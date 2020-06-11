Stellar Growth: +40% Net Income, +23.7% EPS and 8.7x P/E

Wayside Technology (NASDAQ:WSTG) is a company with strong free cash flows, consistent dividend yield, and accelerating growth (leaving aside the short-term impact from COVID-19) of 23.7% EPS growth in 2019 actuals. With the successful implementation of management's strategic plan in 2018, the company has focused itself on areas like marketing, customer relationships, and introducing upcoming vendors that has paid off. Management expects to continue this going ahead. With a solid 1Q2020, the stage is set for the company to continue its financial performance in the medium term, YoY:

Net sales increase of 39.4%

Adjusted net income increase of 40%

Gross profit increase of 13.9%

Adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 700bps

Buyback of est. 5.8%

- An incredibly profitable Q1 for the company, setting the way for financial gains ahead in the coming quarter(s) even during the pandemic (further details in section below).

Wayside Technology Group's stock price was up 53% YTD 2020 and 41% just in the last month, largely on the back of a very strong set of first quarter numbers. On 2019 actual results, the company is trading at an ex-cash P/E of 8.7x - further details below. A dividend yield of 2.7% on a 42% payout ratio, debt-free balance sheet, and free cash flow yield of 5.1% (on our 2020 estimates), very positive management commentary and strong double-digit growth in financials (adjusted net income was up 40% in 1Q2020) make us believe that, even while the stock has rallied sharply, there is a longer way to go.

Strong Growth of +63% on Stock Price

As the NASDAQ composite climbs to historic levels passing 10,000 mark, largely fueled by the high-tech wave of stocks (dominated by Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), etc.), Wayside Technology Group is turning out to have a similar trajectory. We believe it's largely a cause of the general environment right now; social distancing is leading individuals to rely on online technologies, benefiting tech in all areas - from distance learning, gaming, communications, to fending of risks of cybercrime via security solutions. Technology is gaining in these very unique times.

Circling back to Wayside, the last SA author's comprehensive analysis done on this stock was back in 2018, and we strongly believe this company has been under-followed and/or overlooked since then. Based on our analysis, we see much more potential in the share price on momentum of the sharp rally:

Source: CNBC - The black tab is the price $15.25 where we had published the stock. Today, it is at the red tab price of $24.80 (+63%). Minor change +/- 1 day and opening and closing times for prices.

Valuations and Price Target: 29% Upside to $32

Wayside currently trades at attractive valuations on P/E, FCF yield and dividend yield, despite the recent run-up in the stock price. 2019 historical P/E for the company stands at 10.6x. On our 2020 estimates, the P/E is 15.4x, while 2021 P/E on our EPS estimate is 12.8x. Given the company's robust net cash position, it also merits looking at Wayside's ex-cash P/E. For 2019/2020/2021, ex-cash P/E is 8.7x/14.8x/11.9x, respectively. FCF yield for 2020 and 2021 is 5.1% and 6.8%, respectively. We also estimate a fairly stable dividend yield of close to 2.7% over the next 2 years. For Wayside Tech, we have a target price of $32.00 derived from our DCF and P/E valuations. The $32.00 target price represents a P/E of 16.5x on our 2021 EPS estimate, given the robust reported quarterly numbers. On an ex-cash basis, our target price represents a 2021 P/E of 15.0x. From the current stock price, our target price represents an upside of 29%.

Strong 1Q20 Results Help Give the Stock Price a Push

Wayside reported a very strong set of 1Q20 results on May 7th, which demonstrated no negative impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. End-market demand for Wayside remains high, given that companies are shifting towards working remotely in the current scenario. The company's results demonstrated the momentum it had achieved in 2019 with net sales up by 39.4% YoY. Within the company, net sales at its flagship Lifeboat distribution business were up 42.9%. The robust organic growth at Lifeboat drove Wayside's gross profit, which grew in double digits - by 13.9% YoY. Adjusted EBITDA hit a quarterly high of $3.1mn, demonstrating 38% YoY growth, driven by top line performance and cost efficiencies. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 700bps from 31.2% in 1Q19 to 38.2% in 1Q20. Reported net income fell by 46.7% YoY due to one-time charges related to the Interwork acquisition, and the company's recent settlement with North & Webster. Without the impact of these, adjusted net income increased by 40% YoY. A quarterly dividend of $0.17/share has also been announced.

Management outlook for 2020 remained positive as the company continues to work remotely at full capacity. They hope to continue the same momentum in 2Q20 and are well positioned to meet the needs of customers. Commenting on the results, CEO Dale Foster said:

"With the information available to us today, we expect to leverage our scale to continue flowing through a significant portion of our gross profit growth to the bottom line and delivering value to all Wayside shareholders in 2020."

