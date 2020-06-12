This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to GMO’s 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on GMO’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 05/14/2020. Jeremy Grantham’s 13F portfolio value decreased ~20%, from $14.97B to $11.99B this quarter. The portfolio is diversified, with recent 13F reports showing well over 500 different positions, although most of them are very small. There are 48 securities that are significantly large (more than 0.5% of the portfolio each), and they are the focus of this article. The largest five stakes are Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL), Apple (AAPL), UnitedHealth (UNH), and Oracle Corporation (ORCL). They add up to ~18% of the portfolio. Please visit our Tracking Jeremy Grantham’s GMO Portfolio series to get an idea of their investment philosophy and the fund’s moves during Q4 2019.

As of January 2020, GMO’s 7-year asset class real return forecast is for the US Equity asset class to have a negative 4.7% annualized return on one end and the Emerging Value asset class to have a positive 9.6% annualized return at the other extreme. The entire bond category is also forecasted to have negative annualized real returns over the next 7 years. The firm currently has ~$60B under management, a far cry from almost double that at the peak. The assets are distributed among separately managed, institutional, and mutual fund accounts. Their flagship mutual fund is the GMO Benchmark-Free Allocation Fund (GBMFX), which was incepted in 2003.

New Stakes

Quest Diagnostics (DGX) and Starbucks Corp. (SBUX): These are small new positions established during the quarter. DGX is a 0.92% of the portfolio stake purchased at prices between ~$73 and ~$116, and the stock currently trades at ~$111. The 0.70% SBUX position was established at prices between $56 and $94, and it is now at $72.57.

Stake Disposals

Booking Holdings (BKNG), Mastercard (MA), and WellCare Health Plans (WCG): These very small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) stakes were disposed during the quarter. WellCare was acquired by Centene (CNC) in a cash-and-stock ($120 per share cash and 3.33 shares of Centene for each share WellCare held) deal that closed in January.

Stake Increases

US Bancorp (USB) and Wells Fargo (WFC): These two medium-sized positions were built in 2017. The 2.38% USB stake was purchased at prices between $50 and $56, and the stock currently trades well below that range at $36.14. This quarter saw a ~50% stake increase at prices between ~$29 and ~$55. The bulk of the 1.90% WFC position was purchased in Q3 2017 at prices between $49.50 and $56, and it is now well below that range at $26.79. This quarter saw a ~25% stake increase at prices between ~$25 and ~$49. For investors attempting to follow, these two stocks are good options to consider for further research.

Coca-Cola (KO): KO is a very long-term 2.37% of the portfolio stake. The position was already a large 7M share stake in 2005. That original stake was built to 23.7M shares during the 2007-2008 time frame at prices between $20 and $32. The sizing peaked at almost 39M shares in 2012. The next five years saw the position sold down by ~90% to a ~3.7M share stake at prices between $37 and $47. Since then, the activity had been minor. This quarter saw a ~75% stake increase at prices between $37.50 and $60. The stock is now at $45.54.

Accenture plc (ACN): ACN became a significant part of the portfolio during the 2013-2014 time frame, when around 3.8M shares were purchased at prices between $69 and $85. The last five years have seen a combined ~50% reduction through minor selling most quarters. The stock currently trades at ~$196 and the stake is at 2.27% of the portfolio. This quarter saw a ~7% stake increase.

Anthem Inc. (ANTM): ANTM position was first purchased in 2014. The bulk of the current ~2% portfolio stake was established in 2017 at prices between $144 and $232. The stock currently trades at ~$265. This quarter saw a minor increase.

American Express (AXP): AXP became a significant part of the portfolio during the three quarters through Q2 2016 when around 6.5M shares were purchased at prices between $59.50 and $66. Next year saw a ~50% selling at prices between $52.50 and $75. Since then, there has only been minor adjustments. The stock currently trades at $98.60 and the stake is at 1.79% of the portfolio.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT): The 0.70% LYFT position was established last quarter at prices between $37.70 and $49.50, and increased by ~50% this quarter at prices between ~$16 and ~$54. It is now at $35.32.

Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW), Allergan plc (AGN), British American Tobacco (BTI), Carvana Inc. (CVNA), Charles Schwab (SCHW), Cisco Systems (CSCO), Cognizant Technology (CTSH), Facebook Inc. (FB), Honeywell International (HON), iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG), NetEase Inc. (NTES), Nike Inc. (NKE), STMicroelectronics (STM), Taiwan Semi (TSM), TJX Companies (TJX), United Technologies (UTX), Visa Inc. (V), and Wayfair Inc. (W): These small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) stakes were increased this quarter.

Stake Decreases

Microsoft Corporation: MSFT is currently the top position in the portfolio at 4.53%. It is a very long-term stake. The 2007-2008 period saw the stake built from ~5.6M shares to over 59M shares at prices between $19 and $35. The position size peaked in 2011 at ~68M shares. The next four years saw the stake sold down by ~80% at prices between $28 and $56. Since then, the position has wavered. In recent activity, the last nine quarters saw a ~35% selling at prices between ~$100 and ~$189. The stock currently trades at ~$186. GMO is harvesting huge long-term gains.

