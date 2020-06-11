Visa Inc. (V) Management Presents at RBC Financial Technology Brokers Conference Call (Transcript)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) RBC Financial Technology Conference June 11, 2020 12:00 PM ET

Ryan McInerney - President

Dan Perlin - RBC Capital Markets

Well, thank you everyone and thanks for joining us this afternoon and live on the webcast. My name is Dan Perlin. I head up the Payments, Processing and IT Services Practice here at RBC and I am delighted to have Ryan McInerney, the President of Visa joining us here today.

So Ryan, thank you for taking time out of what is I'm sure a very, very busy schedule.

Thanks for having me Dan.

So at a high level, I thought where we could start off, you know the economic environment remains very fluid. Visa in many ways represents kind of the pulse of consumption around the world, and so I was hoping you could give us kind of an update on what you're seeing and the inside of current trends that you've been releasing maybe even through May, and just kind of frame that for the investment community if you could.

Sure, I'd be happy to. We just actually issued an 8-K last week, so it’s very timely. I'll go through the data that we’re seeing around the world, and I'm trying to do it in a fair bit of specificities, just to try to help your audience.

If you start in the U.S., overall spending was still declining in the month of May. If you look at the month of May, it had declined 5% overall, but May was 13 percentage points better than April. So spending has steadily improved from not just April to May, but actually week-over-week since really mid-April, we’ve seen improvement in spending.

Debit continues to pretty significantly outperform credit. Debit actually had positive year-over-year growth since late April and it grew 12% in the month of May. So debit was positive 12% growth in the month of May.

Credit improved in May by 9 percentage points, but it was still a negative 21% year-over-year growth in the month of May. And the fact that debit is outperforming credit is not surprising. People tend to want to use the money they have in times like this versus money that they might be borrowing, plus we’ve seen the spend mix shift away from more discretionary items where credit is often used or preferred by consumers. And then you add in effect that most of the government stimulus funds were deposited into checking accounts, where people use their debit card to spend those money. So you know debit continues to outperform credit by a fair bit, and not totally surprising.

And then if you look at card not present spending, and in the way that we look at card not present spending in the U.S. is card not present spending excluding travel. Growth remained at elevated levels in May. We saw I think positive 30% year-over-year from late April you know onwards, while we've seen a continued e-commerce adoption.

Card present spending was down 50% year-over-year in April and it exited May declining in the mid-20s. So we're really starting to see as states in the U.S. start to reopen, more people are going out, they are using their Visa Cards and we've seen a reasonably large improvement in card present spending as well.

And then if you look at you know the industry segments, you know kind of merchant segments still sticking in the U.S. in May, we have a few segments that have outperformed really throughout the whole crisis. Grocery and drug stores continue to perform well. You now as an example we've seen big adoption in online grocery and drugstore spending, and then you've got a few segments that you know I think most people would expect have been hit really hard, and have been continued to hit really hard. You know restaurant spending is down significantly and remains down in May. Quick service restaurants are performing better than you know traditional sit-down restaurant, but overall as a segment it's been hit really hard.

And then if you go outside the U.S., it's interesting. Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan have performed very similar to the U.S., so very similar to the trends that I just described. There's a number of markets though that still have very heavy restrictions in place that are opening up much more slowly, countries like India and Singapore, so their spending levels remained much lower.

And then you know we've really been closely tracking some of the countries around the world that have really started to open up. You got markets like New Zealand and Denmark and Chile. You know New Zealand's an interesting one. I mean New Zealand is getting close to back to normal as it relates to domestic spending. You know the borders are pretty much closed, and if you look at the change in spending that happened when they opened up, it was dramatic. We saw growth improve by 60 percentage points when New Zealand opened up and the spending levels have remained elevated you know through coming the back half of May. So it gives us you know some indication of what can happen at least these countries when things really start to open up.