In April, Wayside Technology has settled with North & Webster regarding their unsolicited offer for the company and director nominees. This has enabled Wayside to buy back ~5.8% of its stock at $13.19/share. The company views this buyback as a "prudent use of capital given the intrinsic value we see for our shares and the growth opportunities ahead."

Recent Takeover Offer, Further Offers Possible

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk and North & Webster

On 10th December 2019, Wayside received an unsolicited takeover bid from Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk and North & Webster to acquire all its shares outstanding for a price of $16.38/share. This was an 11% above the company's share price on that day. The proposal however expired on 16th December 2019. Wayside's board has stated that they evaluated the offer and engaged a financial advisor, Stifel Financial Corporation, to advise the board.

Following a review, Wayside's board decided against this acquisition proposal as they believed it wasn't in the best interest of shareholders. While this takeover bid was unsuccessful, the possibility of further interest in the company from Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk and North & Webster or other parties is a possibility.

Wayside is a Leading distributor of IT software

Source: Company Presentation

The Wayside Technology group is a distributor of emerging IT technologies to corporate resellers, value added resellers, consultants and system integrators worldwide through its Lifeboat Distribution business. Wayside also operates another segment, called TechXtend, which is a value-added reseller of software, hardware and services for companies, government organizations and academic institutions in North America. Lifeboat is the larger component of Wayside's business, accounting for 92.7% of 2019 sales and has been the primary growth driver over the last few years.

Through Lifeboat, the company distributes products from software developers, vendors and OEMs to resellers and system integrators. With most products "drop shipped" directly to Lifeboat's customers, the company doesn't usually have to invest in inventory or handle physical products. Lifeboat's key advantage is its strength in marketing, customer service, credit and billing and distribution, which allows the company's customers to achieve better cost efficiencies and time to market in the IT channel.

Net Cash 14% of Market Cap, Potential M&A

With a net cash balance of $15mn ($3.40 per share, or 14% of market cap) as on end 2019, Wayside's management has indicated the possibility of considering M&A opportunities. The company has also highlighted that they would look at M&A targets that are in adjacent spaces to Wayside's existing offerings or in alignment with Wayside's market like the cloud market. An M&A transaction in a complementary area to Wayside's existing business, we believe, can help the company strengthen its market position, offer customers with a wider product portfolio and spur growth in financials. With no debt on the balance sheet as of end 2019, net cash to market cap for the company stands at 14%.

Acquisition of Interwork Technologies

In April, Wayside Technology has announced the acquisition of Interwork Technologies, a Toronto-based distributor of cybersecurity, information management and network solutions. Interwork that operates in Canada and the US will be integrated into the Wayside's Lifeboat business. The acquisition is expected to boost annual gross billings by 10%, be EBITDA accretive, and will likely close in 2Q20. The acquisition is for CAD 5mn and includes an additional post-closing earn out provision also.

Strong Sales Growth & Orders, Improving Margins

In 2018, Wayside's management implemented a new strategic plan to become a more sales focused organization through Lifeboat. As part of the plan, the company introduced emerging technology partners to its markets, improved relationships with existing clients and won new customers. Wayside also invested in restructuring its vendor team to aid new vendor recruitment. Additionally, the company built its sales team and implemented new sales team structure incentive programs to better align incentives and economics with its customers and partners.

Wayside continues with its strategy of getting onboard emerging technology products to provide customers with complementary products to the company's current offerings. Along with partnering with the right vendors, management is also focusing on the marketing aspect by taking sales-enablement approach and offering a wide range of cost-effective marketing services to its partners.

The implementation of these changes over 2018 and 2019 has resulted in strong top-line and bottom-line growth for the company, with 2019 gross profit increasing by double digits (11.3% YoY) for the first time since 2011. In 2019, gross profit margin stands at 14.4% against 14.8% in 2018, while adjusted EBITDA margin has improved to 34.8% from 34.1% in 2019. Additionally, 4Q19 saw the largest bookings in the company's history.

23.7% EPS Growth in 2019, Strong Outlook

Wayside Technology Group has seen strong growth in its financials over the last 10 years with growth momentum really accelerating in 2018 and 2019. While net sales have been up by 3.6% CAGR over the last decade, gross profit, the more indicative measure of the company's sales performance, has grown at a faster clip of 6.8% CAGR in the same time period. Net income has shown a CAGR of 9.0% over the last 10 years. In 2019, net sales, gross profit, and reported net income have demonstrated YoY growth of 15.1%, 11.3% and 91.8%, respectively, highlighting the success of the vendor and customer strategy implemented by management. Adjusted net income grew 23.7% YoY in 2019. Looking ahead to 2020, the company sees its strong momentum continuing with growth being driven by Lifeboat. Adjusted net income in 1Q2020 has grown 40% YoY. Additionally, management believes that their business model offers scalability through which a large part of the gross profit growth will flow through to its profit before tax.

