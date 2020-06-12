Are you looking for exposure to mid- and small-cap tech stocks, but you don't have the time or expertise to research them? And you want to earn some income from the notoriously tight-fisted tech sector?

Like its sister fund, BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST), which we covered in one of our recent articles, the BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) is a closed-end fund which focuses on the tech sector. However, the big difference is that it invests in more mid-cap and small-cap names in tech space than BST.

As of 5/29/20, BSTZ had 34% invested in mid caps, and 16% in small caps, plus 49% in large caps, while BST had 76% in large caps, 16% in mid caps, and ~9% in small caps.

(BlackRock site)

BSTZ also uses covered calls to help generate its yield - 21.87% of the portfolio was overwritten, as of 5/29/20. It holds 103 companies, vs. 101 for BST, and yields a bit more than BST's ~5.29% yield. The expense ratio is 1.32% of assets, which total $1.93B.

Dividends:

BSTZ also pays monthly, and tends to go ex-dividend near the middle of the month, with a pay date ~the end of the month. It pays $.10/month, and yields 5.59%, at a price of $21.47.

Taxes:

The distributions for Jan-May 2020 were 100% return of capital, ROC, as were all of BSTZ's 2019 distributions. If you're interested in deferring taxes on your distributions, return of capital is one way to do it, but, just be aware that when you sell the holding, your tax basis will have been decreased by the amount of ROC:

(BlackRock site)

BSTZ Pricing History:

BSTZ IPOd on 6/25/19, and, up until ~Q4 '19, was selling at a premium to its net asset value. It then began to sell at a discount, and like most other investments known to man, was heavily discounted in the March 2020 COVID-19 Crash. It bounced back dramatically in April, but still sold at a discount, before declining again:

The trick with buying CEFs is to acquire them at a deeper discount to NAV than previous averages. Since this is a new fund, under one-year-old, there's not a lot of history to go on. BSTZ's deepest discount/NAV was -21.22% in late March, while its highest premium/NAV was 11.57%, soon after its 6/25/19 IPO.

The wrinkle in price/NAV is that there's a one-day lag, using today's price vs. yesterday's NAV. For example, BSTZ's NAV/share closed at $24.67 on 6/10/20, while its intraday 6/11/20 price was $21.47, indicating a -12.97% discount. However, given the major selloff on 6/11/20, BSTZ's NAV most likely also went down. The previous day's discount/NAV was -9.36%, so the 6/11/20 discount was probably deeper than that, but may not have been as low as -12.97%.

You'll find out after the market close what discount/NAV you achieved at today's buying price. We suggest keeping a record of that discount, so you can compare it to future pricing - it can help you decide when or whether to sell.

Holdings:

The top 10 holdings comprise just 18% of its portfolio, with the biggest sectors being Software & Services, at ~47% of the total, followed by Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment, at ~22%.

The biggest regional exposure is the US, at 58%, (vs. 69% for BST); followed by China, at ~9%, (vs. 13.6% for BST).

(BSTZ site)

Q1 2020 Portfolio Companies Highlights:

As seen in the above sector infographic, BSTZ has ~8% exposure to Retail, which hurt its performance in Q1 2020, as did its semiconductor exposure. However, it also was invested in three tech companies which benefited from the lockdowns.

Losers:

In Q1 2020, the Trust’s position in Magazine Luiza was its biggest drag on performance. Magazine Luiza's e-commerce services e-commerce makes up ~50% of the firm’s revenues, but it also has brick and mortar stores, which reported significantly reduced revenues due to the impact of social distancing measures, leading the stock to sell-off. We retain our conviction in the stock given our positive medium-term view.

BSTZ's position in Brazilian software company, Linx, also came under pressure during Q1 2020.

"This company generates revenue from selling software to retailers and given the current shutdown of the Brazilian economy, the stock has come under pressure. We had initiated the position on the back of the company’s strategy to enter the payments space, however this strategy is now postponed and as a result, we have reduced the position. A Taiwan-based company, Yageo, also detracted from absolute performance. Yageo is an electronic component manufacturing company, specializing in passive devices — resistors, capacitors and inductors. The company acquired KEMET (also a component manufacturer) last year and given the current economic environment, the financing of the deal is being somewhat restructured. This restructuring was penalized by investors, and the stock sold off as a result."

Winners:

"Conversely, the Trust’s position in Teladoc Health was the top contributor to absolute performance during the period. The company experienced a significant increase in users as virtual diagnostics and telemedicine services have seen heightened demand in the current COVID-19 environment. "A position in Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) was also among the largest positive contributors to absolute performance during the period. Zoom is a communications company that provides videotelephony and online chat services through a cloud-based peer-to-peer software platform and is used for teleconferencing, telecommuting, distance education, and social relations. The company is experiencing a significant increase in demand amidst the social distancing measures enacted around the globe. Finally, a position in RingCentral delivered strong returns over the quarter. The company specializes in providing cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions for businesses. RingCentral was also among the companies seeing considerable usage growth as a result of the shift to working remotely due to the spread of COVID-19." (BSTZ site)

(BSTZ site)

Parting Thoughts:

The overall downward trajectory of BSTZ's discount/NAV seems to indicate the market's leeriness of mid and small cap firms - nobody knows how all of them will fare in this environment and the subsequent recovery. BSTZ's management hit some home runs with the three examples we listed, but then there are the other 100 companies.

These discounts will probably remain deep, as the world's economy slowly regains its footing. And then, some fine and historic day, some company will come up with an effective vaccine, which could ramp up the recovery considerably.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BST. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Add’l Disclosure: Our DoubleDividendStocks.com service features options selling for dividend stocks.



It's a separate service from our Seeking Alpha Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus service.



Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.