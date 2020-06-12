Well costs are decreasing by 15% to 20%, allowing good returns to be achieved at $2 natural gas.

It appears able to generate $40 million to $45 million in positive cash flow by the end of 2021, so its debt/liquidity situation should be fine.

Goodrich's second-lien notes now mature in May 2022, and the springing maturity for its credit facility moves to December 2021 as a result.

Goodrich Petroleum (GDP) now has more time to deal with its second-lien note maturity after extending the maturity of those notes to May 2022. This also helps move the springing maturity of its credit facility back one year as well. This gives Goodrich more time to generate positive cash flow. At current strip prices, it may be able to generate $40 million to $45 million in positive cash flow by the end of 2021.

Goodrich noted that its well costs have come down significantly, allowing it to generate good returns at $2.00 natural gas now. I am bumping up my valuation estimate for Goodrich's shares from $8 to $9 as a result.

Maturity Extensions

Goodrich's $13.4 million in second-lien notes were previously scheduled to mature in May 2021, but they have now been extended to May 2022. This changes the effective credit facility maturity date to December 2021 instead of December 2020.

Goodrich's credit facility matures in May 2024, but has a springing maturity date that is 180 days before the second-lien maturity date if those notes have not been dealt with by that time. Goodrich's credit facility borrowing base was also reduced slightly from $125 million to $120 million. With around $93 million borrowing under its credit facility, Goodrich still has some room, but will want to pay down its debt a bit during 2020.

Improved Well Level Economics

Goodrich notes that it is seeing a 15% to 20% reduction in service company bids for its next set of wells. This would significantly improve Goodrich's well-level economics. Its 7,500' lateral type curve previously called for 59% IRRs at $2.50 gas. With the reduced cost, it now expects 66% IRRs at $2.00 gas.

Source: Goodrich Petroleum

One thing to keep an eye on is the service cost deflation at other producers too. A similar decrease in well-level costs across the board would have a significant downward influence on natural gas prices over time.

2020 and 2021 Outlook

Goodrich is looking at generating around $112 million in revenues after hedges in 2020 at current strip prices (around $2.00 NYMEX natural gas).

Type Barrels/Mcf Realized $ Per Barrel/Mcf Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 140,000 $37.00 $5 Natural Gas [MCF] 50,160,000 $1.80 $90 Hedge Value $17 Total $112

This would allow it to generate around $15 million in positive cash flow in 2020, reducing its credit facility debt to around $78 million by the end of the year (excluding working capital changes).

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $12 Production and Other Taxes $3 Transportation and Processing $18 Cash G&A $14 Cash Interest $5 CapEx $45 Total Expenses $97

As for 2021, it currently appears that Goodrich would be able to generate $25 million to $30 million in positive cash flow then (before working capital changes) with a similar capital expenditure budget as 2020. The improvement is due to 2021 natural gas strip prices being a fair bit higher than in 2020.

Thus Goodrich may be able to pay down its credit facility to around $50 million by the end of 2021, excluding working capital changes. Goodrich's working capital deficit (excluding derivatives) was $28 million at the end of 2019.

Valuation And Debt

Goodrich's net debt (including its working capital deficit) at the end of 2021 is projected at around 1.2x EBITDAX. This appears quite reasonable, so it should be able to deal with its second-lien notes effectively by then. This would put its credit facility maturity to May 2024, and with the lack of other debt, Goodrich could probably renew/extend its credit facility further.

With the improved capital efficiency, I am increasing my valuation estimate for Goodrich from around $8 to $9.

Conclusion

Goodrich extended the maturity of its second-lien notes by one year to May 2022, which also pushes the springing maturity on its credit facility to December 2021. At strip prices, Goodrich appears able to generate $40 million to $45 million in positive cash flow by the end of 2021, so it should be in good shape to deal with that second-lien note maturity.

Goodrich's reduced well level costs also mean that it should be able to generate good returns at $2.00 natural gas now. Its natural gas hedges are around $2.50, so it appears to be in a solid position going forward.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historical research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.