In my opinion, the new games will increase the company's awareness. Consequently, liquidity will be back, and the share price would increase.

The company may generate a significant amount of money because people are at home. I believe that kids and students will make extensive use of video games.

I would recommend following the share price dynamics in June, July, and the second half of 2020. Around this time period, the company expects to launch five mobile games.

With double-digit sales growth, cash in hand and new video games in 2020, Gravity Co. (GRVY) is undervalued at 0.98x-1.26x sales. In my view, there is a lack of liquidity in the market because of the lack of company's awareness, which explains why the share price is at the current mark. Having said so, the company's new video games will most likely create market interest, which will most likely lead to share price appreciation.

The Company Will Launch New Games In 2020

Headquartered in Seoul, Republic of Korea, Gravity develops online and mobile games. The company's most significant markets are located in Taiwan and Korea, but the company also sells in the United States, Thailand, and other locations.

Young investors will most likely recognize the company's leading game, "Ragnarok Online." In 2019, 83.1% of the total amount of sales of Gravity Co., Ltd. was generated from the contents of "Ragnarok Online."

The "Ragnarok" game is a bit old. It has been in the market for more than eighteen years. In the last annual report, the company disclosed that "Ragnarok" has reached maturity in most regions, which I could confirm. According to Google Trends, the amount of interest has declined quite a bit as compared to that in the year 2006:

Don't get me wrong. I don't believe that a decline in interest online would lead to a decline in the company's business model. Let's cite an example. "Super Mario" was created by Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) many years ago. For the last 19 years, the amount of interest online has been fluctuating. Hence, if Gravity Co., Ltd. launches new games based on "Ragnarok" content, it may generate interest and sales growth again.

There is something about Gravity Co that I appreciate quite a bit. The company has a lot of expertise in designing and selling mobile games. Mobile games represented 83.6% of the company's total sales for the year 2019. Like most experts, I foresee a bright future for this company in this market, particularly in China.

In my opinion, the company's programmers understand very well the customers demanding video games. This is an invaluable know-how, which will help Gravity generate new products. Looking at the previous sales growth is not what analysts should do. The future is never exactly like the past. However, I believe that readers need to check out Gravity Co's previous sales growth:

Taking into account the talent of Gravity's developers and the 2020 launchings, Gravity Co. could deliver magnificent sales growth in the coming months. Personally, I would recommend following the share price dynamics in June, July, and the second half of 2020. Around this time period, the company is planning to launch 5 mobile games. If traders expect additional sales from these new products, they may push the share price up.

Increase In Gravity's Headcount May Lead To More Games Developed

There is one clear beneficial fact, which has not been highlighted by other analysts. The company's headcount increased at a rate of 14% in 2019, and was also positive in 2018. In my view, an increase in the amount of employees will most likely lead to an increase in the amount of games developed. As a consequence, most analysts, in my opinion, will be expecting additional sales in 2021 and 2022. On top of it, let's also note the large amount of game development employees hired. 65% of the total amount of workers are focused on game development and support. The company does not have a lot of marketing, finance and top management employees. Gravity Co., Ltd. is focused on the development of its games. It tells a lot about the future and the quality of the company's games.

Decent Quarterly Results

In my view, the quarterly results were positive. The market reacted strongly to the financial numbers released. For Q1, subscription revenues increased by 37.7% Q/Q, and also represented an increase of 58.1% y/y. The massive increase was due to additional sales of "Ragnarok Online," and "Ragnarok Prequel II" in Taiwan. Sales from royalty and license fee were not that impressive. They increased by 45.4% Q/Q and 4.8% y/y. This particular business segment is seeing its sales growth not increasing that rapidly due to a decline in sales of "Ragnarok Online" in Japan.

If we take a look at the bottom line, Gravity Co. continues to deliver profits. 2020 Q1 was a decent quarter with net income margin of 12%. It is not as good as the margin of 14% obtained in 2019 Q1. However, in my opinion, the company is clearly obtaining good results for the year 2020, which has not been easy so far.

In 2019 and 2018, the gross profit margin was larger than 26%. The gross profit margin has been very stable, which I appreciate. Sales growth was positive in 2017, 2018, and 2019 because the company generated an impressive amount of mobile games sales.

I don't see why sales growth will not continue in 2020, 2021, and 2022. Investors are trying to profit from companies that will make millions because governments are forcing people to stay at home. I believe that Gravity Co. is quite interesting for investors. The company may generate a significant amount of money because people are at home. I believe that kids and students will make extensive use of video games because they have a lot of free time while being at home. But, that's not all. Gravity Co. will most likely generate sales once the COVID-19 situation is over, because you can use Gravity's mobile games everywhere. It does not matter whether the COVID-19 issue lasts three months or two years. In both case scenarios, the company will most likely generate sales.

Strong Financial Situation And Cash To Develop Video Games

Currently, with an asset/liability ratio of 2.9x, Gravity Co., Ltd is well prepared to go through a global economic recession. Also, note that cash and cash equivalents represent 64% of the total amount of assets. I think the company has a significant amount of cash, which will be used to finance the launch of new mobile games. In my view, launching new mobile games will lead to additional sales growth.

Gravity's Valuation Is Very Cheap At 0.98x-1.26x Sales

According to the last quarterly report, Gravity's share count is 6.95 million. At $50-$60 per share, the market capitalization is $347-$417 million. Assuming that $1 equals 1,208.84 South Korean won, I obtain cash of $105 million. The company does not have debt, thus the enterprise value is close to $242-$312 million.

I assume that Gravity Co. will obtain approximately the same amount of sales in 2019 and 2020 because of the recession:

Optimistic analysts may say that 2020 sales will be larger than 2019 sales because of the COVID-19. If there are more people at home, the amount of people playing video games may increase. With that, I want to be very conservative in my assumptions. If 2020 sales are equal to $246 million, and the enterprise value is $242-$312 million., Gravity Co., Ltd. currently trading at 0.98x-1.26x, I believe, is an attractive valuation. In 2019 and 2018, with a gross profit margin of 26% and double digit sales growth, Gravity Co., Ltd. represents an interesting opportunity for investors.

Competitors Trade At Higher Multiples Than Gravity's Multiples

In my opinion, the most relevant competitors are other developers of mobile games. According to the annual report, Gravity considers the following companies to be competitors: "NCSoft Corporation, Nexon Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:NEXOF) , Netmarble Corp., and Pearl Abyss Corp., as well as foreign publishers such as Tencent Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:TCEHY) , NetEase Inc. (NTES), Supercell Oy, King.com Limited and BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment (OTCPK:NCBDF)."

I used the EV/Sales ratio to assess the valuation of competitors because many mobile games report double digit sales growth. Gravity, in my view, is a growth stock. According to YCharts, competitors trade at a median of 5x-7x sales and show an average of 5.8x sales. Notice that the competitors assessed are very larger than Gravity Co. and operate in the markets different from the mobile games industry. Having mentioned this fact, Gravity Co., Ltd. is trading very undervalued at 0.98x-1.26x. Notice that Gravity's sales growth is close to the growth of competitors; 14%-22%.

Note that in 2009, the company traded at more than 4x sales. The company has not changed that much to trade close to 1x sales. There are several reasons, which explain why the market pushed the valuation of Gravity Co. down. First of all, Gravity Co., Ltd. is not a large corporation. In my view, it is just like a mid cap company. As a consequence, the amount of visibility is not as large as that of larger competitors. In my opinion, there is a lack of liquidity in the market, which drives the company's valuation down.

Readers should be wondering what could make the share price increase. The company appears undervalued, however investors need a catalyst, some event to push the share price up. In my opinion, in 2020, the launching of new products is an interesting catalyst. It could increase the company's visibility, which will lead to additional liquidity. In my opinion, an increase in liquidity in the market would make the share price increase.

Risk: Gravity Co., Ltd. Is A Controlled Company

I could not find any article on Seeking Alpha, which disclosed that Gravity is a controlled entity. Shareholders should be aware of this fact. One shareholder owns more than 59% of the total amount of shares outstanding.

As a result of the current equity ownership, the company is a controlled entity. The Board of Directors may not be independent. It means that the directors may engage in transactions or corporate actions, which could not be in the best interest of minority investors:

We are a 'controlled company' within the meaning of the NASDAQ Stock Market Rules and may rely on exemptions from certain corporate governance requirements. As GungHo controls 59.3% of our outstanding voting power as of the date hereof, we are a 'controlled company' within the meaning of the NASDAQ Stock Market Rules and may rely on exemptions from certain corporate governance requirements. As a 'controlled company,' we are not required to have a majority of our Board of Directors be independent, nor are we required to have a compensation committee or independent director oversight of director nominations which meet the requirements set forth in the Nasdaq Stock Market Rules. We are relying on these exemptions as a controlled company. Accordingly, our shareholders do not have the same protections afforded to shareholders of companies that are subject to all of the corporate governance requirements of the Nasdaq Stock Market Rules.

There are many well-known Asian corporations, which are controlled entities. As a result, many investors will not care a lot about the current composition of Gravity's Board of Directors. I do understand it, but I believe that I needed to highlight the risk.

Conclusion

Without debt and with double digit revenue growth, Gravity Co. is, in my opinion, very undervalued at 0.98x-1.26x sales. Other competitors trade at a median of 5x-7x sales. Besides, in 2019, the company increased the amount of employees and will launch many games in 2020. In my opinion, the new games will increase the company's awareness. Consequently, liquidity will be back, and the share price would increase. Taking into account these assumptions, I believe that the company represents an interesting investing opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.