From 2015 until 2019, operational revenue had a CAGR of 3.4% while its operation and maintenance expense grew at 2.4%, demonstrating economies of scale.

Over the past three years, AWK stock price has had an average increase of about 26%.

I have always wanted to invest in a utility directly, but for some reason, I have never invested in one. Occasionally I would glance at a water and wastewater company with the idea that demand for water is increasing while its supply is decreasing. With that thought in mind, I imagined that this industry would be able to provide at least a six percent dividend yield. I found out that it doesn't.

I remember reading a text pretty similar to the above text in one of my finance courses. Because of the information similar to the one above, I imagined that the only way I could get a decent return on my investment was to find a utility company that had a dividend yield of 6% or more.

American Water - Past Decade

American Water did not take the same finance course as I. Over the past three years, AWK's stock price has had an average increase of about 26%. During the same period, the company's average dividend yield was 2%. The company began paying dividends during the second half of 2008 and has increased its yearly dividend every year. From 2010 until 2019, AWK's dividend CAGR was 9.8%.

Figure 1 - Net Margin (2010 to 1Q20)

Source: Macrotrends

As seen in figure 1, AWK's net margin has increased by 7.4% over the past ten years. During the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009, the company had a negative net margin (not shown in Figure). The company's net margin stayed around 15% from 2015 until 2016. In 2017, the company's net margin suffered due to the normalization of deferred income tax.

The enactment of the TCJA required a re-measurement of our deferred income taxes that materially impacted our 2017 results of operations and financial position. (Source: Page 27 of 2017 Annual Report)

After 2018, the company's net margin began to normalize between 16.5% to 17.2% thanks to the reduction of the corporate tax rate.

Figure 2 - Retention Rate

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 BASIC EPS 2.66 2.63 2.39 3.16 3.44 DIVIDENDS 1.36 1.5 1.66 1.82 2.00 RETENTION RATE 51% 43% 31% 42% 42%

Source: Company's Financials

Over the past five years, the company has had an average retention rate of 42%. Not taking into consideration 2017, the AWK seems to be slowly reducing its retention rate. Currently, AWK's forward dividend yield is 1.66%, while its peer average is 1.84%.

DDM - American Water

Figure 3 - Valuation

Source: Company's Financials and Analyst's estimates (gray cells)

Over the past couple of years, AWK's operational revenue average compounded growth was 3.7% due to small acquisitions and organic growth. In my projections, I am using a CAGR of 3.6% to estimate future operational revenue. The global water & wastewater industry is projected to grow at 3.68%.

As the company's revenue grows, its operational and maintenance efficiency improves. From 2015 until 2019, operational revenue had a CAGR of 3.4% while its operation and maintenance expense grew at 2.4%, demonstrating economies of scale. In my model, I estimated that O&M expenses would grow at 3.4% to reflect the theory that economies of scale are not linear, and to be a little pessimistic.

The company has a lot of ongoing litigations, and it seems that when they settle one, another opens. Instead of trying to simulate these litigations in the income statement, I increased the company's cost of equity with a legal risk factor.

In my model, the dividends grow at a faster rate than the EPS growth. The reason the dividends are growing faster than EPS is to reflect my belief, based upon past financial data, that the company is slowly reducing its retention rate.

Conclusion

As a result of global industry growth of 3.68%, my belief that the company is experiencing economies of scale and is reducing its retention rate, I estimated a target price of $ 150. The most significant risks that AWK investors face are legal and regulatory risks. The company can reduce legal risks, but regulatory risks depend on factors outside their control.

