Cybersecurity issue is becoming more important due to people's need to work remotely in a post-COVID-19 world.

Global cybersecurity spending is expected to grow by 8.4% annually between 2016 and 2026 and CIBR is a good vehicle to participate in this growth trend.

CIBR invests in about 40 U.S. cybersecurity stocks in the U.S.

ETF Overview

First Trust Nasdaq CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) owns a portfolio of U.S. cybersecurity stocks. This industry is becoming increasingly more important in a post-COVID-19 world as more employees work from home. The industry should be able to ride this tailwind as the industry is expected to grow rapidly in the next few years. However, CIBR appear to be more expensive than the S&P 500 Index right now. Therefore, we think a pullback will create a better buying opportunity.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

Portfolio construction

CIBR seeks to track the investment result of the Nasdaq CTA Cybsersecurity Index. The Index includes companies classified as "cybersecurity" companies by CTA. In order to be classified as cybersecurity companies, these companies must meet one of the following elements:

(1) Focused on developing technologies that are designed and implemented to protect computer and communication networks from attacks.

(2) Involved in the deployment of technologies for cybersecurity industry use.

(3) Focused on the protection of priority data from being accessed by unauthorized external parties.

Besides meeting one of these 3 elements, companies must also have minimum market cap of $250 million, and minimum 3-month average daily dollar trading volume of $1 million. The result is a portfolio of about 40 stocks. As can be seen from the table below, its top-10 holdings represent about 50.5% of its total portfolio.

Source: First Trust Website

Cybersecurity is becoming increasingly important

Cybersecurity services and products provided by stocks in CIBR's portfolio are becoming increasingly important for businesses and individuals as more and more business transactions and activities are done digitally. Therefore, it is extremely important to block any cyber attacks in order to protect important data and information. This is becoming even more important in a post-COVID-19 world as many employees work remotely from home to access important company information.

This market is expected to continue to grow rapidly

We think CIBR is a good investment vehicle to participate in the trend of cybersecurity growth.

As can be seen from the chart below, global cybersecurity spend is expected to reach $270 billion in 2026. This is much higher than 2019's $159 billion. This is equivalent to a growth rate of 70%. In terms of growth annually, money spent on in-house cybersecurity products and services is expected to grow 7.2% annually between 2018 and 2026. Similarly, I.T. spending on external cybersecurity products and services is projected to grow by 8.4% annually in the same period.

Source: Forbes.com

CIBR is trading at a premium

CIBR has delivered a total return of 73.34% since its inception in 2015. This is slightly better than the S&P 500 Index's return of 71%. However, CIBR's forward P/E ratio of 24.29x is much higher than the ratio of 22.70x of the S&P 500 Index. Similarly, CIBR's price to sales ratio of 3.34x is much higher than the S&P 500 Index's 2.01x. Therefore, CIBR appears to be trading at a premium. However, given CIBR's good growth outlook, we think this is still a good fund to consider if there is any pullback.

CIBR S&P 500 Index Forward P/E Ratio 24.29x 22.70x Price to Sales Ratio 3.34x 2.01x Dividend Yield (%) 1.20% 2.19%

Source: Created by author

Risks and Challenges

Concentration risk

CIBR's top 10 holdings represent about half of its portfolio. Therefore, the fund is exposed to concentration risk if a few of its top-10 holdings underperformed.

Higher expense ratio

CIBR's expense ratio of 0.60% is higher than other funds that tracks the broader technology index. For example, its expense ratio is higher than Vanguard Information Technology ETF's (VGT) 0.10%. Nevertheless, CIBR's expense ratio is comparable to other cybersecurity ETFs such as ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF's (HACK) 0.60%.

Investor Takeaway

We like CIBR's future growth prospect and think any pullback of its fund price will create a good buying opportunity for investors to participate in the growth trend of cybersecurity sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.