Alphabet Inc.: GOOG is a top-three 3.67% position. The long-term stake was built during the 2007-2014 time frame at low prices. The position size peaked at ~2.6M shares in 2014. The last five years have seen the stake reduced to ~379K shares at prices between ~$510 and ~$1530. The stock currently trades at $1401.

Apple Inc.: AAPL is a top-three 3.58% long-term stake. It was a fairly large stake in 2005 but was sold down next year. The position was rebuilt in 2007 but was again sold down next year. Similar trading pattern continued over the next several years. 2014 saw a ~60% stake increase at prices between $71 and $119, while the following year saw a ~45% selling at prices between $106 and $129. The last four years have seen another ~75% reduction at prices between ~$93 and ~$327. The stock is now at ~$336.

Medtronic Inc. (MDT), Merck & Co. (MRK), and UnitedHealth Group: These three positions were reduced this quarter. All three have been in the portfolio for over 15 years. MDT and MRK stakes were reduced to minutely small stakes in 2014. The MRK stake was sold down at prices between $50 and $62. It was rebuilt in H1 2018 at prices between $53 and $63. This quarter saw a ~20% selling at prices between ~$66 and ~$92. The stock currently trades at $77.35. The ~3% of the portfolio stake in UNH was already a very large ~18M share position in 2005. The position size peaked in 2007 at over 20.5M shares. The last five years have seen a ~75% selling at prices between $102 and $296. The stock is now at ~$284. The MDT stake was sold down in 2014 at prices between $56 and $76. It was built back up next year at prices between $66.50 and $80. The last five years have seen minor adjustments every quarter. The stock currently trades at ~$91.

Oracle Corporation: The ~3% ORCL position is a very long-term stake. The position was already at around 14M shares in 2007. The next two years saw the stake built to a much larger 62M share position at prices between $15.50 and $24.50. The next few years saw selling at higher prices, and by 2017, the stake was back at 14M shares. The five quarters through Q2 2019 saw another ~45% selling at prices between $44 and $57. This quarter also saw an ~18% reduction at prices between ~$40 and ~$56. The stock is currently at $51.31.

Alibaba Group Holdings (BABA): BABA is a 2.73% of the portfolio stake established during Q2 and Q3 2016 at prices between $76 and $108. Q1 2017 also saw a two-thirds increase at prices between $94 and $108. Since then, the activity has been minor. This quarter saw an ~8% selling. The stock currently trades at ~$215.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): JNJ is a very long-term stake. In their first 13F filing in 2005, the position was already at ~170K shares. The position size peaked at around 26M shares in 2009. The stake was sold down by ~40% in 2014 at prices between $88 and $109. 2016 saw another ~50% selling at prices between $97 and $125. The ten quarters through Q2 2019 also saw minor selling almost every quarter. The pattern reversed in Q3 2019: a 23% stake increase over the last two quarters at prices between $127 and $146. The stock currently trades at ~$141. This quarter saw a ~12% trimming.

3M Company (MMM): The bulk of the original ~4.5M share stake was purchased in 2007 at prices between $74 and $94. The period through 2014 saw minor adjustments most quarters, but the sizing remained remarkably steady. 2017 saw an ~80% selling at prices between $175 and $241. It was rebuilt next year at prices between $184 and $259. The last five quarters have seen only minor adjustments. The stock is currently at ~$152 and the stake is at 1.83% of the portfolio.

Texas Instruments (TXN): TXN is a 1.66% of the portfolio position. The majority of the stake was purchased in Q3 and Q4 2016 at prices between $63 and $75. The stock currently trades at ~$125. Last quarter saw a ~10% stake increase, while this quarter there was similar trimming.

Eli Lilly (LLY): LLY is a very long-term 1.54% of the portfolio position. The stake was minutely small till 2008. The following year saw a ~3.5M share purchase at prices between $30.50 and $38. The position has wavered. In recent activity, Q1 2019 saw the position almost sold out at prices between $107 and $116. The stake was rebuilt next quarter at prices between $111 and $129. This quarter saw a ~25% reduction at prices between ~$119 and ~$147. It currently trades at ~$144.

Abbott Labs (ABT), Becton, Dickinson (BDX), Costco Wholesale (COST), Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (CY), Humana Inc. (HUM), iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), Philip Morris (PM), Royal Bank of Canada Montreal (OTCPK:RBKDF), and WABCO Holdings (WBC): These small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) stakes were reduced this quarter.

Kept Steady

None.

Below is a spreadsheet that shows the changes to Jeremy Grantham's GMO Capital 13F portfolio holdings as of Q1 2020:

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOGL, PM, WFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.