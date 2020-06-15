The Core Income Portfolio: A Look-Back Assessment Of Strategy And Returns

We have audited our returns. The audit is broken down between model returns (both price and NAV) and actual trading performance.

The Core Portfolio

This is meant to be an assessment of our portfolio strategy, looking at what went right and what went wrong in building an income portfolio of closed-end funds ("CEFs").

The strategy is meant to provide yield in a yield-less world, hence the name of our Marketplace service as Yield Hunting. The hunt for yield. But typically what we see is investors reaching for yield in very high-yield stocks. Those are often relegated to the energy and financial sectors that are extremely high risk.

Most investors have a typical asset allocation of say 60% in stocks and 40% in bonds. We have been stressing that the end of this type of portfolio is approaching for some time. But there are two problems with this.

The first problem is the 40% in bonds had a significant tailwind over the last 30 years in the form of falling interest rates. As we approach the zero bound in rates, that kicker is no longer going to be available for the next 5 to 10 years. Not to mention that the current equity environment is overvalued so that future returns on equities will be lower.

(Source: Marketwatch)

The second problem with this thinking is that the negative correlation of bonds to equities could be ending. The correlation only really existed for the last 25-30 years. In the prior 65 years, the correlation was reversed.

So our thesis for portfolio construction in the future looks a bit different than what most financial advisors will construct for their clients. Today we see advisors pushing their clients into a greater percentage of stocks simply because there is no alternative. That the bond portfolios, where future returns will be very close to the starting yields when purchased, are going to provide low returns. Most "Total Return" bond mutual funds, take Fidelity Advisor Total Bond (FEPIX) for example, have yields in the 2s. FEPIX has a SEC yield of just 2.42%. That means your five-year total return is likely to be very close to 2.42%. If your advisor is buying this and charging you an advisory fee, that leaves you with a paltry ~1.4% before tax yield. Remember, these are taxable bonds so you can lop off another 30% or more from that 1.4% leaving you with less than 1% per year in total return.

So people have to do something different going forward. Those who do not adapt have to react.

What we have been advocating is structure your portfolio differently. For those in or near retirement, avoiding sequence of returns risk is imperative. As is income production.

For those younger, we would advocate taking more risk and shifting the portfolio more toward stocks.

We break down the portfolio into two pieces: 1) The growth engine and 2) income engine.

The growth engine is there for long-term capital appreciation. It's not to be touched in the vast majority of years. For those in retirement, it's not a source of spending during retirement. It's a legacy asset and there for replenishing the income bucket (if that is needed). It's also there as a growth component to the portfolio. Over long periods of time (greater than 10 years) this piece to the portfolio will be volatile but grow. It will provide real growth above and beyond inflation. You need equity exposure.

However, you do not need it for income. Dividends are a figment of illusion. There's no accrued interest like in a bond. Bond income is the coupon payment of the loan. A dividend is not accrued. It's internal cash flow paid out to shareholders - to which they must pay tax if held in a non-qualified account. And a large portion of the long-term performance of dividend growth strategies comes from the dividend itself being reinvested.

The dividend can easily be replicated by selling a certain amount of shares that equals the dividend payment. There's no difference. This is why Buffett pays no dividends on Berkshire Hathaway stock. But that's for another article.

We think deriving your income from true income producing assets and not relying on your growth engine for your income makes better sense.

The advantage of our strategy is that you get your growth from the equity allocation but you never have to sell down. Your spending completely comes from the income production and you never have to sell down. It's an annuity substitute where you maintain your principal. But in return for being able to keep your capital, you must be able to weather the roller coaster that is the publicly traded markets.

The below chart details that roller coaster. It imagines a one-fund portfolio for your income bucket. If you put $1M into PIMCO Corporate & Income (PTY) at inception in 2003, you would be about even on a capital gain basis, but produced over $2.2M in income. That income could be used to sustain your spending in retirement or compounded.