If you just – if you back up and just kind of hit a couple of other things real quickly, so process transactions globally for Visa declined 12% in May, but that's 12 percentage points better than April and you know since April we started to see purchases, the average ticket price for purchases grow as people are, you know they are going out of their home, they are buying bigger basket sizes than they otherwise might. And you know it also reflects a change in just kind of the mix of spending with everyone staying home. You know they are not out buying coffee or lunch or other things that they might be doing during their daily commute, so average ticket size is definitely up.

And then I guess finally Dan, if you just think about cross border for a minute, constant dollar cross border, excluding transactions within Europe shrank 45% in May; that’s a 6 percentage point improvement from April. Travel related spending remained very, very weak, shrinking 78% in May with – you know we haven’t seen much change in that since April.

So, you know this gives you a little bit of a tour around the world. I guess the last thing I might say on cross border is, if you exclude travel, so you look at card not present cross border excluding travel that continues to hold up quite well. It was up 18% in May and you know a big part of that is retail cross border spending that's driving that growth. So that gives you a little bit of sense of what we're seeing in the numbers.

Yeah, and that’s a fantastic update. You know it’s interesting. I was hoping you could contextualize travel and entertainment a little bit, because I think the working assumptions from investors and myself included prior to a lot of the data that you've been releasing, you know I think we would have thought that Visa had more exposure to those categories and as it turns out, it seems like it's less than what we would have thought. So maybe if you could just spend two second contextualizing that and then we'll move on.

Ryan McInerney

Yeah, okay. I'll go through kind of what we’ve talked about publicly on that front, but it's been in a couple of different places, so I’ll try to do it all in one place and give you a sense.

In the U.S. we've shared that entertainments, restaurants and fuel, together with travel are about 25% of our PV, so travel, entertainment, restaurants and fuels are about 25% of our U.S. PV. And we’ve also said that travel was down more than 70% in May.

If you look at the B2B business, including virtual card and everything in it, that's about 12% of our payment volume, and as you alluded to, it's not as T&E focused I think as a lot of people might have thought.

And then if you look at cross border, we shared that card present and card not present travel represents a little less than two-thirds of cross border spending. So both card present and e-commerce driven travel purchases are a little less than two-thirds of our overall cross border business.

Commercial represents a smaller portion of cross border volume than our overall payments volumes. So the majority of the cross border volumes are consumer related. And you know it's not really surprising to think about it. You know a lot of large corporate related travel expenses like airfare and hotels and such are not paid on a card, they are paid but their corporation itself.

And in April travel related cross border was down more than 80%. In May we saw a slight improvement, so May was 78% declined for the travel related cross border business. So if we kind of piece all that together, it gives you a sense of the overall travel business.

Okay, that's super helpful. And then just one last one on this and then we’ll move on to something just a little more exciting.

Okay, yeah sure.

When you're thinking about the shape of the recovery and you’re having those discussions with executives, both internally and then at other companies, what are some of the things that we need to be mindful of as we think about travel in particular, both domestic and long-haul, and are there structural changes you know as executives maybe review the travel budgets? You know a lot of people haven’t been traveling and there's a significant cost differential between that and so I'm just wondering how we should be thinking about the shape recovery as it pertains to the traveling index?

Ryan McInerney

Yeah, I mean, listen we don't know when travel is going to come back; I mean that’s the bottom line. I think it's logical to assume that consumer regional travel will be the first to come back, then we'll see longer haul consumer travel, then business travel and that's my sense of how things will come back, but you know we don't know.

And the bottom line is we're going to need some advances in terms of testing, therapeutics and ultimately a vaccine before I think we see things get back to pre-crisis levels, so it's going to take time. I think it's likely some business travel might not come back at all, but we don't know. You know we just have to see how it ultimately plays out.

Our goal in all this is just share the fact that we have. So you know we hope by sharing the facts as detailed a manner as we can on our travel exposure and the trends that were seen, you know give investors a better sense of what's happening and hopefully give them a little bit more confidence and feel better about when travel does start to pick up again, how it will play out in, you know ultimately in our numbers.

