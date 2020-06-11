Why COVID-19 Will Destroy Future Wealth For Millions Of Investors
Includes: SPY
by: Julian Lin
Summary
Long-term investors aren't likely to see a negative impact to their investment goals - on the contrary, the coronavirus crash likely created a "once in a lifetime" buying opportunity.
I'm afraid for some investors, however, the coronavirus crash has permanently ruined their future investment strategy.
Confirmation bias is a powerful human error and is in my opinion going to be the lasting impact that the coronavirus has on investors.
Hindsight is 20-20, but you won't truly remember the fear of the past.
Never forget to focus on the long term.
Coronavirus Confirmation Bias
Did you sell stocks before the crash? I didn't, but I know that there were many investors who sold stocks and saved significant sums of capital as the coronavirus events played out.