Attractive Dividend Yield of 2.7%

With stable cash flows and strong profitability growth in 2019, Wayside has announced a dividend of $0.68 per share for the year. With management's focus on growth and returning cash to shareholders, we see dividends, at the very least, being stable at current levels. On Wayside's current stock price, 2019 dividend represents an attractive yield of 2.7%.

Strong FCF Generation of Steady-State 6.8%

In 2018, Wayside had strong FCF of $13.6mn and FCF yield, on the current stock price, of 31.3%. With an increase in working capital requirements in 2019, FCF yield currently stands at 4.4%. With limited inventory requirements and no need for large CAPX in the near future, given the nature of the company's business, we see FCF improving over the medium term. We expect FCF yield of 5.1% and 6.8% for 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Diverse Vendor and Customer mix

Wayside has a diverse mix of customers and vendors which helps the company mitigate any risks stemming from one individual partner. Wayside counts companies like Intel Software, Lenovo, SmartBear Software, SolarWinds, Sophos, and Extrahop in its vendor list. The company also constantly evaluates new vendors and products to include in its roster based on their features, quality, price, market trends and profit margins. Having a diverse vendor base is an integral part of management's strategy and its two largest vendors are Sophos and SolarWinds which account for 22% and 17% of Wayside's consolidated purchases respectively. In terms of customers CDW Corporation and Software House International Corporation accounted for 26%, and 16%, respectively, of Wayside's 2019 net sales 43% and 12%, respectively, of net accounts receivable. Overall, the company's top 5 clients comprise 56% of top line. On a geographic basis, outside the US, sales to Canada were 6% of net sales and to Europe and ROW were 5%.

Catalysts

Revenue Growth [beyond coronavirus period]

Wayside has demonstrated strong top-line growth in the last few quarters post the implementation of its strategic changes.

Strong Orders

Order booking for the company remains robust with 4Q19 bookings at an all-time high. This order booking momentum will be a catalyst for growth.

Rising Dividends, Possible Special Dividend

Annual dividend of $0.68/share has been stable for the last 2 years and represents a dividend payout of 44.6% in 2019. We expect dividend to remain stable in 2020, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, given the company's 14% net cash to market cap. With an improvement in financials, we see dividends moving upward and even the chance of a special dividend.

M&A and Takeover

Management has indicated that they will consider potential M&A opportunities to strengthen its offerings. A potential transaction could improve Wayside's financials. Additionally, Wayside itself has received an unsolicited takeover bid in December 2019 from Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk and North & Webster. The potential for Wayside to remain a takeover candidate also remains.

Margin Upside

2019 adjusted EBITDA margins were up by close to 70 bps. With the accelerating revenue momentum, we expect to see improved EBITDA margins going ahead.

Risks

Economic Slowdown in the US

An economic slowdown in the US will adversely negatively impact corporate IT budgets and directly affect demand for Wayside's Lifeboat distribution business.

Increased Competition

Competitive intensity remains high in the technology distribution business with a number of large broad distributors. While Wayside has been able to manage pressure on gross margins, heightened competitive activity can cause a downward bias to profitability.

New Distribution Methods

Any new distribution or selling methods, like vendors selling directly to customers, can cause a disruption in Wayside's distribution business model and impact financials.

Risk from Accounts Receivables

Wayside typically offers 30-75 days of credit to its customers. However, certain clients are offered payment terms ranging from 1 to 3 years. Any financial deterioration in these kinds of customers can impact Wayside's financials. Receivables over the last two years have averaged 162 days.

Conclusion

Wayside is a stock with strong multiples across the board. The company has an undervalued P/E of 12.8x and an ex-cash P/E of 11.9x on our 2021 EPS estimates, operating on a robust 14% net cash to market cap. They have a strong FCF generation of 6.8%, coupled with a dividend yield of 2.7%. We think that the strongest factor to get invested in Wayside Technology Group, in the near term, is their stellar Q1 performance this year. We feel that the addition of Interwork, working alongside Wayside's leading Lifeboat division, can be of much benefit. Together, the duo can bolster an estimated gross profit and adjusted EBITDA increase in the next year of $1 mn, or +12.1% and +32.2% growth, respectively.

We also believe that COVID-19 will result in great cybersecurity threats in the virtual workspace, creating a 'blue-ocean' opportunity for Wayside's security products and offerings in the coming year. There were 4 additional vendors added in Q1 who specialize in this, and we see Wayside to benefit. Software, on a whole, won't take so much of a hit, and we see a pent-up in demand on the contrary. Given that the company faired so well on the current market scenario, we are bullish during these high-risk times. We have a price target of $32.00 representing +29% upside, from a current market trading price of $24.80.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.