The lemons are still coming, and they could still be big enough to hurt.

Obviously, life has thrown us some significantly sized sour fruit in the form of the economic shutdowns this year.

Some people have to adapt in bigger ways depending on the “lemons” life throws at them.

I’m going to do something I really don’t approve of as a general rule.

I’m going to quote Wikipedia in a professional article: A cardinal sin I’ll admit I’ve criticized others for. And rightly so.

Perhaps I’m making excuses now, but I figure that the etymology of the modern-day proverb “when life gives you lemons, make lemonade” isn’t going to negatively – or positively – affect your life decisions.

At least I sincerely hope that’s the case. Regardless, I’m apparently willing to take the risk, as shown below:

“’When life gives you lemons, make lemonade’ is a proverbial phrase used to encourage optimism and a positive can-do attitude in the face of adversity or misfortune. Lemons suggest sourness or difficulty in life; making lemonade is turning them into something positive or desirable. “The phrase was initially coined by Christian anarchist writer Elbert Hubbard in a 1915 obituary he penned and published for dwarf actor Marshall Pinckney Wilder. The obituary, entitled The King of Jesters, praises Wilder’s optimistic attitude and achievements in the face of his disabilities: “‘He was a walking refutation of that dogmatic statement, mens sana in corpore sano. His was a sound mind in an unsound body. He proved the eternal paradox of things. He cashed in on his disabilities. He picked up the lemons that Fate had sent him and started a lemonade stand.’”

And so began the phrase we all use today.

The Art of Adaptation

If you’re scratching your head about the alleged origins above, rest assured that Wikipedia does give Dale Carnegie credit too. Somewhat:

Although the expression was coined by Hubbard, many modern authors attribute the expression to Dale Carnegie, who used it in his 1948 book, How to Stop Worrying and Start Living. Carnegie’s version reads, ‘If you have a lemon, make a lemonade.’”

And Carnegie himself credited Julius Rosenwald for the saying.

Also, before we get to the meat of the article, I need to offer one final vindication (i.e. excuse) for using Wikipedia. All the other seemingly more legitimate sites I tried clicking on wouldn’t actually open up for some reason. They kept getting flagged as dangerous.

So Wikipedia it was.

I’m actually happy about that considering the full quote – which I was able to corroborate elsewhere. Latin has it largely right in promoting “a healthy mind in a healthy body.” As my regular readers know, I'm very much about staying in physical shape – even if my way of staying in shape has changed since my gym shut down earlier this year.

But that’s the thing: My gym shut down earlier this year. Just like that, I couldn’t work out the way I normally would.

I had to adapt.

Other people have to adapt in bigger ways depending on the “lemons” life throws at them. I actually understand something about that too.

As my regular readers also know, I went from hero to zero during the financial crash of 2008. I literally lost a fortune, not to mention hopes and dreams.

But unless we’re hit by death itself, there always are options in front of us – even if it’s just the option to have a good attitude, and see what can still come our way.

Giant Lemons = Giant Glasses of Lemonade

Fortunately, we’ve got more than a good attitude working for us right now.

It’s true that life has thrown us some significant lemons in the form of the economic shutdowns this year. While some states are open and even have been open the whole time, some are only “open.” In other words, they’re still operating with extreme economic limitations.

That means the lemons are still coming, and they could still be big enough to hurt.

Recognizing that, this isn’t a call to go out and buy everything. We’re still dealing with an exceptionally troublesome situation and therefore an exceptionally volatile market.

With that said, the markets are on the upswing now, even with Friday’s intense drop. Consider what Hoya Capital Real Estate recently wrote:

Closing more than 42% above its lows in late March, the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) added another 4.9% this week and is amazingly lower by just 1% for the year. The Nasdaq (QQQ), meanwhile, climbed to a new record high, a feat that was seemingly unfathomable amid the market chaos in late March. “The bulk of the recent gains, however, have been driven by a rebound in the most-beaten-down segments of the equity market that were ravaged by the economic shutdowns. Real estate equities have been among the biggest winners of the sooner-than-anticipated rebound, as the broad-based Equity REIT ETFs (VNQ) (SCHH) surged another 10.9% this week following last week’s 7.0% gain, led by double-digit percentage gains from 11 of the 18 property sectors.”