(Source: Financial Advisor Member)

Check out the chart above. The price starts at $15 per share and moves as high as $22 before falling to as low as $5.30 before rising again to $23. The price bounces all over the place, but there's one thing that's constant - the distribution. In 17 years, the distribution payment changed only twice, once up and once down. The cut was by 16% in 2006 and the increase was by 13% in 2012.

Income is the constant but too many investors focus on market value or price.

Steven Bavaria has detailed this extensively in his Income Factory. By reinvesting and compounding yields of 8%, you double your capital every nine years. That's no different than an all-equity portfolio that average an 8% total return.

I would say the thing we do differently than Mr. Bavaria is to focus more on the underlying holdings. We hold very few equities in the portfolio, instead relying on taxable and tax-free bonds for our exposure. This helps reduce overall risk although we do sacrifice some yield in the process.

What We Got Right

In the lead up to the crisis, we had been reducing our risk focusing on "quality." We had been reducing high-yield exposure (though maintained some) while adding what we call natural downside hedges through the use of sectors like municipal bonds. Those are high-quality assets that can act like Treasuries with a negative correlation to stocks in some cases.

Discounts also had been tightening all throughout 2019 and early 2020. We had been discussing that with members on a weekly basis. As we noted, each member must make the decision of whether they should trim their CEF holdings at "rich" valuations or continue to hold. By trimming, you are shutting down that income spigot which may be something they are relying on for retirement spending. For those who hold, you must be willing to ride the roller coaster and not panic-sell. (The PTY chart above)

We were significantly overweight munis which were more than 20% of the entire portfolio going into the crisis. Add in taxable munis and the portfolio was over one-quarter municipals. High yield was less than 5% with floating rate (can be lumped in with HY) at 7.5%. That helped buffer the downside.

(Source: Alpha Gen Capital)

This is likely why the portfolio has outperformed our benchmarks which are primarily fund of CEF portfolios. Those popular two are YieldShares High Income ETF (YYY) and Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (PCEF) which have garnered significant amounts of assets.

What Did Not Work

There's probably a lot more that did not work than worked. We will touch on each briefly.

Firstly, we thought non-agency mortgages would provide better insulation in a bear market. The sheer rush to cash by investors and the lack of liquidity in the space meant we saw a "run on the fund" type of response. That cratered underlying non-agency MBS prices given the lower liquidity. If you look at what happened to AlphaCentric Income Opportunities (IOFIX )- a fund I owned - it's a good demonstration of why focusing on underlying liquidity is important.

Second, we were not fast enough to react to the downturn. On March 3rwe did issue an alert to further reduce high yield and other high-risk assets. But that was a bit later than we should have.

Third, we should have added other less correlated holdings into the portfolio when discounts got extremely tight. One thing we had thought about in January was selling some tighter discount funds and introduce ETFs and/or open-end funds into the Core. Obviously, in hindsight, that would have been a good move.

Fourth, we had a small amount of hedges going into the downturn but should have had more, especially at rich valuations and late cycle dynamics.

Performance Results

For model performance, we calculated based on price and NAV. The difference being the "value-add" of buying at compelling discounts and seeing that discount close over time. Let's start with the model performance.

We have calendar year performance for price and NAV through April 30, 2020, and going back to inception on Jan. 1, 2017. See below for the benchmarks we are comparing the Core Portfolio to.

*All figures beyond one-year are annualized

All in all, we are happy with the performance given comparisons to the benchmarks. MDCEX is a mutual fund with $140M in total assets but it's mostly equity CEFs where they attempt to capture discount tightening. The more apt comparisons would be to YYY and PCEF, both of which are bond heavy CEF portfolios.

If we look at cumulative returns of the model performance over the last 3.4 years, the price return is 19.63% while the NAV return is 11.71%. That compares to the price returns of YYY at 2.78%, MDCEX at -5.18%, PCEF at 7.41%, and SPY at 44.76%.

