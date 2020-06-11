Communication services company CenturyLink (CTL) has completely overhauled its balance sheet over the past couple of years. After making a large acquisition of Level 3, the debt-heavy company faced a number of short-term maturities and significant quarterly interest expenses. With global interest rates continuing to be at historic lows, I've been waiting for the next move from management to improve its financial flexibility. This week, we have reached that point.

It was announced on Wednesday morning that the company's Level 3 Financing subsidiary would offer $1 billion in eight-year unsecured senior notes. When the deal priced after the bell on Wednesday, it turned out to be upsized to $1.2 billion with a 4.25% coupon. Net proceeds along with cash on hand are to be used for general corporate purposes, including redemption of all $840 million of outstanding 5.375% senior notes due in 2022, and $360 million of its outstanding 5.625% senior notes due in 2023. In a separate transaction, CenturyLink's Qwest unit has issued notices to redeem $200 million of its 6.875% notes due in 2054.

As I discussed in my Q1 earnings article for the company, interest costs have come down quite nicely since the second half of 2018. The chart below shows the progress made on a quarterly basis, with Q1 2020 interest expense getting under a $1.8 billion annual run rate. When your net income is only around $300 million a quarter, getting your pre-tax interest down by $74 million year over year is a big deal.

(Data sourced from company earnings reports, seen here)

We should see interest expenses tick another bit lower for Q2. The company used its revolving credit facility to pay off its 5.625% notes that were due on April 1st. That funding line carried an interest rate of 2.889% at the end of Q1 according to the 10-Q filing, so the company nearly halved its interest on nearly a billion in debt. Annual savings from this week's debt deal of more than $14 million pre-tax will also help, more so though in the back half of the year.

There's also another major item at play here. LIBOR rates have dropped another 80 basis points so far during Q2 as seen in the chart below. At the end of Q1, CenturyLink had more than $7 billion in unhedged variable rate debt on the balance sheet. I'll be curious to see in the next 10-Q filing if management added any additional variable to fixed-rate swap agreements to take advantage of LIBOR's plunge. This would allow the company to further reduce the amount of its variable rate debts, locking in fixed interest rates, which would provide more certainty on interest payments over time.

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve, seen here; chart data delayed one-week. For an updated quote, click here)

In the end, CenturyLink is using the continued scenario of historically low interest rates to improve its profitability and financial flexibility. The company entered this year in a much better position, and management has done even more in less than six months so far in 2020. Refinancing another $1.2 billion this week lowers its interest expenses and pushes out debt maturities several more years. With LIBOR rates also near multi-year lows, another transaction or two like this may get the quarterly interest expense under $400 million soon. While the bottom line and balance sheet improve, investors are also being paid a sizable 10% annual dividend yield to hold shares, a dividend that becomes even more safe after another debt transaction like this week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.