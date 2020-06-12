A decline in net interest margin following the March rate cuts will pressurize earnings. The maturity of certificates of deposits will ease some of the pressure on the margin.

Earnings of Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) declined by 23% sequentially in the first quarter to $0.08 per share. Earnings will likely improve in the remainder of the year but remain below the earnings for 2019. HAFC has high exposure to the hard-hit hospitality industry, which will likely keep credit costs high and earnings low in the year ahead. Further, a slight decline in the net interest margin following the monetary easing in March will pressurize earnings in the remainder of 2020. On the other hand, the Paycheck Protection Program will support the bottom line. Overall, I’m expecting earnings to decline by 36% year over year to $0.68 per share in 2020. HAFC’s high exposure to COVID-19-sensitive industries has increased the stock’s riskiness. The December 2020 target price suggests a high upside; nevertheless, I’m adopting a neutral rating on HAFC due to its elevated risk level.

Hospitality Sector to Drive Credit Costs

HAFC’s provision expense jumped to $16 million in the first quarter from $11 million in the last quarter of 2019. I’m expecting provision expense to decline after the first quarter but remain above normal in the remainder of the year. HAFC’s high exposure to the hard-hit hospitality industry will likely drive provision expense. As mentioned in the first quarter’s investor presentation, the hospitality segment made up 20% of total loans as of March 31, 2020. Around 33% of the hospitality portfolio had a loan-to-value ratio worse than 60%; therefore, I believe that parts of the portfolio may need higher provisioning in the coming quarters. Moreover, the retail segment made up 19% of total loans as of the end of the first quarter, as mentioned in the presentation. Furthermore, HAFC approved over $707 million of modification requests, representing 16% of the total loan portfolio, which shows the extent of the debt servicing problems.

Considering the factors mentioned above, I’m expecting the provision expense to increase to $44 million in 2020 from $30 million in 2019. Currently, I’m expecting the economy to recover in early 2021 once a COVID-19 vaccine becomes widely available. If the vaccine development takes longer than expected, then actual provision expense can exceed my estimates. Moreover, if the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is more severe than expected, then actual provision expense can surpass the estimate.

Maturing Deposits, Paycheck Protection Program to Counter Yield Pressure

I’m expecting the 150 basis points Federal Funds rate cuts in March to pressurize average yield on earning assets in the second quarter. As mentioned in the first quarter’s conference call, rates on around 25% of the loan portfolio will adjust in the three months following the interest rate cuts in March. The maturity of costly certificates of deposits, CDs, will counter the yield decline in the year ahead. Around 69% of CDs, representing 22% of total deposits, will mature this year, as mentioned in the first quarter’s 10-Q filing. Out of the total CDs maturing this year, $222 million, or 4.8% of total loans, will mature in the second quarter. As mentioned in the conference call, the CDs that will mature in the second quarter carry an average rate of 2.22%, which the management expects to replace at a rate below 1.0%.

The results of a simulation conducted by the management give a good idea of the net interest income’s rate-sensitivity. The results suggest that a 100 basis point decline in interest rates can reduce net interest income by 0.38% over twelve months. The following table from the 10-Q filing shows the results of the simulation.

Considering the factors mentioned above, I’m expecting HAFC’s NIM to decrease by 11 basis points in the second quarter and by 7 basis points in the full year. The following table shows my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM.

HAFC’s participation in the Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, will likely offset the impact of yield decline on net interest income. As mentioned in the presentation, HAFC has funded $157 million worth of loans under PPP, which will boost loan balances in the second quarter. A majority of these loans will likely get forgiven in the third quarter, at which time HAFC will book the remaining unamortized fees on the loans. The management mentioned in the conference call that it expects to book fees between $10 million and $11 million if it’s able to successfully fund the entire PPP pipeline.

Apart from PPP, there is very little opportunity for loan growth because of the economic downturn. I’m expecting economic activity to remain slow till early 2021; therefore, I believe the demand for credit other than relief loans will likely remain low. Based on these factors, I’m expecting loans to stand at $4.5 billion at the end of 2020, down 1% from the end of 2019. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

Expecting Earnings Decline of 36% Year Over Year

The high provision expense and decline in average yield will likely pressurize earnings this year. On the other hand, a dip in deposit costs and PPP will likely support the bottom line. Overall, I’m expecting earnings to decline by 36% to $0.68 per share. The following table shows my estimates for income statement items.

The probability of a negative earnings surprise is unusually high this year because the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic are unknown. HAFC’s high exposure to the hospitality and retail sectors makes the company’s earnings highly vulnerable to the pandemic. Therefore, HAFC currently appears to be a high-risk investment.

Risks Negate Attractive Valuation

I'm using the historical price-to-tangible-book ratio, P/TB, to value HAFC. The stock traded at a P/TB multiple of 1.16 in 2019. Multiplying this ratio with the forecast tangible book value per share of $18.0 gives a target price of $20.9 for December 2020. This price target implies a 117.5% upside from HAFC's June 11 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB multiple.

HAFC slashed its dividend by half in the second quarter to $0.12 per share. If the company maintains the new dividend level throughout the rest of the year, then it’ll provide a dividend yield of 6.3%. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a dividend payout ratio of 89%, which is manageable. Therefore, it seems unlikely that the company will cut dividends again this year.

As discussed above, HAFC’s exposure to the hospitality and retail segments increases the stock’s riskiness. I believe the risks and uncertainties will overshadow the attractive valuation and dividend yield in the near term of three to four months. Hence, I’m adopting a neutral rating on HAFC.

