Sembcorp Industries (excluding the Marine business) is trading at an implied P/B valuation of 0.40 times, which is fair considering the company's expected mid-single-digit ROE for FY2020.

The million-dollar question for shareholders and prospective investors in Sembcorp Industries is whether the proposed demerger will lead to a positive valuation re-rating for Sembcorp Industries.

Sembcorp Industries and Sembcorp Marine proposed to be demerged via a distribution of Sembcorp Industries' shareholdings in Sembcorp Marine as share dividends to its shareholders.

I maintain a Neutral rating on Singapore-listed conglomerate SembCorp Industries (Sembcorp Industries) (OTC:SCRPY) (OTCPK:SCRPF) [SCI:SP].

Sembcorp Industries and its 61%-owned subsidiary Sembcorp Marine (OTCPK:SMBMF) (OTCPK:SMBMY) [SMM:SP], proposed to be demerged via a distribution of Sembcorp Industries' shareholdings in Sembcorp Marine as share dividends to its shareholders. The million-dollar question for shareholders and prospective investors in Sembcorp Industries is whether the proposed demerger will lead to a positive valuation re-rating for Sembcorp Industries.

Sembcorp Industries (excluding the Marine business) is trading at an implied P/B valuation of 0.40 times, which is fair considering the company's expected mid-single-digit ROE for FY2020. This justifies my Neutral rating on the stock. The future valuation re-rating of Sembcorp Industries is dependent on the company's ability to meet its medium-term, double-digit ROE target.

This is an update of my prior article on Sembcorp Industries published on March 2, 2020. Sembcorp Industries' share price has increased by +8% from S$1.83 as of February 28, 2020, to S$1.98 as of June 11, 2020.

Proposed Demerger

On June 8, 2020, Sembcorp Industries and its 61%-owned marine subsidiary, Sembcorp Marine, jointly announced that both companies proposed to be demerged via a distribution of Sembcorp Industries' shareholdings in Sembcorp Marine as share dividends to its shareholders. Prior to the proposed demerger, Sembcorp Marine will do a 5-for-1 rights issue to deleverage, and Sembcorp Industries has given an undertaking to subscribe for up to S$1.5 billion of Sembcorp Marine's rights shares.

Details Of The Proposed Rights Issue And Demerger

Source: Sembcorp Industries' June 2020 Investor Presentation

Extraordinary General Meetings or EGMs are expected to take place in end-August or early-September 2020, to allow for the shareholders of Sembcorp Industries and Sembcorp Marine to approve the proposed transactions.

Potential Valuation Re-rating Following Demerger

In the joint press release issued by Sembcorp Industries and Sembcorp Marine on June 8, 2020, Sembcorp Industries' current Group President & CEO noted that "we believe that the proposed demerger will unlock shareholder value by transforming Sembcorp Industries into a focused business that can compete and capture growth opportunities in the energy and urban sectors."

The million-dollar question for shareholders and prospective investors in Sembcorp Industries is whether the proposed demerger will lead to a positive valuation re-rating for Sembcorp Industries. Prior to the demerger announcement, Sembcorp Industries was trading at 8.6 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E and 0.40 times P/B on June 3, 2020.

There are three key positives associated with the proposed demerger.

Firstly, the conglomerate discount assigned to Sembcorp Industries could be potentially narrowed following the demerger. Sembcorp Industries is a conglomerate with three key business segments, Energy (formerly referred to as the Utilities business prior to the name change), Marine (61% stake in Sembcorp Marine), and Urban Development.

Following the demerger with Sembcorp Marine, Sembcorp Industries will have two key businesses, instead of three previously. More importantly, the Marine business has been perceived to be a drag on Sembcorp Industries' valuation due to the cyclical nature of the offshore & marine industry which is heavily dependent on oil price. Notably, Sembcorp Marine has been loss-making for the past three years between FY2018 and FY2020.

Secondly, Sembcorp Industries was relatively highly geared at 6.4 times net debt-to-FY2019 EBITDA. The company's net debt-to-FY2019 EBITDA will improve to 5.0 times net debt-to-FY2019 EBITDA post-demerger, as its total borrowings decrease from S$11.6 billion to S$8.7 billion after Sembcorp Marine's financials are deconsolidated.

Apart from the conglomerate discount, the higher financial risk associated with Sembcorp Industries due to its relatively weak balance sheet is also another key factor depressing the company's valuations. In that respect, Sembcorp Industries' improved financial position following the demerger should also contribute to the potential valuation re-rating of the stock.

