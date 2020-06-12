Introduction and investment thesis

Hilltop Holdings, listed as HTH on the NYSE, is a Texas-based financial holding company. The company's business concentration in Texas brings it a lot of negative perception due to the lack of geographic diversification and potentially cyclical exposure. Yet, Hilltop is in a better position now than ever before, thanks to a low-risk mortgage flow business and well-established capital market activities.

The company's stock price rose more than 30% in the past month, which, in my view, is mostly due to macro-wide developments, including the surprisingly upbeat jobs report. Until conditions firmly normalize, I think that HTH will offer some decent entry points. Deteriorating credit fundamentals for the sector should pressure 'financials' in the near-to-medium term, and investors might be able to leverage not only HTH's valuation but, more importantly, its compelling financial profile. Despite the company's medium size vis-à-vis its peers, Hilltop holds diversified business segments, from commercial to investment banking while demonstrating strong earning capabilities.

Bloomberg - HTH Candlestick Price chart

After growing by acquisition, HTH is streamlining its business to focus on core competencies - perfect timing, given COVID-19 context

HTH has demonstrated a history of well-executed acquisitions that enabled the company to grow exponentially in the past decade. It had acquired Plains Capital in 2010, SWS Group in 2015, and the Bank of River Oaks in 2018. These developments have changed the company's business dramatically and offered great diversification benefits, away from insurance to lucrative banking operations. Now, the company operates through (1) its banking segment that competes with regional banks (2) its broker-dealer segment which provides a range of investment services and stock loan (3) the mortgage origination business.

Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation - Business Results

The bank also has an insurance segment (primarily fire & homeowners' insurance) operating via the fully owned subsidiary National Lloyds Corporation, but HTH agreed to sell it for $150mios early this year. The transaction is expected to close in the 2nd quarter of 2020. In my opinion, this strategic move doesn't alter the bank's financial stance as the segment contributed only a small portion of pre-tax earnings. In addition, this will provide HTH with extra capital buffer, highly essential when entering this pandemic crisis.

Q1 2020 Investor Presentation - NLC Sale

Looking at the bank's Q1 release, National Lloyds only contributed around 5.7% of pre-tax income, or around $4mios. More so, the results were down $2.8mios compared to a year earlier due to mark-to-market losses on the equity portfolio. While that contribution is not neglectable, and by comparison, better than the loss it incurred in 2017, this is still fairly small. I believe the bank can rather focus on its core competencies, including the banking, prime brokerage, and securities dealing business.

Considering the existing environment marked by shorter for longer rates and the impact of COVID-19 on provisioning, therefore capital, the sale comes at the right time. The additional $150mios will provide an additional capital buffer. I don't expect HTH to aggressively deploy the sale proceeds into higher-risk segments but rather focus on its core competencies.

Should you have appetite for the financial space, Hilltop presents a resilient credit profile

Diverse business model backed by strong earnings & capital

One of the reasons I believe HTH could be an interesting pick is the firm's earning capability. Hilltop has a variety of operations that perform with coherence: PlainsCapital, the banking operation has shown historically stable operating performance while the securities-brokerage operation demonstrates that the bank can excel in different areas. Profit margins have been particularly strong (around 15% in recent years) as well. As I see it, the drop in Fed rates, which is likely to impact net interest margins, will be partly offset by larger mortgage refinancing and some form of demand for home purchases. This provides HTH will a great mitigant entering this crisis. Going forward, I think Q2 & Q3 will provide some interesting hints in terms of provision expense (CECL accounting adjustments play a role too) which will be worth following.

Of note, when many regional banks struggled to manage expectations during earning releases, Hilltop managed to post an ROA of 1.47% (up 26bps from the prior quarter) and an ROE of 9.38% (up 134bps) at Q1-2020. CET1 stood at 15.97%, and the total capital ratio at 17%. These are sharp falls from the prior quarter (higher provisioning & RWA impact) but positioning still demonstrates some form of robustness we want to see as we pick value stocks in the financial space.

2. Asset quality is better than you might think

Hilltop's asset quality profile has often been damaged by its above-average exposure to the energy sector. This has been a drag on the firm's stock price, but the bank has re-adjusted its energy exposure which now only equates to 2.1% of its loan book. I expect further issues down the line as credit for energy-related clients face the time lag effect of lower oil prices, but the company's underwriting standards look quite conservative (note: unfunded commitments subject to specific criteria).

Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation - Energy Book

Compared to peers, the bank has shown rather conservative risk metrics with NPLs averaging 0.8% at YE-19. That portion spiked to 1.51% at Q1-2020, which remains manageable in my view but worth some attention. Besides, the fact that HTH has built considerable reserves with provisions rising to $34.5mios, from only $1mios the prior quarter, is ultimately a positive signal. If we manage to avoid a second lockdown phase, Hilltop has conservatively provisioned for the coronavirus-related uncertainty.

3. Adequate liquidity/funding structures but some vigilance is warranted

Another support factor that makes HTH a relatively reliable investment is the company's liquidity. HTH holds $4.7bln of cash securities and secured borrowing capacity. This is further backed by the borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank. Against this strength, I think the company's loan-to-deposit ratio which averaged 98% should be tightly controlled. The substantial mortgage banking activities is naturally a cause for that portion. Client-specific risks, given the bank's focus in Texas should also be carefully reviewed on the deposit front, but overall, the bank has enough liquidity buffer and a funding profile consistent with its business model.

Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation - Loan to deposit trending

Valuation and conclusion

HTH trades at around $21 on the NYSE, under the 52-week high of $26.26. This constitutes a more than 15% discount to book value. For reference, it has been trading between 0.9x and 1x book value throughout 2019. This is still an attractive valuation, but I think a pullback to around 0.7x is a feasible target especially when considering levels reached in the early COVID-19 days. Hilltop's price-to-earnings ratio of 8 makes it relatively undervalued compares to peers. With provisioning set to increase and operating income relatively pressured by the low interest rate environment, I expect that valuation to improve further around Q2-Q3 of this year. These could offer interesting opportunities ahead of a clear growth recovery in the United States (economists don't predict that to happen before 2021).

Morning Star Valuation - multiples for Hilltop Holdings

With shares already up 30% in the past month, I think the hype was misplaced but HTH will still offer decent entry points. The stock could continue its run, nevertheless, I think macro-wide risks will end up bringing the financial space to reality. If such an opportunity arises, HTH will be a great value play as evidenced by its good financial profile and smart strategic positioning. The mortgage-related business and geographic concentration risks are mitigated by the firm's strong capital and conservative asset management. Q1-2020 has also proven to be decent and a motivation behind including HTH in my watchlist.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.