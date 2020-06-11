Thesis

I'd like to classify OTC Markets Group (OTCQX:OTCM) as a "meta" stock in that this company is an operator of many other stocks both in and outside of its sector. To illustrate the idea, I like to use airports and airlines as an analogy. In the airline and airport example, in many cases, a single airport may host many airlines and builds its profits around charging the airlines fees for various amenities provided by the airport. Keep in mind that many of the airlines are themselves publicly traded, but more volatile and prone to liquidation, bankruptcies, or acquisitions than the airport. Thus, an investor looking for a more stable long-term investment would look towards investing in the airport rather than the airlines. In my view, OTCM functions much like an airport in this respect as they host thousands of companies under their various marketplaces while the chaos of the OTC marketplace ensues on. I think initiating a position at current price is a respectable long-term position for reasons I'll lay out in this article.

Introduction

OTC Markets Group is the largest and most notable provider of services to investors, broker-dealers, and enterprises. They specialize in and are a one-stop shop for the OTC markets. OTCM is a financial company that operates in three basic endeavors. They operate OTC Link, which is a broker-dealer that connects the OTC market with other brokers and platforms. They also license their market data and financial information to other companies. Lastly, they operate a disclosure and compliance service section for their OTCQX and OTCQB marketplaces. They are the standard setter for OTC stocks and can help one differentiate between the varying levels of transparency and liquidity available by way of their marketplaces.

According to OTC Markets Group,

the OTCQX® Best Market is for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, be current in their disclosure, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. Penny stocks, shells and companies in bankruptcy cannot qualify for OTCQX. The companies found on OTCQX are distinguished by the integrity of their operations and diligence with which they convey their qualifications.

Additionally,

the OTCQB® Venture Market is for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Companies must meet $0.01 bid test and may not be in bankruptcy."

Source: OTC Markets | Official site of OTCQX, OTCQB and Pink Markets

Bull Case

For a "meta" stock like OTCM, its success is dependent on the amount of businesses that enroll in their services. Although OTCM has not been publishing this data since its inception, it began publishing this data in their annual reports since 2017. Since 2017, the number of total securities quoted through OTCM rose 4%. The largest increase coming from their OTCQX or the top tier OTC market showing an increase of 15% in the number of quoted securities. The impact of having an increase of listings in the top tier market is reflected in the income statement by showing an increase in net income. Broken down by operations category, the business has seen the biggest increase in their corporate services sector, representing a 19% increase since 2017. This is seconded by the 16% interest in the OTC link revenue, and lastly a 12% increase in the market data segment.

Referring back to our long-term perspective, we can observe a level, consistent enterprise growth that reflects the company's healthy financials. For the time period ranging from 2013 to 2019, multiple good data points appear when looking through the annual reports. For example, we noticed that both net income and net income per share have been rising at an average rate of 18% and 16% since 2013, respectively. Moreover, the stock price movement also has reflected this superb performance in business with above average returns compared to SPY since 2013.

(Courtesy of Seeking Alpha)

As the capital markets have benefited both enterprises and investors alike over the long run, the outlook for a greater number of unlisted companies continues. Additionally, OTCM will benefit if it is able to upsell companies to the OTCQX. OTCM's data advantage and insights into unlisted businesses are perhaps unparalleled and highly valuable (data on tens of thousands of securities over time). OTCM continues to work with lawmakers on improving the efficiency of capital markets and I believe there is a general trend towards less regulation, more pro-business policy with regards to U.S. securities regulation based on interpretation of SEC Chairman Jay Clayton's remarks. Jay Clayton said that delisting Chinese firms seems "sensible", which could provide another potential opportunity for OTCM as Chinese firms that delist from NASDAQ or NYSE may look to OTC markets for U.S. exposure. So I'm expecting an increase in Chinese listings at OTC Marketplaces over the next couple of years because of our growing restrictions against Chinese companies. There's already over 500 offerings of publicly traded Chinese companies across the OTCM marketplaces anyways, adding more only helps us investors in this case since this stock benefits from increased listings as a way to sell data and services.

As Warren Buffett is oft-quoted as saying "it's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price", I believe we have here a wonderful company at a fair price. Based on Morningstar data, OTCM trades at ~24.6x forward earnings versus ~21.0 for the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO). Given OTC's extremely cash efficient business model and above-average past and future growth profile, I believe a technology stock multiple is justified because, in my opinion, this company is a technology stock in financial clothing. The Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) trades at ~24.1x forward earnings. Optically, this company may look more expensive than it is. However, doing a DCF whereby we assume OTCM grows at 5% in perpetuity as 2% above a normal growth GDP for a mature industrialized company seems very reasonable. Then use a greedy 10% discount rate using rates below 1% and inflation non-existent, this too seems reasonable. I get a value above $33.60. For context, free cash flow has grown at a 16.1% clip for the past ten years, as per Gurufocus. Obviously, the growth is not linear and has some sensitivity to the market environment and acquisitions, but that is terrific compounding. All the while, you receive a growing dividend at above 2% with no history of dividend cuts over the past decade. That sounds like a good deal to me, especially compared to the hundreds of volatile penny stocks that can be found on OTC marketplaces that act like the "airline" stocks I mentioned in my thesis example.

Conclusion

I think that OTCM is a great stock to have in one's portfolio if you're looking for a well-balanced stock with long-term stability at its current price. Its stability comes from the fact that it is a "meta" stock, in which I mean is a stock that builds its business around serving other stocks. Ultimately, based on the previous history as well as my expectations based on my conservative DCF analysis, I think that this stock will continue to deliver consistent above market returns for the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OTCM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Always do your own work and/or consult your advisor prior to taking any action.