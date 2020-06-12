WIth the year-to-date outperformance, however, Lovesac's relief rally has likely already priced in this strength.

At the same time, Lovesac's cost-cutting efforts have also trimmed down the company's losses and cash flow burn.

The company put out an encouraging Q1 earnings release, showing that Lovesac was able to convert a good chunk of its retail sales into e-commerce.

Shares of Lovesac have quintupled from their March lows, and are now in ~35% positive territory year-to-date.

Lovesac (LOVE) has issued a string of surprises for investors this year. When the coronavirus hit, investors began to scramble for the hills. As a very small, upmarket niche brand that caters predominantly to millennials (a generational group that has been disproportionately impacted by the economic fallout of the coronavirus), and as a company that relies a lot on its retail footprint to drive sales, many investors thought the pandemic would spell the end for Lovesac.

But Lovesac has responded tremendously well to the coronavirus. It shifted its marketing online, and immediately after the pandemic hit Lovesac's management noted that e-commerce sales quadrupled (an impressive feat for any company). At the same time, Lovesac made the difficult decision of laying off employees, but ensuring the company's longevity (this was the point at which I wrote my last article upgrading my stance on Lovesac to neutral).

These moves have paid off, at least from a stock market perspective. After threatening to hit pink-sheet territory in March at an all-time low around $4 per share, Lovesac has quintupled and the stock is actually now in positive year-to-date trajectory, with most investors cheering the company's conversion to e-commerce.

I think, however, that further upside from this point onward will be extremely challenging for a few reasons:

Gross margins. In spite of higher sales volumes, tariffs and promotional activities are still dragging gross margins lower.

In spite of higher sales volumes, tariffs and promotional activities are still dragging gross margins lower. Lack of profits. Cost cuts have moved Lovesac closer to breakeven status, but at the moment the company is still losing money while trading at YTD highs. Currently Wall Street consensus doesn't expect positive earnings even in the next fiscal year (per Yahoo Finance).

Cost cuts have moved Lovesac closer to breakeven status, but at the moment the company is still losing money while trading at YTD highs. Currently Wall Street consensus doesn't expect positive earnings even in the next fiscal year (per Yahoo Finance). Small cap bias. Investors have been biased against small cap stocks and retail stocks this year, and Lovesac unfortunately has the curse of being in both categories. As an unproven company in a jittery market that values safety, Lovesac could unwind a lot of its recent gains if a "risk-off" attitude overtakes the market.

In my view, it's safer to stay on the sidelines here.

Q1 download: ~3x e-commerce volumes are more than offsetting showroom closures; gross margins continue to weigh

Let's now go through the details of Lovesac's most recent earnings in greater detail. The earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Lovesac 1Q21 results Source: Lovesac 1Q21 earnings release

Lovesac's revenue grew 33% y/y to $54.4 million, absolutely blasting past Wall Street's expectations of $47.2 million (+15% y/y), showing only minor deceleration to Q1's revenue growth of 44% y/y. Note that Lovesac's fiscal first quarter covers the two months most heavily impacted by the coronavirus, March and April.

Shawn Nelson, Lovesac's CEO, noted that the strong e-commerce performance that Lovesac has experienced since the coronavirus began has been sustained. While retail sales are down -33% y/y, e-commerce grew at a staggering 255% y/y in the quarter. Per her prepared remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

We reported Q4 results a little over six weeks ago and at that time provided detail on our Q1 quarter-to-date results through April 12. We are very pleased that the aggregate 400% e-commerce POS transaction dollar increase we saw post-showroom closure through that date, as we referenced on our last call, was more than just a trend. It reflects a fundamental business advantage of a company with multi-channel selling discipline and logistical expertise in its DNA. Through the end of Q1, we saw total company sales growth of 33% versus last year. This post showroom closure performance, particularly in the month of April, illustrates the strong customer appeal of our changeable, flexible, sustainable, upgradable, and shippable Designed for Life seats and sides that are driving market share gains with Sac sales also showing strong growth of 63% and Sactionals of 33%."

Now, Lovesac notes that 89 of the company's 91 company-controlled retail showrooms are now open in some format, though some are by appointment only. However, Lovesac noted that recent protests and unrest will make Lovesac apprehensive about opening the entirety of its showroom portfolio too quickly. In addition, none of Lovesac's partner-operated showrooms operated by big retail brands like Costco (COST) and Macy's (M) are open yet. The good news is that, at least judging from evidence in Q1, Lovesac's e-commerce growth has been able to offset retail closures.

Margins, however, continued to drag. While we continue to believe Lovesac enjoys high gross margins for a retail company (50.2% on a GAAP basis this quarter), this figure fell 110bps y/y, mainly as a function of higher tariffs in China. As Lovesac has been noting for several quarters now, the company has been diversifying its supply chain to also produce in Vietnam and Thailand, though at least initially some of the higher production costs in these markets may outweigh savings from China tariffs.

Lovesac did make up for this gross margin headwind, however, on the opex front. Recall from last quarter's update that Lovesac let go of just under 500 of its store associates, representing more than half of the company's workforce. As a percentage of revenues, selling/general/administrative expenses fell eleven points.

Thanks to these actions, though Lovesac notes that Q1 is typically a cash-burning and inventory-building quarter for the company, Lovesac was actually able to squeeze its Q1 operating cash flow burn to just -$0.5 million, down from -$8.2 million in the prior-year quarter:

Figure 2. Lovesac cash flows Source: Lovesac 1Q21 earnings release

Lovesac also expects cash burn to remain at low levels throughout the next few quarters. Donna Dellomo, the company's CFO, noted on the earnings call that "our quarterly operational cash burn for Q2 and Q3 of this fiscal year is expected to be lower than the corresponding prior-year periods, and we expect to end our fiscal year with healthy cash balance and no borrowings under our line of credit."

Liquidity remains robust, with $45.5 million of cash on Lovesac's Q1 ending balance sheet, plus $13.5 million in undrawn capacity on the company's revolving line of credit. Lovesac still plans to spend $14-$16 million on Capex this year to open 15-18 new showrooms as originally planned, but given the low cash burn rates and the ~$60 million in net liquidity available, we don't have any near-term liquidity concerns for this company.

Key takeaways

When the impact of the pandemic became fully known in March, investors couldn't see the bottom for Lovesac. Now, however, we can see a company that has agilely responded to challenging macro conditions by dramatically cutting costs, shoring up liquidity, and focusing on e-commerce. While we don't see any near-term red flags for Lovesac, I'm concerned that Lovesac's ~5x run-up since March leaves the stock little room to go further, especially with gross margin pressures continuing. Stay on the sidelines here.

