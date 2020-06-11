Fed Rates Near Zero Through 2022: Cure For An Ailing Economy?

It is followed by a conversation with James Marple, Senior Economist, TD Bank Group, about the latest Federal Reserve rate decision and the outlook for the US economy.

Anthony Okolie recaps the news of the day.

Anthony Okolie recaps the news of the day including the latest COVID-19 updates, followed by a conversation with James Marple, Senior Economist, TD Bank Group, about the latest Federal Reserve rate decision and the outlook for the US economy.

Original post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.