Whenever demand collapses, producers of discounted product usually face a far more challenging environment than the producers of WTI type products or products that receive a premium to WTI. Cenovus Energy (CVE), a producer of thermal oil, had already prepared for a possible brutal future by obtaining an interest in some refineries and prioritizing debt reduction. Some distant future hopes lie in the possible production of more liquids in the Deep Basin, and previous announcements of conventional oil finds on the thermal leases. But in the meantime, Cenovus Energy needs to get through the current situation.

"Alex talked about on the operating and G&A side is we've really reduced our all-in cash breakeven to about $38 WTI. And that's predicated on a $0.70 dollar (relationship of Canadian Dollar to US Dollar) sort of a $13 Chicago crack, a WTI WCS differential of $13 and a C5 differential to WTI of about $3. And the way to think about our cash burn on an all-in cash basis and that would include capital is we break even at about $38, and then on an operating cash flow basis about $33. So taking out the capital component brings us down to $33. So for every dollar that our cash breakeven exceeds WTI, the annualized burn is about C$180 million to C$150 million."

Source: Cenovus Energy First Quarter 2020 Conference Call

As demonstrated by the above reply, this company has a fairly high breakeven point because there is a considerable discount to WTI in the latest downturn. Cenovus Energy actually has fairly low production costs. The problem is that discount to WTI becomes more formidable as the WTI price falls. Oftentimes the discount to the WTI benchmark widens as the price falls which exacerbates the situation.

The result is that a low cost producer like Cenovus will most likely be adding to long term debt in a downturn like this. Cost cutting actually becomes a fanatical priority.

Cash Flow Hit

By far the biggest hit to cash flow was inventory items.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Specified)

Source: Cenovus Energy First Quarter 2020, Report

As shown above the company did experience several sizable non-cash write-downs. Canadian accounting allows those impairments to be reversed when conditions return to more normal pricing. That is different from United States GAAP.

The real cash flow hit came from using condensate purchased months before the current downturn. That expensive inventory gets used even though the resulting finished product does not allow for the full recovery of the input value. This process should reverse as oil prices rise when the coronavirus issues fade.

A similar event happened with the refineries in the joint venture. The price decline was so swift that the input products had a cost basis to erase the refining margin. That process should reverse when the finished products' value begins to increase. However, the refinery business depends upon the gap between the input product cost and the finished product revenue. Therefore if the recovery does not go as planned, the refinery margins could be smacked a second time (turning into losses).

Finances

Therefore management has little choice other than to keep the balance sheet in great shape. A crisis like the current one makes it much easier to understand the market outcry when Cenovus Energy acquired a considerable amount of debt to purchase the other half of the partnership with ConocoPhillips (COP). Had the current crisis occurred immediately following the purchase, that debt load could have made the current situation very unmanageable.

For that reason alone, the current crisis could change the nature of "going private" and other takeovers for years to come. Fortunately Cenovus had some time to pay down a lot of debt.

Source: Cenovus Energy May 2020, Corporate Slide Presentation

As shown above management was very successful in reducing debt loads to free up borrowing capacity in case something like the current crisis happened. Management clearly did not have enough time to achieve their goal. But enough progress was made so that the company has access to ample credit lines during the current crisis. It should be noted that the major reason (in the first quarter) for the debt increase in Canada dollars was the increasing weakness of the Canadian dollar in relation to the United States dollar.

Shareholders should expect that debt repayment priority to resume as was the case before the crisis. Most likely management will again sell non-core parcels and use free cash flow to pay down debt fast so the company is ready as soon as possible for another crisis.

That management attitude towards debt increases the safety of this fairly volatile investment. An investor can basically wait out unexpected challenges because the balance sheet strength means the liquidity is there to get through the challenges.

Future Possibilities

Management has noted in the past an oil discovery on the thermal leases and the desire to drill for either "liquids rich" natural gas or liquids in the Deep Basin. A Deep Basin program to increase liquids production was slated to begin in the second half of the current fiscal year. Obviously such a program will be delayed until industry conditions become more favorable.

More light oil production and condensate discoveries would protect against the expanding differential that occurs with thermal oil prices during times of demand weakness. Further earnings volatility could be reduced through the expansion of refining capacity. This current time around, the pricing decline moved too quickly for the refining division to provide much cash flow help. That sometimes happens in this volatile business. Long term, the refining business should do a lot better protecting cash flow.

Investment Strategy

This management has done a lot to improve the company prospects since the new president took over. There is a lot to like about this company from the low costs to the aggressive debt repayment strategies. The current downturn has temporarily removed the generous cash flow aspects of the thermal business. The low production cost structure will allow this company to become cash flow neutral quickly.

Production costs may rise temporarily because a fair amount of thermal oil remains in the ground. The required conditions to not damage the reservoir until demand returns to normal could increase costs. Similarly, the Deep Basin production is from increasingly older wells. Production costs will continue to climb until new production averages down the production costs of the area.

This company appears to have a bright future. Management is maximizing that future by reducing costs through a continuing cost reduction program. Continuing technology improvements sweeping the industry also help. Probably the best story is that if natural gas continues its recovery, then production expansion of the Deep Basin may be the first thing this company considers.

A lot will depend upon the speed of the recovery. A long drawn out (slow or slower) recovery could mean a significant amount of additional long term debt. Nonetheless, this company has the ratios to withstand quite a bit more long term debt. Management would most likely sell more properties to aid the decline of debt during the cyclical upswing.

This company has a darn good chance of recovering to at least $10 a share. The cyclical cash flow high was previously C$4 billion (an annual rate). Cost cutting and potential growth prospects promise a higher cash flow annual rate in the next industry cycle.

I analyze oil and gas companies like Cenovus Energy and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.