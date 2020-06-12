Article Thesis

Enterprise Products (NYSE:EPD), one of the largest midstream companies in North America and a very high-quality business overall, is up substantially from the lows seen earlier this year. There is, however, still a lot of room for further share price gains, and we believe that Enterprise Products' stock remains attractive for income investors with a long-term view.

The recent strengthening of oil markets and the outlook for a V-shaped economic recovery mean that the coronavirus pandemic will likely not be a long-term headwind for Enterprise Products, making the stock a suitable investment.

Source: Seeking Alpha's image bank

Enterprise Products' Business Was Astonishingly Resilient

We don't have visuals on what Q2 results will look like yet, but we can already see what the oil price crash, which started in February, did to Enterprise Products' results during the first quarter. The, maybe somewhat surprising, answer is that the impact was not overly large. The following image, taken from Seeking Alpha, looks quite bad at first sight:

Revenues being down by more than 12% year over year is not at all disastrous, however. For most companies, one would expect that profits would drop by a lot more than 12% in such a scenario, due to the impact of operating leverage. In Enterprise Products' case, where most contracts are take-or-pay contracts or fee-based, revenue changes do not mean too much, especially when they are caused by commodity price swings. Commodity price movements are, more or less, a flow-through item on Enterprise Products' income statement, as lower commodity prices do result in lower revenues and lower expenses. On a net basis, the impact of commodity price declines on Enterprise Products' profits and cash flows is therefore not very large.

Taking a closer look at the company's Q1 results, we see that Enterprise Products' results were surprisingly resilient:

Source: Q1 earnings announcement

We see that operating income was down slightly, while net income and EPS were up slightly. Those are not the most important metrics for midstream (and other infrastructure) companies, however. Cash flows, and especially FCF, was up massively year over year, but that metric is heavily impacted by the timing of certain payments, so not too reliable on a quarterly basis.

The most important metrics are, we believe, EBITDA and DCF. EBITDA is oftentimes used to value midstream stocks as part of the enterprise value to EBITDA ratio. This metric is superior to others such as price/earnings, as it accounts for both non-cash charges such as depreciation, and for differences in the use of leverage among different companies. EBITDA being virtually unchanged during the first quarter, despite the fact that spot WTI prices fell from more than $60 to below $20 during Q1, showcases the enormous resilience of Enterprise Products' business.

The second key metric highlighted in the above chart is distributable cash flows, which are key for determining the company's ability to finance its dividend payments. DCF was down 4% on a year-over-year basis during Q1, which is, we believe, a quite good result for a company operating in the broad energy industry. With Enterprise Products' dividends costing the company around $980 million per quarter, the payout was covered at a very reasonable level of 159%.

A midstream giant generating stable EBITDA and still covering its attractive dividend with ample breathing room, despite the fact that oil prices crashed in an astonishing manner, speaks for Enterprise Products and its business model.

Oil Markets Recovering Faster Than Expected, Recovery Looks V-Shaped

Enterprise Products' Q2 results will in all likelihood be impacted by the combination of an oil price crash and an economic slowdown caused by the global pandemic, but due to the not-overly-large impact during Q1, Q2 should also still be a solid quarter. Going forward, things are looking positive as well.

The first reason is that oil prices have recovered faster than many experts had expected, and doom and gloom predictions have not come true. Instead of dropping to negative $100, oil currently trades at $40. This is still down year over year, but up by an astonishing 100% from the end of the first quarter. Oil prices recovering this fast is the result of steep production cuts by many producers, most importantly by OPEC, which has just renewed its commitment to production cuts. On top of that, demand for gasoline has recovered faster than many analysts had expected, which helped in bringing oil prices back up quickly. Gasoline demand recovering surprisingly fast can be explained by a successful economic reopening that has increased the odds for a so-called V-shaped recovery, i.e. a timely recovery from the current global recession.

This recovery will help drive demand for oil, natural gas, refined products, distillates, etc. back up to pre-crisis levels over the next couple of quarters. Enterprise Products, as a company that transports these things, will benefit from the ongoing recovery, and investors can expect that growing transportation volumes will be reflected in the company's H2 results. Revenues will, we believe, stop contracting, and Enterprise Products' EBITDA and DCF should start to rise once again in the not-so-distant future.

Thanks to the growth projects that were put in place over the last couple of quarters, and that will be put in place going forward, it would not be much of a surprise to see Enterprise Products generate positive growth by 2021.

Enterprise Products: It Was A Great Buy, And Still Is A Good Buy

My first and only public article on Enterprise Products was released on March 30. In this report, I called Enterprise Products a great buy at the then-current price of $13.60.

Data by YCharts

Since then, up to the time of writing this article, Enterprise Products has returned a quite attractive 67% already, outperforming the broad market by factor 3. This does, however, not mean that Enterprise Products is a bad buy right here. Shares are not as undervalued as during the midst of the market turmoil, and the initial yield investors will receive is not in the double digits any longer. And yet, for long-term oriented shareholders, Enterprise Products still looks good, we believe.

Investors get a dividend yield of 9.3% at current prices, which would be already a very solid return without any share price gains.

Data by YCharts

Enterprise Products is trading with an enterprise value to EBITDA multiple of 9.7 right now, a meaningful discount to the long-term average of around 11. Assuming EBITDA will be $8 billion this year, and that the EV to EBITDA ratio could increase by one turn, Enterprise Products' market capitalization could rise by close to 20% from the current level. Even without any multiple expansion, some long-term share price gains would still be very likely - growth projects, and contracted rate increases will generate at least some level of earnings and cash flow growth over the coming years.

All in all, we can summarize that Enterprise Products offers a highly reliable and attractive dividend of more than 8%, while share price gains are to be expected in the long run. In the near term, assuming market sentiment continues to be positive, double-digit share price gains, caused by multiple normalization, would not be too much of a surprise, either.

Even though the awesome buying opportunity from late March and early April has passed already, we still do view Enterprise Products as an attractive long-term investment at the current price. Investors can reasonably expect a low-double-digit annual return from here, driven mainly by the 8%-yielding dividend.

Risks To Consider

Enterprise Products is a very well-managed company, and the company's fundamentals and financials look strong. There are, however, still some macro risks that investors should keep an eye on:

One of these is a potential democratic sweep in the upcoming election, which could lead to legislation or executive action against the oil & gas industry, which could potentially hurt Enterprise Products. With Biden as the Democratic candidate, this risk does not seem too high, though - some of his primary competitors were/are much bigger critics of the industry.

Another risk to keep in mind is the potential for a second wave of the pandemic. This would then lead to more lockdown measures, which would hurt demand for gasoline and other refined products, which could have a (small) negative impact on Enterprise Products' operations. In such a scenario, equity markets would likely turn south again, and share prices would most likely come under pressure.

Our Takeaway

All in all, we would summarize Enterprise Products as a company that is not risk-less, but where risks are looking quite bearable. The company showcased its resilience during the first quarter, and with the country and the economy opening back up, the (economically) worst may be behind us already. Enterprise Products' shares have rallied a lot over the last couple of weeks, but shares still look attractive at the current level, especially for those looking for a high-yielding income investment with long-term appreciation potential.

One Last Word

If you found this article interesting or helpful, it would be greatly appreciated if you "Follow" me by clicking the button at the top, or if you "Like this article" below, as this will help me in building an audience and continuing to write on SA. If you want to share your opinion or perspective, you are also very welcome to comment below. Happy investing!