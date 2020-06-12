How Bad Is The National Debt?

Our national debt now stands at $20.1 trillion, and as a percent of GDP, the national debt is about as high as it was during the height of World War II - about 110%.

Measured on a rolling 12-month basis, the federal deficit in the past two months has more than doubled, reaching the obscene level of $2.126 trillion, and it will be higher still when the June numbers are tallied.

The raw numbers are frightening, to be sure. But we are not doomed yet. The charts tell the story:

Chart #1

Chart #1 shows the 12-month moving average of federal spending and revenues. The past two months show a very sharp - but not unprecedented in size - deterioration in each from their long-term trends.

Chart #2

Chart #1 shows total revenues and its major components. By far the biggest contributor to a revenue shortfall has come from a reduction in individual income tax receipts. Payroll tax receipts are quite likely to deteriorate in the current month.

Chart #3

Chart #3 shows federal revenues by month for the current and two previous years. The shortfall in April revenues was gigantic.

Chart #4

Chart #4 shows the federal deficit as a percent of GDP, with the nominal value of the deficit (green) highlighted in green. I've calculated the value for Q2/20, but my estimate of actual number, which won't be available for over a month, is only very approximate. I'm assuming GDP in the second quarter declines at a 40% annualized rate. But it's highly likely that this quarter's numbers will be the worst in history, as the chart suggests.

Chart #5

Chart #5 shows federal debt held by the public (the correct measure excludes debt owed to the social security system). Looked at using a log scale for the y-axis over a long period, the growth of debt does not look all that unusual.

Chart #6

The huge jump in federal debt relative to GDP (Chart #6) is due not only to the big increase in debt outstanding, but also to the unprecedented decline in nominal GDP in the current quarter. We are revisiting the huge debt levels registered near the end of World War II. We survived that episode of massive indebtedness thanks to a slowdown in spending and a surge in economic growth. We could see a repeat of that performance in the months and years to come.

Chart #7

Chart #7 shows the true measure of the burden of our federal debt: interest payments on the debt as a % of GDP. It should come as a shock to most people: how can the burden of debt be so low when the actual debt is at record levels relative to GDP? Answer: it's because interest rates on the debt are at historically low levels. If interest rates remain low for the next two years, as the Fed recently predicted, and the economy recovers and federal spending is reined in, it should be easy to avert disaster.

The burden of federal debt is calculated the same way you would measure a household's debt burden: by dividing annual debt service payments by annual income. Overall, and as a nation, we are currently spending about 3% of our annual income on our national debt. In the great scheme of things, that is a drop in the bucket - rare is the household with such a low debt burden!

