Passive Income The REIT Way: Two Strong REITs Worth Owning

Over the last month, the Real Estate sector ETF (VNQ) has taken part in the market-wide surge with growth of 20%. Though the sector has grown at a nice clip of late, I still believe the sector offers many undervalued options for investors in a time when some valuations are getting stretched.

Over the last week, even companies that issued bankruptcy filings had surged. Look at shares of Hertz Global (HTZ), which grew an absurd 395% the past five trading days. This was clearly a “gambling” move via the surge in retail investors that have flooded the market of late and helped fuel the recent market moves higher.

These are not positions I want to own and I do not want you to own. I have written of late in my article around “Shopify: High Growth Doesn’t Come Without Risks” in which I highlight how these tech names that seem to grow everyday are getting stretched. Though I like Shopify’s (SHOP) business model, the valuation is high and it is important to maintain a well-balanced portfolio.

RETs that maintain a strong business model with strong assets is a good way to solidify the strength of your portfolio. REITs do not need to be looked at as only an income play, as plenty of REITs offer income and growth. Two REITs that maintain these strong portfolios with high probabilities of growth include Simon Property Group (SPG) and Digital Trust Realty (DLR).

Two Passive Income REITs With Strong Growth Potential

Simon Property Group (SPG) – Simon Property Group owns, develops, and manages premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations. The company has been severely impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and as of mid-May, the company had roughly 90 properties open and operating.

As of the company’s most recent quarterly report, Q1-20, the blue-chip REIT had a portfolio that owned or held an interest in 204 properties within the US. The properties consisted of 99 malls, 69 Premium Outlets, 14 Mills, 4 lifestyle centers, and 18 other retail properties.

Here is a look at the company’s top tenants.

Source: SPG Q1 Earnings

SPG and their top tenant The Gap (GPS) have been in the news this past week as SPG has sued GPS for unpaid rent. The company is suing for roughly $70 million in unpaid rent. As you can see, not only is GPS the largest tenant, but they occupy over 400 locations and account for 3.5% of total minimum rent. It will be interesting to see how things play out as more malls open.

Malls have been under intense scrutiny over the years as retail has faltered, but where is SPG separates themselves from others is the quality of their locations. The company is flush with class A malls, which are the best performing malls, whereas the class C and class D malls are where most of the tenant closures and weakness has taken place in the space.

Being a mall landlord carries obvious risks, but another risk on the mind of investors is the current state of the dividend. In a time when many REITs have suspended or cut their dividends, SPG has continued to stay the course. It will be interesting to see how SPG performs in Q2, but the fact they are going after their largest tenant does not have me feeling confident that the dividend will withstand this. However, if we do see a cut, I do not expect it to last long.

Aside from the GPS troubles, the dividend decision, and steering through a global pandemic, the company is in the middle of a legal suit to separate themselves from the agreement to acquire Taubman Centers (TCO). After TCO’s fall during the pandemic, SPG investors have long expected this decision.

Regardless, SPG is best of bread and will come out of this stronger based on the strength of their portfolio and balance sheet.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR) – The second REIT worth owning through this pandemic is Digital Realty Trust. DLR is a leading global REIT within the data center space.

As DLR presented in their investor presentation, cloud computing continues to be a huge trend moving forward and DLR is positioned to benefit.

Source: DLR 2020 Investor Presentation

Digital Realty Trust over the years has been able to build strong relationships with some of the largest and fastest growing companies in the world. As the businesses continue to grow, so will the revenue for DLR. Here is a look at the company’s top 20 customers.

Source: DLR 2020 Investor Presentation

During the company’s first quarter they saw revenues increase 5% from the same period a year ago and up 1% from the most recent quarter. Also during the quarter the company closed on their previously announced acquisition of InterXion valued at $8.4 billion.

Though risks are evident with the recent acquisition announcement, as is the case with every acquisition, the company bodes a strong portfolio with high occupancy and a strong balance sheet. In a time when many businesses have been impacted by the global pandemic, DLR has fared quite well.

As more businesses look to work remotely, to some capacity, the need for digital transformation will be needed, which directly benefits DLR into the future. An investment in DLR is great for long-term investors as shares are not cheap by any means right now, but a leader is information technology and data centers will bode well for shareholders moving forward.

Investor Takeaway

In a time when uncertainty is at its max due to the global pandemic that saw a sharp sell-off only to be followed by a ‘V’ shaped recovery, investors are scouring to figure out what the next move should be. Based on the strong recovery, which sees the S&P 500 back in positive territory for the year and the NASDAQ at an all-time high, investors could be in for a strong pullback.

As such, look to pick up shares of strong businesses able to withstand any and all headwinds, and this includes shares of DLR and SPG.

