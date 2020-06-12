A few weeks ago, midstream master limited partnership Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) gave a presentation to its investors. As has been the case with several other midstream companies that have provided such investor updates recently, it appears that the purpose of this update was to calm investors in the face of the current market turbulence. While it does somewhat manage to accomplish this, there are still some concerns surrounding the firm. The company is backed by the larger Oasis Petroleum (OAS) but that provides little comfort as Oasis Petroleum itself is facing some very real challenges that are in addition to the low energy price environment. There are some concerns that these problems could spread to Oasis Midstream Partners, which is managed by the energy producer.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners was formed by Oasis Petroleum to serve as its primary vehicle for midstream operations. This is similar to other dropdown partnerships such as BP Midstream Partners (BPMP) and MPLX (MPLX). In short, the general point is that the sponsor can sell its midstream assets to the partnership and thus obtain some liquidity while still retaining some of the cash flows off of these assets through its ownership stake in the partnership. As Oasis Petroleum is primarily active in the Williston and Delaware basins, these are the areas where Oasis Midstream Partners is most active:

Source: Oasis Midstream Partners

One of the goals that the partnership had upon its formation was to grow its operations by offering its services to third-party producers. As we can see above, it has had some success at this, particularly in the Williston basin. The partnership has managed to secure long-term contracts with ten customers in the Williston and two in the Delaware basin, one of which in both cases is Oasis Petroleum. This is something that is certainly nice to see as it provides for a diversification of revenues and helps provide some protection against counterparty risk. This may be especially important given the problems facing Oasis Petroleum, which will be discussed later in this article.

Oasis Petroleum has a fairly significant acreage position in the Williston basin. As might be expected then, Oasis Midstream has a fairly substantial amount of infrastructure to support its parent company in the region:

Source: Oasis Midstream Partners

The Williston basin, while certainly not as often discussed in the financial media as it was prior to 2014, remains one of the most resource-rich and prolific basins in North America. The production of natural gas in the region has steadily climbed over the past fifteen years, although the recent outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic has set it back somewhat. It is expected to recover and continue to grow going forward though. This is seen here:

Source: Oasis Midstream Partners

While I am certainly more optimistic about the future of natural gas production in the United States than I am about oil production, I am admittedly somewhat skeptical about the likelihood of this optimistic scenario playing out. This is because natural gas in the Williston basin is typically a byproduct of oil production. Therefore, if oil production declines then it seems likely that natural gas production will also decline. It is incredibly difficult to produce shale oil at today's energy prices, which I explained in an earlier article. We have already seen upstream North American energy producers cut their planned 2020 spending ambitions by more than $17 billion, which will have the effect of curtailing production growth. Thus, barring energy prices returning to their pre-coronavirus levels, it seems unlikely that growth will return to anything close to its previously expected levels.

Oasis Midstream Partners has been able to take advantage of the past growth in the basin that we have already seen. The company has managed to grow its EBITDA from $43 million back in 2017 to $159 million last year. This is a phenomenal growth rate:

Source: Oasis Midstream Partners

This EBITDA growth has also allowed the partnership to reward its unitholders in the form of steady distribution growth:

Source: Oasis Midstream Partners

This is naturally something that will appeal to those investors seeking to generate a stream of income off of their portfolios. As is always the case though, we want to ensure that the company can actually afford the distribution that it pays out because we naturally do not want to get caught in a situation where our income declines and spurs a decline in the unit price. The usual way that we do this is looking at a metric known as distributable cash flow. Distributable cash flow is a non-GAAP measure used by midstream companies that theoretically represents the amount of cash that was generated by a company's ordinary operations that is available for distribution to the common unitholders. In the first quarter of 2020, Oasis Midstream Partners had a distributable cash flow of $14.725 million, which was down significantly from the $26.231 million that it reported in the prior year quarter. This was, unfortunately, only enough to give the company a distribution coverage ratio of 0.8x, which tells us that Oasis Midstream Partners is not generating enough cash to cover its distribution at the current level. What is more, analysts usually require that this ratio be at least 1.20x in order for the distribution to be sustainable. I like to see it even higher at over 1.30x to add a certain margin of safety just in case some even causes distributable cash flow to decline. When we consider the current problems plaguing the energy sector and especially U.S. shale, a distribution cut might therefore be coming here.

An Additional Problem - Litigation

As I mentioned earlier in the article, there are a few problems facing Oasis Petroleum that could have a sharply negative impact on Oasis Midstream Partners. While the company has the strained balance sheet problem that many other small-cap shale operators have, it also has looming litigation risks that could prove fatal to the company. In March of 2017, Miranda Energy filed a lawsuit against both Oasis Petroleum and Oasis Midstream claiming $100 million in damages. The dispute is over working interests in the Wild Basin at the heart of the Williston basin. This one region is responsible for an outsized portion of the cash flow produced by both of the Oasis companies. As my colleague Michael Boyd discusses in a previous article, the lawsuit may have some merit as actions undertaken by Oasis Petroleum hindered Miranda Energy's ability to successfully develop its acreage in the Wild Basin. In addition, agreements that were in-place required a company operating in the Wild Basin that constructed midstream assets in the region must allow all of the companies operating in the region to use those assets, which allegedly Oasis did not do. While Oasis Petroleum has promised to indemnify the partnership for any losses from this, it is difficult to see how Oasis Petroleum could raise the capital to do that, especially in the current environment. This is particularly true if Miranda Energy exercises a provision in the agreements that allows it to remove Oasis Petroleum as an operator in the Wild Basin, which would torpedo its own cash flow.

Conclusion

It is uncertain what the impact of this lawsuit would be on Oasis Midstream. While the parent company and general partner could easily be pushed into bankruptcy, the fate of the partnership is unclear. This creates a great deal of uncertainty for investors. When we combine this with the looming possibility of a distribution cut, Oasis Midstream Partners appears to be too risky to recommend to conservative midstream investors at this time.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.