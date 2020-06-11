Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (ADES) provides proprietary emission control solutions to coal-powered plants, municipal water, and other industries to meet environmental laws and regulations. Core subsidiaries are ADA Carbon Solutions & CarbPure Technologies, both providing activated carbon and 42.5% of Tinuum Group which provides Refined Coal technologies and plants. Although the company's low trading multiples seem to be very attractive, we recommend investors to stay away from this stock in light of its declining business which proved to be unprofitable.

Share Price from Jul 2018 to May 2020; Source: TradingView

Dying PGI Segment

The Power Generation and Industrials (PGI) segment is a core business of the company where 90% of the revenue is generated from coal-fired power. The company provides Activated Carbon (AC), a sorbent material that removes impurities, contaminants, and pollutants from gas or liquid products. It is widely used in coal-fired plants to remove mercury amongst many other pollutants. As such, the performance of the business is largely tied to (1) the demand for coal-fired electricity and (2) environmental laws & regulations pushing for more environmentally friendly electricity.

Source: Company Quarterly Reports

The long-term outlook for coal-fired electricity is negative due to the rise of more affordable competing power generation sources such as natural gas and renewable energy (wind, hydro, etc.). In 2019, the US annual energy consumption from renewable sources has exceeded that of coal for the first time in 130 years.

Source: EIA

A probable solution would be to further reduce operating cost, which the company aims to do with its Red River processing plant. Management intends to capture the low-cost benefit of the plant to optimize cost while continually leveraging on their vertically integrated Five Forks mine which produced Lignite coal, a raw material of Activated Carbon. However, this plant has been operating since 2010 and has no hard news or updates of being able to reduce cost or improve its efficiency substantially.

Source: ADES

The decline of the industry, coupled with negative operating income over the past couple of years, acts as a strong investment deterrent to the firm. The company has pledged to diversify away from coal-based solutions and towards adjacent non-coal market opportunities. Examples include Industrial and Municipal Water markets where Activated Carbon is used to filter water for drinking, industrial or other uses. However, seeing that 90% of the segment is still exposed to coal-based energy, we believe it is too late for any shift in focus. Furthermore, the implemented measures and impacts from the coronavirus outbreak to the industrial and manufacturing industry have led to declines in demand for energy.

Refined Coal to the Rescue?

The company holds 42.5% and 50.0% stakes in Tinuum Group, LLC, and Tinuum Services, LLC, respectively, for income under the equity method of accounting. Tinuum Group produces and sells RC to qualify for tax credits under the Internal Revenue Code Section 45 - Production Tax Credit. These tax credits expire 10 years after the inception of each RC facility. However, these tax credits expire on 1st Jan 2021. Thus, credits would not be available for projects beginning construction after 31st Dec 2020 (Source: FAS). The profits that this investment generates is limited till 2021 before receiving onetime gains from their equity stake. From the past year of earnings, we can see that the profits have plateaued and are on a decline-shown by Q1 FY20 57.0% decline in Profit Before Tax compared to the same quarter in FY19.

Source: Company Quarterly Reports

Similarly, the RC business would also face severe impacts from the lockdown measures due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Under New Reins

Effective from 30th June 2020, L. Heath Sampson resigned as CEO after 5 years to pursue other interests. Greg Marken, the current CFO, took over to lead the company. Sampson was responsible for leading ADES through a turnaround with the RC business segment. On the other hand, Greg Marken has no experience with leading a firm and has been an accountant since he graduated from Texas A&M University in 2005.

"Looking ahead, our strategy remains unchanged and we continue to expect future net RC cash flows to ADES as of December 31, 2019, of between $150 million and $175 million through year-end 2021. We will remain intently focused on nurturing and optimizing our RC cash flows as well as leveraging our Red River plant to capture the low-cost characteristics of the asset."

Greg Marken, CEO

We believe that the company is unlikely to go through an accretive turnaround under the management of the new CEO.

Bottom Line

Here we have a company that has a recipe for disaster - a loss-making core business with a declining business segment that would be non-existent in 2 years. Unless the management team manages to drastically change their business operations, we highly recommend investors to stay away from this company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.