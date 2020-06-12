Adobe has been one of the largest holdings in my All-Equities SRG portfolio since its inception, and will remain so in the foreseeable future.

The business model is stable. Glance at the company's financial results quickly, and one would forget that the world has been upside down lately.

Adobe's second-quarter earnings report looked good, even if not outstanding. In the grand scheme of things, investors should be pleased.

With a record-size EPS beat and a slight but rare revenue miss, Adobe (ADBE) breezed through a challenging fiscal second quarter. The SaaS company posted respectable top-line growth in the mid-teens. Adjusted EPS of $2.45 increased by an impressive 34%, although a look under the hood reveals some cost tailwinds that were unique to the past few months.

In the aggregate, Adobe proved once again that it can perform well in a range of scenarios, from economic expansion to global pandemic. Shares climbed by as much as 4% in after-hours trading.

A look at the puts and takes

Adobe's fiscal second quarter was a bit unusual in a few ways - but then again, what hasn't in this economy? Starting with revenues, the $30 million miss to expectations can be fully explained by Adobe choosing to wind down the transaction-driven ad cloud business more quickly than expected. If not for it, revenues would have topped estimates by an inch, as is usually the case.

The large digital media segment, accounting for more than 70% of revenues, was a net beneficiary of the shelter-in-place economy. Remote schooling, social content creation and widespread use of digital documents helped to drive web traffic and app downloads higher. The nearly half a billion dollar sequential increase in creative and document ARR (annual recurring revenues) was impressive, and topped guidance by more than $50 million.

The problem, even if minor in the grand scheme of things, was Adobe's smaller experience segment. In addition to the changes in the advertising cloud business that ate into the company's revenues, professional services took a hit due to delayed client spending and the struggles of small- and mid-sized companies ahead of the current recession.

Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from company's earnings release

What came further down the income statement (see table above) impressed me the most. Op margin shot through the roof, which allowed Adobe to top EPS consensus by the widest margin of the past five years at least.

But here again, the COVID-19 crisis played a role. Sure, getting rid of a low-margin business helped with profitability. But it looks like Adobe played quite a bit of defense in the second quarter. The company held back on hiring and saved on other operating costs, preferring a "wait and see" approach to the pandemic and its implications. In the third quarter, Adobe is committed to investing in growth once again, which explains EPS guidance of $2.40 that lagged expectations by seven cents.

Nothing to worry here

Adobe's earnings report looked good, even if not outstanding. But more importantly, I believe a quick step-back is in order. Considering all the disruptions caused by the novel coronavirus, Adobe's performance reflected the resilience of the subscription-based business model. Glance at the company's financial results too quickly, and one would miss the fact that the world has been upside down for the past three to six months.

Data by YCharts

The chart above explains in a visual way why I am highly bullish ADBE. The company has built a solid recurring-revenue business (subscription sales accounted for nearly 92% of the total) that has resulted in all key financial metrics smoothly heading up and to the right over the past several years.

"Well, that's boring!" Yes, exactly. I'll take predictability, market dominance and deep pockets with my eyes closed during these highly uncertain times, even if valuation is rich at a forward P/E of about 40x.

I don't know what will happen to the economy and the markets going forward. This is why I stick with what works. Adobe has been one of the largest holdings in my All-Equities SRG portfolio since its inception, and it will remain so in the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADBE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.