From a risk perspective, the numbers favor the Core Portfolio as well. Most investors know that the standard deviation of the S&P 500 is about 17% over most multi-year periods. The Core Portfolio has a monthly standard deviation of 2.8% and annual standard deviation of 9.7%, on price. That is a bit elevated thanks to the last couple of months. Typically we have seen the price of the Core exhibit about two-thirds of the volatility of the S&P while the NAV has exhibited about one-third.

We can compare to the other fund/benchmarks. YYY has monthly risk of 3.9% and annual risk of 13.5%. PCEF is roughly the same with annual standard deviation of 12.8%. MDCEX has the highest standard deviation (excluding the S&P 500) since it has the most amount of equity holdings.

Actual Trading Portfolio

The actual trading portfolio did better as we were able to take advantage of trading anomalies in the market. This is not something most members can do as it takes sitting in front of this stuff on a daily basis for years and not being afraid to pounce on opportunities when they arise.

A lot of the outperformance was going well over target weight on PCI during Christmas 2018 and realizing those gains about three months later. That trade alone accounted for nearly 40% of the outperformance. We also had a few other "Strong Buy" opportunities that helped the actual trading portfolio significantly outperform the model. In fact, more than 80% of the outperformance stemmed from adding "strong buys" from the opportunistic column on the Google Sheet. This is a "back up the truck" rating that indicates a deep value.

We will continue to update this each month so that members can compare. I also will be more proactive in posting trades (actual portfolio). I have hesitated doing that simply because this is not a trading service and I dislike excessive portfolio moves.

Benchmarking

We have four main benchmarks to compare against.

YieldShares High Income ETF (YYY): A passive portfolio of 30 closed-end funds (CEFS) based on a rules based index. The ISE High Income Index selects CEFs ranked highest overall by ISE in the following factors: Yield, discount to net asset value, and liquidity. This investment approach results in a portfolio which contains a variety of asset classes, investment strategies, and asset managers.

Yield: 11.44%

Stocks: 17%, Bonds: 83%

Matisse Discounted Closed-End Fund Strategy (MDCEX): An open-end mutual fund that invests in both equity and fixed income securities. They use an opportunistic trading strategy that attempts to take advantage of both short-term and long-term changes in a fund's discount or premium to NAV. It utilizes a proprietary quantitative screening process and qualitative analysis.

Yield: 5.18%

Stocks 96%, Bonds 4%

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (PCEF): A passive strategy based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index. The index currently includes closed-end funds that invest in taxable investment grade fixed-income securities, taxable high yield fixed-income securities and others that utilize an equity option writing (selling) strategy. The fund and the Index are rebalanced and reconstituted quarterly

Yield: 9.31%

64.5% bond, 35.5% option income (equity)

S&P 500 Index (SPY): The traditional S&P 500 index. We do not think this is an apt benchmark for our strategy given we hold very little equities, not to mention mega cap equities. Given the focus of the Core Portfolio on producing income as opposed to capital gains, this benchmark is not a good fit. However most investors like to use it for comparison purposes so we include it here.

Yield: 1.9%

100% equity

Conclusion

The Core Portfolio is doing what it is designed to do - provide income at levels that are hard to come by in today's financially repressed market - with the least amount of risk possible. Please note that this isn't a low-risk or no-risk strategy. It's less risk than the equity markets, but again, it's more risk than a traditional bond portfolio. However, those traditional bond portfolios are unlikely to provide the needed income most baby boomers are going to need/require during their longer retirements.

Investors will have to do something different. We think this is a strategy that can be a partial solution to that retirement income challenge when at the right allocation of total liquid assets and paired with the right lower-risk solutions (such as an income annuity).

Our Yield Hunting marketplace service is currently offering, for a limited time only, free trials and 20% off the introductory rate. Our member community is fairly unique focused primarily on constructing portfolios geared towards income. The Core Income Portfolio currently yields over 8% comprised of closed-end funds. If you are interested in learning about closed-end funds and want guidance on generating income, check out our service today. We also have expert guidance on individual preferred stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds. Check out our Five-Star member reviews. Click here to learn more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.