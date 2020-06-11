Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) CEO Dinggui Yan on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN)
Q1 2020 Results Conference Call
June 11, 2020 8:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Julia Qian - Managing Director-The Blueshirt Group Asia
Dinggui Yan - Founder, Director and Chief Executive Officer
Chunlin Fan - Chief Financial Officer
Xu Yifang - Director and Chief Risk Officer
Shelley Bai - Director, IR
Conference Call Participants
Craig Irwin - ROTH Capital Partners
Presentation
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Jiayin Group's First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Later, we'll conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. As a reminder, we are recording today's call [Operator Instructions].