As such, I’ll admit we won’t be buying our sugar and cups quite as cheap as we could have last month. Then again, Friday’s actions mean they won’t be as expensive as they could be either.

A Beaten-Down REIT We’re “Spec” Buying

City Office (CIO) is an office REIT that was created in 2013 and went public in 2014. The company started off owning just 14 office buildings and now owns 65, comprised of 5.82 million square feet.

It focuses on secondary but fast-growing markets (i.e. medium-sized cities). Or, more specifically, it targets“18-hour cities.” This means towns with “high-quality urban living experiences in amenitized settings”… with “diverse employment bases with national and international employers”… and “educated workforces” with “strong and stable demand generators such as state capitals or university proximity.”

These markets include:

Phoenix: Scottsdale, Tempe, Camelback Corridor, Chandler

Scottsdale, Tempe, Camelback Corridor, Chandler Denver: Cherry Creek/Glendale, Downtown Denver, Denver Technology Center, Northwest Corridor

Cherry Creek/Glendale, Downtown Denver, Denver Technology Center, Northwest Corridor Tampa: Downtown Tampa, Downtown St. Petersburg, I-75 Corridor, Carillon Office Park

Downtown Tampa, Downtown St. Petersburg, I-75 Corridor, Carillon Office Park San Diego: Mission Valley, Sorrento Mesa

Mission Valley, Sorrento Mesa Orlando: Downtown Orlando, Florida Research Park, Lake Mary

Downtown Orlando, Florida Research Park, Lake Mary Dallas: Uptown, Lewisville, Richardson/Plano

Uptown, Lewisville, Richardson/Plano Portland: Sunset Corridor, Airport Way

Sunset Corridor, Airport Way Seattle: Eastside/Bothell.

In a recent CNBC interview, City Office CEO James Farrar explained:

I think you will see more and more tenants leave the city. There will probably be more satellite offices, where people don’t have to be downtown. There will be more part-time working from home.”

If this is true, there could be a surge of new tenants setting up shop in many of City Office’s “18-hour city” buildings.

City’s Downside Means Our Upside

It was no surprise to see City Office reduce its dividend recently from $0.235 to $0.15. We already had seen that coming given its tighter payout ratio. As Farrar pointed out:

This was a tough decision for us, as we know the quarterly dividend is an important component of income for many of our shareholders. The adjusted common stock dividend allows us to operate with lower leverage and has been established to the level we believe will be defensive under these economic conditions.”

City Office now has $165 million in cash, which provides ample liquidity to navigate the cycle (and buy back stock). The company has $706 million of debt with a weighted average maturity of 4.9 years. And 86% of it is effectively fixed, with no debt maturities in 2020 and only one in 2021.

Its fundamentals appear solid too, as it reported Q1-20 occupancy of 92.2%, which was up from 91.9% at the end of Q4-19. The company collected approximately 99% of April rent and 98% of May’s.

In addition, it collected 100% from its top 40 tenants in April and May. And the company has no exposure to energy-related tenants with limited co-working exposure and no exposure to WeWork.

With that said, the company did lower its expectations as follows:

Core funds from operations (FFO) per share is now $1.07-$1.12.

Same-store cash net operating income (NOI) expectations are now -4.5% to -1.5%.

But, as viewed below, analysts forecast CIO’s FFO/sh to grow by 9% in 2021 and 5% in 2022. We consider that valuation tempting, and we are upgrading shares to a Strong Spec Buy.

Source: FAST Graphs

Another Lemon Just Waiting for Some Sugar

Landmark Infrastructure (LMRK) isn’t actually structured as a REIT. Instead, it’s an MLP that has a REIT subsidiary (but with no K1).

