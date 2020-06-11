And Just Like That, The Bears Make An Appearance (Technically Speaking For 6/11)

The problems with the latest jobs report were caused by the difficulty in calculating the data during a pandemic.

While the pace of initial unemployment claims is moving lower, it's still very high, indicating extreme dislocation in the labor market:

In the week ending June 6, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 1,542,000, a decrease of 355,000 from the previous week's revised level. The previous week's level was revised up by 20,000 from 1,877,000 to 1,897,000. The 4-week moving average was 2,002,000, a decrease of 286,250 from the previous week's revised average. The previous week's average was revised up by 4,250 from 2,284,000 to 2,288,250.

Here's the chart from the release: According to the NY Times, 44 million people have filed for unemployment claims.

About the unemployment number issue: The BLS released a seperate note with the employment report, stating that a misclassification error caused the unemployment rate to be lower than it should be. Here is the problem as outlined in the release:

However, there was also a large number of workers who were classified as employed but absent from work. As was the case in March and April, household survey interviewers were instructed to classify employed persons absent from work due to coronavirus-related business closures as unemployed on temporary layoff. However, it is apparent that not all such workers were so classified. BLS and the Census Bureau are investigating why this misclassification error continues to occur and are taking additional steps to address the issue.

BLS added that the unemployment rate would have been 3% higher without the error. I sincerely doubt this is anything other than a problem caused by the unprecedented nature of this situation. Regardless of the final number, I think we can all agree that the employment situation -- which is the Fed's preferred coincidental indicator -- is the worst the US has experienced since the end of WWII.

The Federal Reserve released its latest economic and unemployment projections: The central tendency (the central column) excludes the three highest and lowest projections while the range (right column) contains all the projections. There's a great deal of important information above:

Inflation is a non-issue for the next few years. This means that the Fed is anticipating slack demand. No Fed member is projecting positive growth this year. Some are projecting continued contraction through the end of next year. Unemployment is projected to be high through the end of 2020. Some members of the Fed are projecting a terrible labor market through the end of 2021.

The sum total of the three points is that the Fed thinks the economy is very weak and will probably be that way for a long time. This explains why the Fed's new interest rate position is for low rates through the end of next year, and probably through 2022 (only two Fed members are projecting higher rates in 2022).

Let's look at today's performance tables:

That is a very ugly table. The long end of the Treasury curve continues to catch a very strong bid while smaller-caps have a huge down day. Even larger-caps were off sharply. The sector performance table is just as bad: red ink everywhere.

So, what's changed? Last Friday, the market was risk on -- Treasuries had sold off through key levels and the equity markets were celebrating a surprisingly strong jobs report. Everything looked great.

I think the Fed's projections (see above) had a fair amount to do with the sell-off. While the median projections are fair, some of the outliers are arguing for continued weakness for a very long time. The tone of the Fed statement didn't help. As I noted yesterday, the Fed avoided its standard middle-of-the-road language for strong adjectives. To a large extent, the Fed's statement and projections have reminded the market that the economy is in terrible shape; the possibility of a "V"-shaped recovery is pretty small.

Let's start with charts from the Treasury market (using 30-day charts) because there's been a very quick return to a bearish stance: The IEF -- which crossed over resistance at the 120.7 level yesterday -- continued to rally today. It's now back in the range where it traded for most of the last month. Today, the TLT gapped higher over resistance and ended the trading session near a high for the day. The TLH also made a strong move today, crossing over resistance as well.

These moves are in line with the Fed's projections, which predicted a weak economy for the foreseeable future.

As a result the equity markets sold off sharply. On the 30-day SPY chart, prices gapped lower and continued to drop for most of the day. They broke support and are now headed for support at the 295 level. Volume was very high. The IWM broke short-term support today as well on high volume.

The last five trading sessions have witnessed some fairly extreme whip-saw action. First, the Treasury market finally broke support, giving us a bullish signal. That was followed by a reversal on news (or perhaps a reminder) from the Federal Reserve that growth will be weak for some time.

The good news for this sell-off is that there is only one more trading day this week. Even if there's a continuation of the downtrend tomorrow, there will be a 2-day respite for traders to catch their breath.