Yeah. No, I think the level of transparency that’s being provided is fantastic, and it certainly I think allows a lot of people to kind of underwrite, so to speak the kind of long term value to the business and not maybe get so hung up on the short term outcomes.

So let's pivot to some of those bigger themes. You know there’s a lot of things that are emerging in the market today and I'm interested to hear your thoughts on where Visa is positioned relative to some of those themes.

If we start at the most obvious and the one we’ve heard the most about is really this massive shift towards e-commerce and ultimately the need for omnichannel solutions. So maybe you can talk about what you guys are doing in that regard and what you are seeing in terms of trends.

Ryan McInerney

Yeah, well the trends on that front are exciting. The shift from physical to digital continues. I think what people lose track of sometimes is just how much runway still remains in e-commerce. I mean e-commerce is only 14% of global retail spending right now. So I mean even though we think about ourselves globally as a pretty digital society at this point, there's still a ton of runaway, tone of opportunity and this really works in our favor.

As some of you might have heard me say before, our share of digital commerce is about three times greater than it is at the physical point of sale. And so as we said, you know all around the world we're seeing this acceleration of e-commerce adoption and it happens in different ways in different parts of the world.

So you look at – if you look at Latin America for example, we saw more than 13 million e-commerce first time users in the second quarter. That's two out of every 10 active card holders in Latin America. So in Latin America you're seeing a lot of kind of people who never made an e-commerce transaction, now starting to make e-commerce transactions at pretty significant levels.

And you know if you look at Singapore, one in five Visa Card holders who have never made an e-commerce purchase, made their first purchase this year; I think if you look up to March. So even in a more digitally advanced economy like Singapore, we are seeing just a significant adoption of people that had not previously made e-commerce transactions.

And then here in the U.S., what we're seeing play out is consumers that had not engaged in certain segments of the e-commerce, adopting e-commerce in those segments in significant ways. So if you look at the number of active cards using – making an e-commerce transaction versus before like in retail, grocery, drug stores, you know restaurants and QSRs, those are all up 30% versus pre-crisis levels.

So we're seeing this acceleration and adoption all around the world in different ways by buyers, and as you alluded to also, we're also seeing great strides on the seller sider of the ecosystem, and this we’re seeing all over the world, especially small businesses that had not previously, but also large businesses – small businesses that had not previously enabled e- commerce or larger businesses that had not enabled real omnicommerce rushing in to do that, and this really puts us in a strong position given our cyber source platform combined with a company that we bought called Payworks. They’ve put us really in the center of helping businesses all over the world, e-commerce enable or omnicommerce enable their businesses, so you know we’re quite excited about all that.

That's fantastic. The other big theme that seems to resonate right now is this pivot obviously given a lot of consumers health concerns over cash and as an example, but is this pivot towards contactless and tap-to-pay payments. I know you're incredibly well positioned there, but maybe you could put some framework around that for us.

Ryan McInerney

Yes, sure. I mean even just – I think everybody in the call as consumers ourselves having gone into stores, you know the consumer preference in this environment to be able to tap their Visa Card you know versus dip it or certainly use cash is a very natural instinct in this environment and we've seen a pretty significant acceleration in tap-to-pay, both again here in terms of buyers and sellers around the world, so – and just in terms of some of the facts, tap-to-pay transactions if you exclude the U.S., we’ll come back and talk about the U.S. in a minute, are up 40% in April and we are seeing tap-to-pay accelerate kind of in more emerging markets, but also in more developed markets around the world.

From January to April, tap-to-pay if you look at the share of transactions, increased 2.5 percentage points in a country like India, 4 percentage points in South Africa and we are seeing those types of moves. They are very significant moves in a short period of time. And you know we're also seeing adoption on the seller side of the ecosystem.

You know just – I think it was earlier this week, I think it was on Monday we announced that the largest convenience store chain in Japan, 7/11, would accept contactless at all of its 20,000, 21,000 merchant outlets across the country. So we are seeing buyers tap-to-pay, we are seeing sellers enable tap-to-pay around the world and if you add it all up, globally now, if you exclude the U.S., 60% of all transactions, face-to-face transactions are tap-to-pay. It’s really, it’s kind of a staggering number if you think about where we were just a few years ago.

And it's a very good thing for our business. Not only are we displacing cash, which is a big benefit of tap-to-pay, but there's other benefits. It’s a habit forming behavior. You start to – to tap, you experience it, you tap in the transit system, you tap in the 7/11 and it's a habit forming behavior and what we've seen is where people do really engage with tap-to-pay, it drives more active transactions on their cards.

And you know in addition to just the behavior forming, it’s such a frictionless experience. If you think about the seller experience, the buyer experience and ultimately what it does is it sets a very high bar for the Visa experience at the point of sale, and it makes it harder for alternatives to provide a better experience. So you know we really think it's a fantastic buyer and seller experience, it solidifies Visa’s position at the point of sale as the best way to pay or be paid, and you know we are excited about the accelerated adoption.

And then I guess just to close on the U.S., so I think most of you know. I mean U.S. is really still just getting started on this journey, but it still represents enormous opportunity. We've laid the groundwork I think to have some real success over the next several years in the U.S. We've got 55% of all transactions that are less than 10 bucks, that are in cash in the U.S. and that's just an enormous amount of opportunity for us to displace.

And you know in terms of the cards and the sellers, I think we’ve got more than $190 million tap-to-pay Visa Cards that are out there now and we still plan to have 300 million by the end of the year. And then in terms of sellers, we've got eight of the top 10 U. S. merchants enabled, 80 at the top 100. We’ve got two-thirds of our face-to-face transactions that are now done at terminals that are contactless enabled. Like so if the consumer taps, it will work.

So we are making great progress. I think we also announced a large brochure in the last couple of weeks that’s going to enable a 1,000 of their stores in the U.S. So we're now at – when we get that done we’ll be at nine out of the top 10 merchants. So we’ve got a lot of the ground work laid in the U.S., and I think the situation we’re all in now, we want to accelerate it.

I mean just between those two large themes, I mean it would be exciting enough, but you add on that the – you know the new payment flows that you guys are capturing, and it is a time in the market where I think a lot of people are trying to identify structural winners as we come through the other side of this pandemic, right. And a big part of the incremental growth story for Visa longer term is these you know new payment flows as identified by you guys. So maybe Ryan if you could dimensional the opportunity there for us and even walk us through some of the major areas of focus, where you are spending a lot of your time.

Ryan McInerney

Yeah I – you know as you said it’s a significant growth opportunity for us. We’ve identified new flows that represent $185 trillion and you know we think of them in five different categories and we're building products and client coverage and business opportunities against each of these opportunities.

We start with B2B. I mean B2B is a huge opportunity. We estimated $120 trillion in new flows. In the B2B space you've got a range of different opportunities and we've kind of broken them out into opportunities that can be addressed with Visa Card based solutions, and then there's a whole series of opportunities that can be addressed with kind of accounts receivable and payable flows and then a third set of opportunities that are a cross border related.

And then you've got what we call kind of B2b or B-to-small business which is about $5 trillion, and here you've got merchant settlement, you've got increasingly market place pay-outs and alternate lending solutions and such things.

B2C disbursements is another $30 trillion opportunity and you know there’s a whole range of opportunities here that we’ve laid out from insurance payouts to on-demand pay roll, the gig economy pay roll, there's a bunch of use cases that we've identified there. And then you’ve got two others. You’ve got P2P which we’ve been very active in, which is about $20 trillion new flow opportunity, and then the nascent but really growing government to consumer, so G2C space. This has picked up a lot in the pandemic and we estimate that there's about $10 trillion inflows there from you know government benefit payouts and tax refunds and the like.

You know it's interesting on the government side. I'm actually quite interesting in that, because there was seemingly and probably still is you know a pretty big movement towards kind of nationalism, you know nationalistic behavior around the globe, and I felt like in some instances that might have kept you guys maybe further at bay from some countries. I'm wondering if the current environment is actually acting as a bit of a catalyst to open up those discussions as those governments actually need support and you're able to provide these products now.

Ryan McInerney

Yeah, well first we – you know we’ve seen governments around the world as a very important client segment. So our country managers around the world have teams of people that cover governments as clients and you know they have the same sales disciplines with our government clients that they would any other partner or client. We have – we’ve identified opportunities, we have – you know we're calling on governments as clients, we’re doing everything we can to introduce them to kind of our products and capabilities in a way they can help governments be more efficient and more effective, and in this environment that we're in right now, it has accelerated both those conversations and those opportunities.

You know just, I mean disbursements itself in the United States and around the world has been a very, very important focus of governments at the highest levels, as they’ve all of a sudden have a need to get significant money out to people in their countries and do it as quickly, as safely and as securely as they can possibly do it.

So I’ll just give you a couple of examples. You know in the Dominican Republic, we quickly developed a prepaid card solution that gave kind of the government the ability to make disbursements to people all around their country. In the U.S. here we support, I think it's two dozen state government programs for unemployment insurance programs, where we see a massive growth as you might expect and then you know I think you probably would have seen that working with the federal government, they've issued visa prepaid cards to, I think it was 4 million Americans to get the federal stimulus money to those they couldn't reach with direct deposit.

You know in a country like Guatemala its I think a very interesting example where we built using Visa Direct, a solution to support Guatemala’s relief program, where they were able to reach 2 million households very, very quickly and it's – we partnered with – I’m not just using our Visa Direct platform, but we built a database using their national identification numbers and bank account numbers to create a direct way to quickly enable those payments to get out quickly.

And so what happens with those examples, you know whether it's in you know Guatemala, the United States, the Dominican Republic or many other countries around the world, is once we have a success like that on a program, we’re able to then expand that platform and show them other use cases and hopefully just like we would any other partner or client, expand and deepen our partnership and grow the amount of work that we're doing with them. So yeah, we're very excited about kind of the government-to-consumer segment and you know especially in this environment that we're in right now.

Dan Perlin

Ryan McInerney



Well yeah, I mean you mentioned cross border and certainly in the B2B space it requires different solutions – different end-to-end solutions in many ways across the board. It's not just pricing, it's the products, it’s the platforms, and it’s the enablement.

You know we've brought to market a platform specifically designed and built from the ground up to address the pain points in-large to get cross border B2B payments. We call it the B2B Connect product and platform, and you know again we started with a clean sheet of paper.

If you go talk to any corporate or any bank about high value cross border B2B payments, you'll get an ear full about all of the problems that exist today; everything from lack of transparency to you know how inefficient the payments are, lack of speed and you know the pricing models that exist. So we built a platform from the ground up to really address that and we're having you know good early success building adoption. It's going to take I think time like it is building out any network, but all of the clients that we’ve engaged with have really embraced it with open arms, because they are looking for cheaper, faster, better, more transparent solutions to address cross border high value B2B payments.

And you know I think as we attack you know the B2B segment, which is you know this massive opportunity, you're going to see from us similar approaches, you know tailored, customized solutions and you know we’ve talked about kind of our strategy in this space, which is really to leverage a Network of Networks to fully capture the opportunities here and B2B Connect is an example of you know a new Visa network that we felt we needed to build to sufficiently serve in an effective way to this, you know in this example, cross border B2B payments. But more broadly you know we think our Network of Network strategy will allow us to really be successful in the B2B space.

You know I'm glad you brought that up, because as I was thinking about the Network of Network strategies, I mean you have these new incremental payment flows, but you have this – again, you have this huge distribution asset that would seem to be coming into play with this Network of Networks. So maybe you could talk specifically to that strategy and have it be inclusive of your assets of Earthport; obviously VisaNet’s there and then maybe Visa Direct as well.

Ryan McInerney



Yeah sure, let me set back. So our Network of Network strategy is about moving money to all endpoints in all form factors around the world and as part of that, you know Visa facilitates liquidity and guaranteed payments through our Visa settlement service, but we use all available networks and by doing that we're able to optimize speed and value for our partners, we’re able to bring them a single connection point, so then they don't have to do what's a very complicated work of accessing multiple different types of networks. And in that process we're able to provide value added services on our Visa transactions, you know whether they're on you know VisaNet or some other network.

So you know if you just – if you start with the networks themselves, as you mentioned, you know of course we use VisaNet, but even with the enormous scale of VisaNet, we're not able to reach every business, consumer, government account on the planet and you know even with the innovations that we built by Visa Direct, we still don't have the capabilities to enable every type of money movement, you know I mentioned kind of high value cross border B2B a minute ago.

So increasingly what we're doing is we're using other networks to reach accounts we couldn't otherwise reach or enable new types of money movement capabilities and you know as part of our Network of Networks, we use other visa networks. You mentioned Earthport, I mentioned B2B Connect. You know we've got pluses and ATM network that we have and we’ll continue to build out our own proprietary networks, but we’ll also use non-visa networks when it's required and you know this is the full range, whether it's SWIFT or other card networks or the like.

So if you bring all this together, what it allows us to do is provide kind of end-to-end money movement solutions with best-in-class capabilities, using all the available networks that we have and being able to bring to our partners a solution that gives them the ability to optimize speed and price of a transaction as they try to reach consumers and businesses and governments around the world, you know and it's worked very well for us in this space.

Do you think when you put all these together you've got new flows, you've got the Network of Network strategy for distribution in many instances to touch all these points, that it's enabling you to maybe open up your constituencies. You know Visa’s historically been thought of as being a little more bank centric. But given this portfolio and your strategy that you’re laying out, it would seem, especially in the current environment that you might be able to expand those constituencies more fully.

Ryan McInerney

The short answer is absolutely. If you just think about our business model, I mean there's no question partnerships are kind of at the core of what we do, but over the past several years, you know we've made meaningful progress expanding our focus to a much broader set of partners. You know its sellers, its acquirers, its processors, its government, its technology platforms, its Intex, you know it is a lot of the large platforms that are enabling kind of money movement and remittances around the world.

I mean the breadth of our partner mix today is enormously broader than it was you know certainly three, four, five, six years ago. And you know we've changed how we work as a company. You know we have dedicated teams that are covering all of these segments of partners.

They are calling on these partners, they are you know spending time with them understanding their needs, their problems, their pain points, and then we’re able to kind of really kind of imagine, design, dream and build products that kind of are going to help these partners kind of solve their problems, whatever that problem you know might be and it's – you know it's – we’ve reoriented our client coverage teams, our product teams, our client services and operations teams, right, to support a lot of these different types of segments and partners. This is all very different than you know the Visa that most people knew you know five plus years ago.

And it's true in the B2B space and the Network of Networks space that we’ve just been talking about it for sure. It's also true you know as it relates to Fintech’s, as it relates to Wallets, as it relates to digital platforms. You know we've kind of redesigned our end-to-end approach to how we serve those segments as well; you know new products, new capabilities, new people, kind of new go-to-market model.

I mean if you just think about Fintech for a sec, you know we brought to market kind of this new go-to-market model called Fintech Fast Track and it's massively streamlined kind of the onboarding for Fintech. It gives them turnkey access to all of our ecosystem partners. We redesigned all of our commercial agreements so that they are more ready now agreements that can be signed quite quickly and you know that's had a lot of success – that’s had a lot of positive results for us in the Fintech space.

You know and maybe I'll just close. I mentioned Wallets earlier. You know I've said this I think in these forms a few times. I think one of the single most important things that has happened in payments around the world in the last couple of years is the opening up of previously closed digital comments ecosystems, and you know if you look back a couple of years, you know Dan if we were having this conversation a couple of years ago, you might have been asking me, you know what about these you know closed commerce ecosystems.

You know in China you've got Ali and WeChat and you know you go around the world, there's a number of them that we might have been talking about, and you know historically most of these ecosystems were closed to us. They were proprietary, they were closed loop payment wallets, but we weren't as part of that and you know today we’ve seen a fundamental shift in that space, and that, you know that opening up didn't just happen.

You know we have Visa leaders around the world that had been deeply engaged with these players, helping them understand the benefits of partnering with Visa, of collaborating with Visa and ultimately of opening up their ecosystem. And you know you look around today and we've got – you know we have a lot of these players around the world issuing visa prepaid cards, debit cards, credit credentials to their users. We’ve got them opening up their merchant networks to accept Visa credentials you know and it's not just true in one place around the world.

You know it's Gojek in Southeast Asia, it's WeChat China's, its Paytm in India's, its Google in India, it's you know Rappi in Latin America, LINE in Asia. I mean it's a fundamental shift, a significant fundamental shift that’s happened in the last couple of years and I think coming back to your original question, you know it reflects our much broader approach to leaning in and partnering with all players in the ecosystem.

Yeah, I mean that’s a meaningful shift. I certainly – we’ve learned a lot about those guys over the years in terms of you know potential threats and now they've kind of turned into you know partners; it is amazing to watch.

One of the things, I know you maybe can’t talk too specifically, but I thought maybe you can give us the framework of how this fits into this entire equation is with Plaid. I know it's a little off limits, but I think you have the ability to talk about the framework at least as to why it was an important asset for you guys to look at.

A - Ryan McInerney



Sure. I mean Plaid’s a natural fit for Visa. You know Plaid itself is a network. You know they connect many different financial institutions to different app developers. So if you put it in the context of what we're talking about a few moments ago, in terms of our Network of Networks strategy, it's a very natural fit. You know they – you know they connect – I think it’s their 2,600 Fintech developers. So it's an expansion of our Network of Networks strategy. It also significantly kind of increases our ability to serve the Fintech community.

You know the Plaid team is exceptionally kind of focused on the developer ecosystem. You know they really live and breathe kind of a developers, you know a for developers, by developers ethos and that, you know that team and that ethos and that DNA will make us an even better partner to Fintechs all around the world. And you know it would also help us work with you know Plaid itself, but also the broader ecosystem on payments and money movement and value added services and all the important pieces of our Network of Networks strategy.

So you know we're excited about the opportunity to both integrate payments into Plaid’s current suite of connector services, you know building on kind of the great work based on account authentication and you know Plaid will also help accelerate our new flows initiatives, you know specially in the areas of cross border remittance and P2P more broadly. And we also think by bundling in kind of our security, our identity capabilities, our dispute resolution capabilities that we can enhance Plaid service offering you know kind of in the market. So it's an exciting opportunity for us and as you know and alluded to, you know we’re working through the approval processes right now.

Yeah. No, it's a great asset. I’m anxious to see how the thing plays out over the years. If we could just shift gears a bit and talk about you know the value added services section of the business, I think for a number of years people kind of didn't realize you know that some of these things were actually under the hood or didn’t appreciate maybe is a better way of saying it, and as you kind of packaged them and brought them back to market, it’s clear that you know they are enhancing the payment ecosystem, they are removing friction, you know they are driving some engagement.

So if you could spend a little bit of time in the five minutes or so that we have left, talking about the portfolio of solutions and why that's so important to your long term strategy.

Ryan McInerney

Yeah sure, I’ll try to hit it briefly. I mean firstly to say in this environment, our value added services are continuing to grow at a very healthy rate. Cybersource as I mentioned earlier is benefiting from sellers all around the world going digital and existing digital sellers looking to go omni, looking to combat fraud with our global leading decision manager platform, so Cybersource is doing very well.

Verify is doing very well. Verify is adding kind of marquee merchants in this environment now that a lot of them see the value of a more simplified and streamlined disputes and chargebacks capability. CardinalCommerce is really benefiting from kind of the acceleration of e-commerce around the world. Those are few of the companies that overtime we’ve acquired in a value added service portfolio. You know our consulting teams are literally as busy as they've ever been. I think our consulting engagements were up 50% year-over-year last quarter. So the portfolio of value added services are you know doing very well in this environment.

If I step back and maybe talk more broadly to your question, value added services remain very key to our strategy. We see significant opportunity, you know broadly because three things. One is, they help our clients grow their businesses. So you know what I just spoke about whether Cybersource or Verify or Cardinal or our consulting teams, those are all helping our clients grow their commerce businesses, which is ultimately good for Visa’s focuses [ph] and through all that work we're also deepening our relationships and deepening relationships of course with our issuer partners, but increasingly with the seller side of the ecosystem with merchants, with acquirers which remains a big opportunity for us, and they grow revenue and they diversify our revenue and we're seeing the benefits from that in an environment like we're in right now.

So we remain very committed to continuing to invest in all the important parts of our value added services business. We have our issuer and consumer solutions portfolio which has DPS in it, which is you know Visa DPS is one of the largest debit issuer processing businesses on the planet, you know our acquirer and seller solutions business of which CyberSource is part of, which is also one of the largest gateway players on the planet.

Our security and identity businesses, we’ve talked a lot in the past about you know Token and Fraud Management and our authorization authentication services. Our data solutions business continues to do very well in this environment and then, you know finally as I mentioned our Visa consulting and analytics, which is a growing business for us with the better part of 500 dedicated consultants and data-scientists around the world. So we are very committed to value added services and especially seeing the benefits of this environment.

That's great. Well, we’ve got like one more minute left Ryan, so I just wanted to ask you, as you’ve traveled the globe and you look at these various markets, obviously India and China you know represent massive opportunities. But I'm wondering are there some may be under appreciated global opportunities geographically that investors maybe should be paying a little more attention to?

Ryan McInerney

Yeah, I mean there is so many. As we’ve laid out, the opportunities for digitization of cash and commerce all around the world are so big and there's so much runway. I guess if I had to pick on, before the music stopped and all the travel ended, you know I recently was in Sub-Saharan Africa, and visiting a number of our country teams there. And you know Sub-Saharan Africa is just amazing story.

It's got the fastest growing population among big regions around the world, double the global rate. Half of the whole region is under the age of 18. You know it's got 46 countries I think. You know six of the 10 fastest growing economies in the world are in Africa, and the place is totally Greenfield. I mean cards have only penetrated 3% of PCE and I think its two-thirds of the population doesn't have a bank account, so you know just enormous opportunity.

Yet at the same time Africa's got I think half of all the mobile money users. It's got you know very mobile first adoption in many countries around the world. So you know add all that up and we see enormous opportunity there, and we've been really I think leaning into Africa. We've got a very interesting partnership with Branch; you know we’re working with, Clickatell, PalmPay. We just announced a partnership that we announce with M-Pesa, we invested in Interswitch, you know the largest processor in Nigeria, the list goes on and on. We see – I think Africa’s just a great example, tons of opportunity. Our teams there are being really aggressive and really smart with their investments, their partnerships, the products that we're bringing to market and you know I hope we see the fruits of that soon.

Yeah, that's exciting stuff. Well look Ryan, this has been a fantastic discussion. Again, thank you so much for your time. I really appreciate it and I hope you and your family can stay safe and healthy here. So, thank you again Sir.

Dan, thanks to you, thanks to everybody. Talk you soon.

Bye-bye.

Bye.