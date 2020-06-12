According to a new report, that option could realistically be on the table, and depending on the price point, it could be a real game-changer that alters the streaming landscape.

The extra elements (games, music, magazines) from those other services become a new form of currency that arguably makes Apple’s lack of traditional “content” less of an issue.

An influx of older TV series and new splashy films will help, but to make a real dent in the problem, bundling services may be the answer.

As a company, it has recently begun taking steps to shore up its offerings by reportedly looking into buying catalog content and concurrently entering the film business.

Apple’s streaming service has always struggled with its level of content and programming, which had led to lower-than-expected results over its first year.

(Image Credit: Apple)

Dating back to the start of Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) entry into the streaming space, we all knew content was either going to be the defining element or the Achilles’ heel of the service. Apple knew it, analysts knew it and investors knew it - so it really should not have come as a surprise when Apple TV+ floundered early on because of a lack of content.

Yet, it still was.

As I wrote the other week, the industry seemed a little confused by the simplicity of it all. Could it really be just this smattering of programming? After all the secret backroom negotiations that were rumored, the deals we supposedly weren’t made privy to and all the merger/takeover talks, could Apple really just launch with a handful of shows and a snazzy sizzle reel of what’s to come?

Yes. Yes, it could - and did.

As a result, here we are eight months later, and while Apple TV+’s roster has more than doubled in size, in today’s world it is not enough, especially when competing with the likes of Netflix (NFLX) and Disney (DIS). Of course, you’ll remember that was not the original goal - this was always viewed as a secondary strategy. The first was to sell more devices from across the world of Apple.

Yet, what happened was while it worked, it didn’t work well enough, and with the “one-year free trial” set to expire in the fall, Apple will likely have a number of subscribers potentially coming off the books.

Regardless of the fact they weren’t paying customers, the optics of that alone are terrible. In addition, even if people never converted on those free subscriptions, it was always the idea of they were “potential” customers and that counted.

The problem is that Apple needs something to make up for those “samplers” shuffling off, and it needs something that will be a long-term fix versus a one-year patch. We started seeing that in recent weeks, as Apple has reportedly entered into talks to buy catalog content from other networks/studios, while also teaming with studios on producing new films and acquiring others - including the newly dated Greyhound, which was originally set up at Sony (SNE) (pre-COVID-19) and now will stream on the platform exclusively starting July 10th.

In general, it’s a smart strategy because it firmly shifts the focus of a larger overall part of the company versus just one element of it. On top of that, it shows Apple finally putting its weight into what was likely a pricey venture for investors overall.

It also stood to reason it was only half the story and more would be coming.

As it turns out, more is coming, at least according to a report out this month from 9to5Mac. The latest rumor is that Apple will finally begin bundling its various services, and if true, it could be a game changer. The problem always was that Apple entered into the streaming space with a “quality over quantity” mentality, which is fine if it works.

It didn’t.

Not only did just a handful of those series catch on, but the average TV watcher likely can’t even name more than a handful of them in general. And, of course, as we’ve seen with Quibi, the reverse is also deadly to a business - if you have too much content, it all gets jumbled together and you get overwhelmed.

So, if a “quality over quantity” strategy doesn’t work and a “quantity over quality” route isn’t really an option (for various reasons), what happens next? Well, the bundle could be the happy medium, and it also could boost Apple’s bottom line.

Here’s the breakdown.

Apple has four key subscription services" Music, TV+, News and Arcade. Music and News cost $9.99 a month, while TV+ and Arcade are $4.99 a month, so basically, all four will run you $30 a month. That’s on top of whatever other streaming services you have, and for some people (i.e., me) that doesn’t count what you are paying for cable.

It adds up.

Now though, say you bundle it and let’s pick $20 as an potential price point, so each service essentially costs $5, and for someone who (also like me) has two of the four already, there’s now an incentive to add to my bundle because I’m receiving more bang for my buck.

And for the record, if Apple offered a $20 bundle with the four services, it’s something I’d likely do - and I don’t think I’m alone.

From a company perspective, now not only do you get new Apple TV+ subscribers to pad your numbers, you get paying Apple TV+ subscribers. So, even if you take a short-term hit on the total subscriber number, at least it counts towards your revenue.

Of course, Apple has a history of cutting things down to razor-thin margins (for everything but its devices) to stay competitive, so the company may not make a boat load of cash, but it’s more than it had and for a longer period.

Doing this would also mean it doesn’t need to worry about how to keep customers after a year, because the risk of them leaving lessens - especially if you they are getting more of a return. It’s a new take on the “quality vs. quantity” debate, and one that could potentially even make the company a bigger threat to other rivals.

Play this out with me - if Apple leaned in further and shrank the bundle price down to $15 for the four, then it's right near the same price point as HBO Max (T), Netflix and the Hulu/Disney+/ESPN+ bundle, pulling it close to an even playing field.

And what Apple TV+ lacks in TV/movie content, it makes up for in magazines, games and music. Remember way, way back when Apple TV+ was just a whisper, one thought was Apple would just add TV shows to its music service and use those tracks as the core catalog? It’s the same thing here, just evolved.

So now, if the average consumer has a new choice, do they want to pay $15 a month for TV shows and movies or do they want to pay $15 a month for TV shows, movies, music, magazines, newspapers and games? Those extra elements become a new form of currency that arguably makes Apple’s lack of traditional “content” less of an issue.

Now again, this is all speculative and it’s all off a rumor (but from a usually reliable source), but think of the possibilities. All of a sudden, Apple is making a run at a time where many had brushed it off as a non-issue.

Apple doesn’t like to lose - it’s that simple - and the company will do what’s needed to course-correct.

Just as every year it re-defines the iPhone to make you want to re-buy it, the company is again re-defining what content is to make you think you aren’t already getting it. And in this case you actually aren’t, but you can - and that’s a big differentiator that could throw a wrench into the streaming landscape.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.