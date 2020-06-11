PUMP Adjusts To The Demand Fall

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) has idled more than half of its fracking fleets at the start of Q2 as demand falls. Plus, the DuraStim hydraulic fracturing pump deployment hit a hurdle in Q1. Pricing seems to be reaching a trough in Q2 and will continue to affect the operating margin significantly. I expect the top-line and the margin to fall in the short term.

On the positive side, the company's long-term contract with Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) will stabilize the cash flows. Its initiatives to lower the SG&A costs will help mitigate the pressure on margin. Its balance sheet has low leverage compared to many of its peers in the industry. I think its FCF will stay positive in 2020 following the steep capex cut. Although the ongoing surge in crude oil prices has lifted the momentum in the oilfield services companies' stock prices, the rally may not sustain. I think PUMP's balance sheet strength can help produce higher stock price returns in the medium term.

Fleet Count Has Hit A Trough In Q2

Customer budget pruning and softening industry demand following the coronavirus outbreak weakened PUMP's outlook even before the crude oil plummeted in Q1. Investors may note that the hydraulic fracturing was already reeling with lower demand and excess supply of frac equipment. The virus-related slowdown exacerbated the situation. Although the company's management does not want to rely too much on the ongoing crude oil price recovery, it sees some light through an increase in activity, while pricing and profitability issues are not over yet.

However, there is much uncertainty over the number of fleets it will exit the year. Although the company did not divulge any concrete number, from the Q1 earnings call, it appears to be operating with three to four fully utilized fleets and four to five idled fleets that would generate some amount of revenues. In any case, the figure will be substantially lower compared to the Q1-average. The company exited Q1 with around 18.6 fleets. The company expects to maintain its active fleet cash positive at the crew level (i.e., EBITDA > maintenance capex) in Q2. Read more about the company in my previous article here.

The Role Of Long-Term Contracts

Despite the volatility all around, PUMP will continue to see some stability in its earnings following Pioneer Natural Resources' asset acquisition. It has a 10-year strategic service agreement with PXD. According to the latest disclosure, it has eight fleets committed to Pioneer. Due to the idling of frac fleets, the company expects a significant portion of its revenue to consist of compensatory idle fees owing to the contractual provisions with PXD. These fees will separate PUMP from many of its pressure pumping peers who are relatively more exposed to the dwindling market rates during this downturn. However, the management does not see such long-term contracts happening in the near term, which limits its potential to increase cash flows in the short term. Also, the company has been strategically using equipment to increase the size of the active fleets to prolong equipment life. This way, it can keep its maintenance capex down.

PUMP has been actively following the strategy of engaging with dedicated customers, which should help it improve its operating margin once the activity level in the industry picks up. It can also redeploy equipment at a relatively high rate. Although the current pricing level does not allow it to maintain the required profitability, in the long term, the company expects pricing to improve. Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT), for example, has recently undertaken an initiative in early April to reduce its staffed frac fleet by 50% in Q2. Between the cost structure re-adjustment and employee and executive salary cut, it expects to save $220 million annually. You can read more about LBRT in my recent analysis here.

DuraStim Deployment Slows

PUMP will reevaluate the deployment of the first DuraStim fleet due to the steep fall in oilfield activity by the end of Q1. It has decided to delay further operations and will test and run the DuraStim adequately before deploying them in the market. It seems that the potential benefits of using DuraStim can be realized after market conditions improve. Read more on DuraStim in my previous article here.

Cost Reduction Measures

In the face of tremendous challenges due to the demand decline, PUMP has initiated various cost reduction measures. It has reduced its workforce by over 65% since mid-March and also reduced the maintenance capex. To reduce operating costs, it has engaged in pricing negotiation with vendors for the components used in operations. It has also internalized support functions that were previously outsourced. As the company looks to stack more frac fleets, the variable part of the SG&A costs will also fall. So, in Q2, its SG&A costs can fall below the Q1-level.

Crude Oil Production Decelerates

The Permian crude oil production increased by 14% in the past year until April 2020, while the rig count there decreased by 35% during the same period. However, the steep fall in crude oil prices in the past year has dragged down profitability as the producers curtailed production target for 2020. According to the EIA's estimates, the Permian crude oil production can decrease by 9.7% by June 2020 from the current level. On average, crude oil production is expected to decline by ~10% in the key unconventional shales in the next two months. So, with E&P activity contracting in the U.S., the company will have fewer opportunities to improve its performance in the short run.

Understanding The Value Drivers In Q1

In Q1 2020, ProPetro's revenues declined by 9% compared to Q4 2019 due primarily to an increased share of lower-priced services resulting from a decrease in pricing. In pressure pumping, the cost of services as a percentage of revenues increased in Q1 owing to under-absorption of fixed cost due to lower volume after fracking activity dropped in the market. However, cost savings from the reduction in workforce initiatives partially mitigated the loss, adjusted EBITDA margin decreased significantly (20.3%) in Q1 compared to 27.5% in Q4. During Q1, it recorded $5.1 million of non-recurring items and $4.3 million of provision for credit losses. Adjusted earnings declined by 37% from Q4 to Q1.

Strong Balance Sheet, Cash Flow Improves

In Q1 2020, PUMP's flow from operations (or CFO) was $61.7 million, which was a 71% increase compared to a year ago. Despite the fall in revenues in the past year, the CFO growth reflects significant improvements in accounts receivable.

In Q1 2020, the company's capex decreased significantly (74% down) compared to the previous year because it cut down most of its growth capex. As a result, its free cash flow (or FCF) turned positive in Q1 2020. In FY2020, the company has set its capex budget at $85 million, which would be a significant fall compared to the previous year. I think the company will be able to turn FCF positive with the sharp fall in capex.

PUMP's total liquidity as of May 29 was $136 million. Its debt-to-equity ratio (0.11x) is significantly lower than peers (Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN), LBRT, and Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)). The company has limited short-term financial risks, which should put it at an advantage over its peers during the current energy market downturn.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

PUMP's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is steeper than peers, which would typically result in a lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The stock's EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers' (PTEN, LBRT, and NBR) average of 4.5x. It is currently trading at a significant discount to its average (7.2x) since Q3 2017.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, eight sell-side analysts rated PUMP a "buy" in June 2020 (includes "very bullish"), while 13 of them rated it a "hold." Only one of them rated it a "sell." The consensus target price is $5.62, which at the current price, yields negative 23% returns.

What's The Take On PUMP?

The upstream energy companies' capex budget freeze and the lack of pressure pumping demand have wreaked the hydraulic fracturing market, causing PUMP to idle more than half of its fracking fleets at the start of Q2. Although its fleet count and utilization level managed to withstand the pressure in Q1, the pricing did not and affected the operating margin significantly. After retiring or slacking more fleets, the top-line will fall in the short term. The delay in deploying DuraStim hydraulic fracturing fleets can also add to the woes.

However, various cost-reduction initiatives will help mitigate the pressure on margin. More importantly, its long-term contract with PXD, following asset acquisition, will steady the cash flows, even if frac fleets are idled. Its balance sheet has a significantly low debt-to-equity ratio. Besides, it has made a steep cut in the FY2020 capex budget to further lessen financial risks. The ongoing surge in crude oil prices has lifted the momentum in the oilfield services industry. However, I think, the energy market is volatile, and the rally may not sustain. So, investors might want to wait before making further investment.

