While the price of oil has had a historic last few months, many investors have been looking for ways to play it. With the collapse of (USO), many of those investors are looking for a better, and safer way to play an oil price recovery. Exxon Mobil (XOM) is one of the world's largest energy producers in the world, and some investors appear to be looking for it as a safe haven with a great dividend. While the stock price will likely increase with the price of oil, I would tread carefully. The company has failed to stimulate earnings ever since the oil peak in 2011, yet has continued to grow the dividend, keeping investors interested. This is only pushing issues further and further down the road and it will eventually bite all involved where it hurts. The stock has responded very well off the bottom, but I believe there are better opportunities elsewhere in the sector.

Fundamentally Sound?

Let's dive into just how Exxon Mobil has performed over the last 10 years. First, let's look to June 2011. The share price was floating around $90, and the price of oil was over $105 per barrel! For 2011, Exxon Mobil produced 1,644,000 MBOE for 2011. As for earnings and revenue, the company was generating $8.42 per share and $486 Billion in total revenue in 2011, all while only racking up $4 billion in net debt. (All data from TIKR.com)

Looking below, there are four charts, outlining how the following four categories have faired.

1) Production

2) Revenue

3) EPS (GAAP)

4) Net Debt

Now that you have checked out the last 10 years, and what's expected for the rest of this year and next, lets update to today. The current share price is $53.52, and a barrel of oil is going for just under $40. Looking at what we are expected to finish the year at we can see the following changes over the last 10 years (All data from TIKR.com):

1) Production: 1,390,000 (-15% over 10 years)

2) Revenue: $178 Billion (-63% over 10 years)

3) EPS: -1.15 (-$9.57 over 10 years)

4) Net Debt: $59 Billion (+1375% over 10 years)

Now that we have looked at these numbers, we have to ask ourselves if the company really deserves to go back to $70, nevermind $90 per share. Looking at what a fair valuation would be using levered FCF levels looking as forward as 2029, we can see we get the below result of $45.78, which leaves our current level just shy of 20% overvalued.

Before you claim that this is an industry-wide problem, Chevron (CVX) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) both come in undervalued currently. Right now, this is an Exxon Mobil problem. The stock has a history of trading at a premium, and that may be coming to an end here. Exxon Mobil is currently trading at a PE of 20.5x, this is almost double the industry average of 10.6x, and above the market average of 17.6x.

The positive spin on all of this is that this has been one of the worst years on record for the industry due to insane oil price volatility, and there will be a great earnings and revenue recovery as well, but let's not forget about the balance sheet. The debt is expected to continue to pile up. The current debt to equity ratio is just under 28%, which is okay all in all considering, but this level was at 18.3% 5 years ago. An increase of this magnitude is shocking. The debt needs to be reined in or we could get to dangerous levels quickly.

How's The Dividend?

Typically, oil and gas companies that pay a dividend will cut, or abolish their dividend when the price of the commodity falls drastically. This is often viewed as a very positive thing to be doing in order to protect the balance sheet. However, Exxon Mobil has not done any such thing. Some investors seem to love that about the company, but I am guessing those investors are not looking at the ramifications it has on their balance sheet. The company is currently paying out a 6.36% dividend. Their current payout ratio is over 130%. This is incredibly high for a company of this size. This means that they are not able to cover the dividend on earnings alone. In other words, they have to go elsewhere to cover it.

Exxon Mobil continues to raise cash, thus far to the tune of $18 billion. What this is exactly being used for is up for debate, but what's not debatable is that the dividend currently costs the company over $14 billion annually. That money has to come from somewhere when your payout ratio is sitting at 130%.

Just because a company has constantly raised its dividend for decades like Exxon has, does not automatically make it a good investment. If we look at the data provided earlier, we can compare that to the dividend data above. While the company performed worse and worse, the dividend just kept going up. Even in the current oil price environment, the company is forecasted to continue to increase its dividend. I would not advise buying Exxon Mobil simply for the dividend as I do not believe it is maintainable in these volatile markets and a cut is well overdue.

What Does The Price Say?

For those that read my previous article on Exxon Mobil, you may be wondering if I am still short. I can update you that I covered my short on March 31st at $38.12. For those that haven't read it, I sold short on Exxon Mobil at $69.06 on January 17th. As far as technicals go, the chart was falling apart, and it continued to do so, right through previous 2005 support (more on that below), before bottoming on March 23rd at $30.11. Since then, the stock has done very well. Up about 70% as of Tuesday's close, but ran into that same 2005 support on Monday, and fell 3%. (Source: TC2000.com)

So where does that leave us now? Well, technically speaking there is a very large hurdle to overcome being the 200-day moving average, as well as what used to be multi-year support, that is now proving to be resistance.

Firstly, looking at the most important level, in my opinion, the 200-day moving average. What we can see here is that the price has tried to move above it 6 times (and counting), in the last year. Every single time has been a quick denial and sent the stock to sell off before ramping up to retest at a lower price. Before I would even consider buying Exxon Mobil, it would have to cross the moving average and hold it. There are plenty of stocks in the industry that are either above it the 200-day moving average, or are still well below and have more room to run before being potentially being capped off.

Now let's talk about support/resistance levels. Below is a chart with 4 different lines (1. Green 2. Blue 3. Pink 4. Red). This is a weekly chart dating back to the early '90s. Working bottom-up, we can see that #4 (Red) is exactly where the stock bottomed in March. This also was the bottom in 1997, and 2002. This was a crucial level to hold, and the stock did just that. Moving to #3 (Pink), this served as a period of resistance in the early 2000s and has really firmed up as support for the stock at current levels.

#2 (Blue) is the most important current level. This is where we recently saw the stock try to break through, and fail. This level has been tested mostly as support since 2005. Now it is proving to be resistance as the stock struggles to breakthrough. This takes us to #1 (Green). This is where my target price would be IF we can break the blue level I just mentioned. This was strong support as recent as early 2020. This is the support that broke which lead me to short the stock originally. This level was also tested back in 2011, 2015, and 2019 as support and the stock rebounded very positively off this level each of those times.

Below, you can see a daily chart containing the same 4 levels that I talked about above. In my opinion, the best outcome for the stock is for it to trade between #2 (Blue) and #3 (Pink) for some time here to build up a strong base and allow the moving averages to catch up. From there, I look for the stock to move towards #1 (Green) and get into the $66 range.

If you love oil stocks as I do, search for ones with ideal setups like I mentioned in both Whitecap Resources (OTCPK:SPGYF) and NuVista Energy (OTCPK:NUVSF). There are a number of plays out there that offer better returns than what Exxon Mobil can both fundamentally, and technically.

Wrap-Up

As you can see, I do not have much love for Exxon Mobil. I do however believe that a rising tide will lift all boats. That tide is the price of oil. I am an oil bull, especially over the next year or so. This will likely drive the stock price back up to test the crucial resistance levels outlined above regardless of what happens fundamentally. There is going to be a great recovery in many of the fundamentals over the next year simply due to how bad the environment for oil companies has been this year. Keep your eye on the bigger picture, and look for better value in other companies. Tread carefully out there, and stay safe!

