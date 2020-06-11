LMND has produced growing revenue but at a decelerating rate; net losses are high and mounting, as is operational cash burn.

The firm operates as an online-only insurance provider for homeowners and renters.

Lemonade has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO, although the final amount may differ.

Lemonade (LMND) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides a fully digitized insurance information and coverage purchasing service for renters and homeowners insurance categories.

LMND is a public benefit corporation which may impact how management manages the firm's financial activities potentially impacting shareholder profits.

When we learn more about the IPO's pricing and valuation assumptions, I'll provide a final opinion.

New York, NY-based Lemonade was founded to create an online platform to provide renters and homeowners with insurance information and the ability to bind coverage.

Management is headed by co-founder, Chairman and CEO Daniel Schreiber, who was previously president of Powermat Technologies, a wireless charging company.

The company's primary offerings include renters and homeowners insurance coverage. Lemonade has plans to expand into additional insurance categories in the future. The firm's website uses machine learning-enabled chat bots to more quickly assist prospective clients to learn about and purchase the right coverage for their needs. The company is registered as a public benefit corporation and seeks to use the profits from premiums for donation to a charity of the client's choice and, in doing so, reduce excess claims.

Lemonade has received at least $480 million from investors, including SoftBank, Sequoia Capital, Aleph, XL Innovate, and General Catalyst Partners.

The company devotes a large amount of marketing via online 'search engines, social media platforms, digital application stores, content-based online advertising' to get users to download its app.

The firm purchases search engine advertising and is active in generating earned social visibility as well.

Sales & Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 73.3% 2019 132.4% 2018 186.2%

Source: Company registration statement

The Sales & Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales & Marketing spend, rose to 0.8x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 0.8 2019 0.5

Source: Company registration statement

As a proxy for the growth trajectory of online insurance, according to a 2020 market research report by IBISWorld, the market for online insurance brokerage is expected to reach $31.3 billion in 2020.

The average annual growth in online insurance was approximately 9.0% from 2015 to 2020.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an increased comfort level of usage of online information and coverage sources for insurance as well as improved technology offerings to automate the process for consumers.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

GEICO

Progressive Casualty

State Farm

Allstate Insurance

Management says its use of advanced A.I. technologies help to streamline the entire process of learning about and purchasing insurance, at least for the categories of homeowners and renters insurance.

Lemonade's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue, but at a decelerating rate of growth

High and increasing net losses

Uneven and high cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 26,200,000 138.2% 2019 $ 67,300,000 199.1% 2018 $ 22,500,000 Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ (36,500,000) 2019 $ (108,500,000) 2018 $ (52,900,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ (19,400,000) 2019 $ (78,100,000) 2018 $ (40,800,000)

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2020, Lemonade had $274.2 million in cash and $124.3 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2020, was negative ($79.9 million).

Lemonade intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may differ.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

The principal purposes of this offering are to increase our capitalization and financial flexibility, create a public market for our common stock and enable access to the public equity markets for us and our stockholders. We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses, and capital expenditures. Additionally, we may use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire or invest in businesses, products, services, or technologies. However, we do not have agreements or commitments for any material acquisitions or investments at this time.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Allen & Company, Barclays, JMP Securities, Oppenheimer & Co., William Blair and LionTree.

Lemonade is seeking public capital investment to fund its high and increasing cash burn as it seeks to grow its online-only business.

The company's financials show the firm is growing revenue, although at a decelerating rate of growth, while losses are high as is operational cash burn and free cash flow use.

Sales & Marketing expenses have been dropping as revenues scale; its Sales & Marketing efficiency rate is improving.

The market opportunity for selling insurance online, at least to consumers, is large and growing, although I wonder how well the firm will make the transition into other products, since selling to businesses is usually much more involved.

The firm is classified as a public benefit corporation, which means:

Under Delaware law, public benefit corporations are required to identify in their certificate of incorporation the public benefit or benefits they will promote and their directors have a duty to manage the affairs of the corporation in a manner that balances the pecuniary interests of the stockholders, the best interests of those materially affected by the corporation's conduct and the specific public benefit or public benefits identified in the public benefit corporation's certificate of incorporation.

So, will the balancing of those varying 'interests' result in less potential value to shareholders' interests?

LMND has an interesting company story and growth trajectory but high losses and cash burn, so it will be interesting to see how this IPO gets priced.

I'll provide a final opinion when we learn more details.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