Another thing to remember is that Landmark is externally managed. For now. It does intend to convert into an internally-managed REIT. Though, as I mentioned over a year ago now:

This change is not expected to take place until LMRK can reach an adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) level of at least $150 million (compared to the current run-rate of approximately $65-70 million), or in about 2-3 years according to management.”

I have often argued that Landmark should actually be structured as a commercial mortgage REIT, similar to Hannon Armstrong (HASI). They’re similar in that Landmark acquires and manages real-property interests as well as critical infrastructure assets leased wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

These lease contracts generate predictable net lease rents, meaning that the tenant is responsible for property taxes, insurance, and maintenance. So the company could essentially pay out 100% of core earnings, just like HASI.

Landmark's primary catalyst is its small-cell deployment known as FlexGrid. It’s a colocation infrastructure play that operates in a self-contained, neutral-host, integrated smart pole designed for wireless operator collocation.

FlexGrid is designed for macro, mini-macro, and small-cell deployments that support 4G/5G, internet of things ("IoT"), carrier densification needs, private LTE networks and other wireless solutions.

What We’re Seeing

Here’s what Landmark had to say about wireless demand:

The dramatic increase in the number of connected devices and the growing consumer demand for data have been and are expected to continue to be significant drivers of growth in the wireless market. With a projected 363 million smartphone subscriptions, global wireless video traffic is expected to grow by ~30% annually and video streaming is expected to account for ~75% of mobile data traffic by 2025.”

On the latest earnings call (Q1-20), CEO Tim Brazy added:

Landmark Vertex, our stealth wireless infrastructure; Smart Pole; and DART, our existing program with the Dallas Area Rapid Transit System, are both moving ahead. As you would expect, the pandemic has led to some delays in our development projects. This will result in some asset deployments shifting a quarter or two. But we're encouraged by the progress that we've made so far, and we expect further progress and deployments throughout this year.”

Although we’ve been bullish with regard to Landmark’s 5G deployment, we’ve been critical with regard to the company’s outdoor business – which represents around 37% of revenue. Recognizing the risk associated with advertising in a downturn, we previously suggested to management that it should see these leases/easements to Clear Channel (CCO), Outfront (OUT), and Lamar (LAMR).

Unfortunately, this shutdowns hit Landmark hard. As Brazy pointed out:

Advertisers have reduced their spending on outdoor advertising in the near term, and outdoor advertising companies have been taking preventive measures as a result of this downturn.”

Landmark has received a number of abatements and requests for rent relief and rent reductions from its outdoor advertising tenants. And these extreme measures have forced it to reduce its distribution from $0.3675 to $0.20, with a coverage ratio of 1.65x.

An Even Bigger Picture to Evaluate

At the end of Q1-29, Landmark had around $178 million of outstanding borrowings on its revolving credit facility, with no scheduled maturities until November 2022. Leverage is high, it’s true, with a debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 6x. But that’s still below covenant requirements of 8x.

AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) in Q1-20 was $0.33 per diluted unit, compared to $0.32 in Q1-19. That makes for a 5% year-over-year increase.

Last July, we modeled the following AFFO for Landmark in 2020:

Source: iREIT

While we were close to hitting our Q1-20 target, it’s clear the shutdowns mean Landmark’s advertising rental stream will take a hit in Q2 and Q3.

Its distribution cut appears reasonable, bringing it to a current dividend yield of 7.4%. But with that in the rear-view mirror and the current payout seeming to right-size, we’re bumping our recommendation from a Hold to a Strong Spec Buy.

We see upsized opportunity for capital appreciation as Landmark continues to invest in the granular small-cell business model.

One other word of caution: Its market cap is less than $300 million. So we’ll continue to recommend management internalizes and convert to a commercial mREIT.

That makes the most sense to us.

Source: FAST Graphs

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking

