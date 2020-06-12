ASML (ASML) easily has been one of the companies I invested in showing solid returns without me losing any sleep over its performance. The company has a very strong product portfolio and a capable management team that knows how to approach the business.

Source: ASML

In a recent piece, even with COVID-19 hitting the world, I marked ASML “The best in its class.” Since publishing that piece ASML shares gained 17% vs. the broader markets being flat. That really shows the outperforming nature of this company. As much as I like this company, the Q1 performance fell behind of expectations due to COVID-19 and there's not much certainty about Q2 figures either.

In this report, I will look at the Q1 figures, the lack of Q2 outlook and the risks surrounding ASML despite its successes in the field.

Pandemic damper on Q1 revenue

Figure 1: Q1 sales ASML (Source: ASML)

During the first quarter ASML generated revenue of €2,441 million. Year-over-year, Installed Base Management revenues grew by €317 million, which is higher than the 9% annual growth rate that we saw in Installed Base Management. While Installed Base Management revenues looked good, they were €100 million below expectations as machine times were not reached to perform field upgrades and in some cases the field upgrades acceptance by the customer did not occur during the quarter which led to lower overall margins. ASML expects some of the revenue to slip into the next quarters.

The bigger hit was for actual system sales, which was €700 million in total. €200 million came from lower DUV shipments to locations including Wuhan, where COVID-19 first emerged. That's a high-margin business for ASML, so that also had an impact on the overall profit margin of the company as the margin driving component saw lower shipments.

EUV system revenues were €500 lower than expected due to lower shipments due to supply chain issues on one hand and some shipments not having any Q1 revenue recognition. This is because the final checks at the ASML factory, a requisite for revenue recognition and final customer acceptance, had not been finalized yet as customers tried to accelerate shipments before lockdowns would make it impossible for the systems to be shipped. Revenue will now be recognized once those checks have been completed at customer site.

Overall, we saw operating income improve by €93 million or almost 30% and a €174 million reduction in free cash flow burn. So, Q1 2020 wasn’t a bad quarter but it simply wasn’t what ASML had previously guided for and that really is not unexpected.

Q2 2020 and longer-term risks

The main message was that the Q1 revenue reductions aren’t lost for the year. ASML expects the revenues lost in first quarter to be recovered in Q2 and Q3. For Q2, ASML expects revenues around €3.6B as it expects a quarter over quarter improvement of 50%. That itself is impressive as it would indicate a 40% increase for Q2 year over year. However, the company has no official guidance for Q2 or 2020 due to uncertainty regarding the impact of COVID-19 going forward.

There are, however, a couple of risks I'm seeing. The first one is that the global gravity of the pandemic was in Q2. In Q1, the pandemic still seemed to be remote for most countries. So, whatever pressure there was in Q1, it likely also was there in Q2 and might even have been more severe. ASML production hasn’t been affected because of the use of cleanrooms, but logistics are a problem due to lockdowns complicating system shipments. Quarantine rules also haven’t eased up much for the majority of Q2, so Installed Base Management activities that needed to be performed on-site by ASML engineers also might not have occurred during the second quarter.

There also is the longer-term risk. Currently, ASML has not seen demand fall, so demand is there, there just was the extremely big challenge on getting man and machine at the customer site. At the moment we are seeing financial markets recovering but also concerns about a second wave of COVID-19 as well as the longer-term financial impact on economies. It almost seems inevitable that we will end up in a recession and for some of ASML’s customers that will result in reduced demand in their end markets.

Conclusion

ASML’s Q1 2020 results were not bad, but they were not what the company had previously guided for. At the same time, with the unprecedented circumstance I do not think you could still expect ASML to meet the guidance or provide one, there's simply too much disruption and uncertainty for that. While I believe ASML is best in its class and will be for the foreseeable future, I see significant risk on revenues slipping even further and long-term economic impact with reduced demand in end markets could also decrease demand for ASML’s products.

*Join The Aerospace Forum today and get a 15% discount*

The Aerospace Forum is the most subscribed-to service focusing on investments in the aerospace sphere, but we also share our holdings and trades outside of the aerospace industry. As a member, you will receive high-grade analysis to gain better understanding of the industry and make more rewarding investment decisions.



Disclosure: I am/we are long ASML. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.