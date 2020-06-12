AT&T has deep pockets and content is only a small part of its business. I expect the company to keep investing heavily in HBO Max, which would eventually yield subscription growth.

The failure to strike distribution deals with Amazon and Roku means millions of users are unable to view HBO Max on TV.

However, investors must acknowledge the fact that before HBO Max, AT&T already offered HBO Go and HBO Now.

AT&T's HBO Max launch was far worse than its investors could have ever imagined and analysts have labeled it a failed opportunity.

Investment Thesis

In my previous AT&T research note published on May 21, 2020, I mentioned that HBO Max could add $2 billion to AT&T's (T) top line within a year. However, the botched launch of the streaming service leaves the fulfillment of my estimate, shall we say, dubious. Now, we know that HBO Max is an upgrade on HBO Now, which means virtually all of Now's 30M+ subscribers transfer to HBO Max; however, low (~87,000) new app downloads on launch day certainly represents failure.

In today's article, I will share the app download activity since launch day and perform a guesstimate exercise to see if my HBO Max top-line growth is achievable.

What's HBO Max?

HBO Max is AT&T's newest streaming service. Simply put, HBO Max is HBO Now plus Max Originals plus the Warner Bros content library plus external titles like Friends, Big Bang Theory, etc.

HBO Max is filled with DC superheroes, hobbits, wizards, and Looney Tunes, but that was not enough to garner significant interest come launch day. AT&T's HBO Max launch can be considered a big fiasco if we believe the numbers provided by the app store intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

HBO Max Launch Was A Fiasco

WarnerMedia did not release any official numbers, but Sensor Tower said that HBO Max was downloaded by only ~87,000 new users across Google Play (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Apple’s (AAPL) App Store on its first day. Now, comparing to other streaming services like Disney+ (DIS) (4 million first-day installs) or Quibi (300,000 first-day installs), HBO Max's ~87,000 figure looks like a colossal failure. However, AT&T already had more than 30 million subscribers across its HBO Go and HBO Now streaming services, and thus the comparison to Disney+ and Quibi (completely new services) makes no sense.

However, AT&T's failure to strike a distribution deal with platforms like Amazon (AMZN) and Roku (ROKU) by launch day meant millions of potential subscribers could not access the new streaming service on their TV sets.

Furthermore, lots of HBO Now subscribers who were upgraded to HBO Max for free complained about technical difficulties in login and content search. When you open HBO Max, it feels like a hodgepodge of old shows and movies; however, HBO Max's content library is precious, and most of the reviews about content were positive.

Flurry Of Bad Reviews

Using the graphs from Sensor Tower, one can easily see that the consumer experience with HBO Max has been weak. The red bars (negative reviews) far outweigh the green bars (positive reviews).

Apple's App Store

Google's Play Store

Can HBO Max Add $2B To AT&T's Top Line This Year?

Let's perform a guesstimate exercise to find out.

HBO Max is priced at $15 per month, so to achieve revenues of $2 billion, HBO Max will need to add ~11 million new subscribers.

Target Revenue Annual ARPU Number of new subscribers needed $ 2,000,000,000 $180 11.11 million

I've read many articles stating that HBO Max is already a failed opportunity as it only added ~87,000 new app installs on its launch day. I agree that HBO Max's launch day new app download figure was low, but a comparison to Disney+ garnering 4 million new installs on its first day is just patently misguided. Investors must understand that AT&T's existing streaming services had more than 30 million subscribers before HBO Max's debut.

Regardless of the launch day count, I believe HBO Max will do a lot better going forward, and I have some evidence to back it up.

According to Sensor Tower, HBO Now was adding ~16,000 new app downloads per day before HBO Max's release. If HBO Max had 87,000 new downloads on launch day, it still added ~71,000 more installs than HBO Now in a single day. Further, since launch day, the number of new app downloads has gone up drastically. Let's try to get an estimated count of new downloads between May 28-31 (4 days).

New adds so far

Total downloads in May (Google Play Store + App Store) 1,500,000 (-) HBO Now downloads in May (@ rate of 16000 for 31 days) 496,000 (-) HBO Max downloads on May 27 71,000 = Total HBO Max downloads during May 28-31 933,000 Number of days elapsed 4 HBO Max downloads per day since launch day 233,250

Let's assume all the new app downloads turned to subscriptions, i.e., HBO Max has already added ~1 million subscribers. To add ~11.11 million new subscribers in total by the end of 2020, HBO Max will need to add roughly 50,000 new subscribers per day (10 million in 200 days/7 months).

AT&T management needs to be pro-active and quickly sort out distribution deals with Amazon Prime and Roku so that HBO Max can scale up faster. With the rich content library on offer, I firmly believe that HBO Max could easily reach my estimation of $2B in revenue by the end of 2020. Hence, HBO Max is not a failure, at least not yet. Still, AT&T management needs to pull up their socks and execute better if HBO Max is to become a key growth driver for AT&T moving forward.

Re-Evaluating AT&T's Rating

None of my assumptions related to AT&T have changed since my previous article came out; however, AT&T's stock price increased by ~10%, but now has fallen back to ~$31.

For those of you who are interested in learning the methodology of the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model and the assumptions I utilized to value AT&T, please read my previous article.

L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

AT&T's fair value remains $52.27; however, the stock is now "Undervalued" by 42.61%.

Although the fair value remains the same, the expected CAGR on investment in AT&T for ten years at the current price of ~$31 is only ~4%, which is lower than our hurdle rate (9.8%, i.e., 90-year annualized return on S&P 500).

However, on accounting for dividends, the total return without dividend reinvestment is 8.00%, and the total return with dividend reinvestment is ~10%.

I agree that these returns are not market-beating, but our assumptions of FCF growth rate of just 2% and Price to FCF ratio (in 2030) of only 10x are incredibly conservative. Thus, investors could still buy AT&T at the current price and expect a healthy dividend and total return due to a considerable margin of safety factored into our valuation.

Conclusion

AT&T expects HBO Max to have 50 million U.S. subscribers by 2025 and at least 75 million globally. I think this goal is reasonable, due to its head start with existing HBO customers and a deal with Charter. I firmly believe HBO Max will turn into the growth driver that AT&T needs if the management team executes appropriately in the future.

I reiterate my buy rating on AT&T.

Please feel free to provide your feedback in the comments section and share your thoughts on AT&T's HBO Max!

As always, thanks for reading; remember to follow, and happy investing!

