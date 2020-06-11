Why COVID-19 Will Destroy Future Wealth For Millions Of Investors

Summary

Long-term investors aren't likely to see a negative impact to their investment goals - on the contrary, the coronavirus crash likely created a "once in a lifetime" buying opportunity.

I'm afraid for some investors, however, the coronavirus crash has permanently ruined their future investment strategy.

Confirmation bias is a powerful human error and is in my opinion going to be the lasting impact that the coronavirus has on investors.

Hindsight is 20-20, but you won't truly remember the fear of the past.

Never forget to focus on the long term.