Also, the strengthening of Sembcorp Industries' balance sheet leads to more debt headroom and increases the company's capacity for value-accretive acquisitions or new investments in challenging times like these where bargains are to be found. Notably, Sembcorp Industries highlighted in the company's June 8, 2020, press release that "Sembcorp Industries’ future growth may be constrained by the current Sembcorp Industries Group balance sheet which consolidates Sembcorp Marine’s debt," despite the fact that "there continues to be opportunities in the energy and urban sectors."

Thirdly, there is scope for Sembcorp Industries to further increase the company's ROE over time. With the demerger of Sembcorp Marine, Sembcorp Industries' pro-forma FY2019 ROE is expected to improve from 3.5% to 7.9%. This is unsurprising, considering that Sembcorp Marine was loss-making and a drag on Sembcorp Industries' overall ROE. Notably, the ROEs of Sembcorp Industries' Urban Development and Energy businesses were 11.4% and 5.3% (9.8% if adjusted for exceptional items), respectively in FY2019.

In my prior article on Sembcorp Industries published on March 2, 2020, I mentioned that the company's undervaluation was largely attributed to the fact that its current ROE was significantly below its five-year double-digit ROE target set in February 2018. The proposed demerger means that Sembcorp Industries could potentially meet its five-year double-digit ROE target in a shorter period of time.

On the flip side, there is no guarantee that Sembcorp Industries can grow its ROE to above 10% in the next five years, which I see as the most important factor in the stock's potential valuation re-rating.

In the near term, Sembcorp Industries has guided for a challenging FY2020, as per the company's May 18, 2020 press release. The company disclosed "the underlying performance of the Energy business in 2020 is expected to be markedly lower than 2019" and the Urban Development business to witness "lower take-up and demand, or delayed launches for some of the business’ integrated developments and properties."

Taking into account the above, it is reasonable to assume that Sembcorp Industries' FY2020 ROE (on a standalone basis excluding Sembcorp Marine) will be lower than the company's pro-forma FY2019 ROE of 7.9%. I estimate Sembcorp Industries' FY2020 ROE to be in the mid-single-digit level.

In the medium to long term, Sembcorp Industries' future ROE is linked to the company's capital allocation and the performance of its key Energy business.

With respect to capital allocation, Sembcorp Industries' divestment proceeds from the sale of non-core assets in FY2018 and FY2019 were approximately S$600 million, which is encouraging. However, there is no certainty that the reinvestment of these divestment proceeds will be value-accretive. In February 2020, Sembcorp Industries announced that it had made an impairment of S$245 million with regards to its Energy business in 4Q2019, of which S$158 million relates to asset write-downs for its UK Power Reserve's (UKPR) assets. Sembcorp Industries acquired UKPR, the U.K.'s largest flexible distributed energy generator, in May 2018 for S$385 million, and the acquisition has fallen short of expectations with a 40% write-down of its original acquisition price.

Furthermore, Sembcorp Industries' Energy or Utilities business might not be as stable or defensive as perceived. In the past few years, the company's Energy business has encountered multiple headwinds, such as the liberalization of the Singapore energy market, oversupply in the Indian power market (which led to difficulties in securing long-term power purchase agreements) and the temporary suspension of the capacity market in the U.K. among others.

Valuation

Sembcorp Industries (excluding the Marine business) is trading at an implied P/B valuation of 0.40 times, based on its share price of S$1.98 as of June 11, 2020 and Sembcorp Marine's theoretical ex-rights price of S$0.26.

Sembcorp Marine's theoretical ex-rights price is calculated based on Sembcorp Marine's share price of S$0.585 as of June 11, 2020, the rights issue of S$0.20 per share, and Sembcorp Marine's enlarged share base following the rights issue.

Sembcorp Industries shareholders are entitled to receive between 427 and 491 Sembcorp Marine shares for every 100 Sembcorp Industries shares owned, and the actual number of shares received is dependent on the number of rights that Sembcorp Marine's shareholders subscribe to. For my calculation of the implied P/B valuation of Sembcorp Industries (excluding the Marine business), I assume that the actual number of Sembcorp Marine shares that Sembcorp Industries' shareholders receive is 459 shares (average of 427 and 491) for every 100 shares they own.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Sembcorp Industries are the demerger transaction falling through due to a failure to obtain shareholders' approval or other reasons, and a longer-than-expected time taken for the company to meet its medium-term, double-digit ROE target.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Sembcorp Industries shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Singapore) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

