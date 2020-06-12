I review and compare three different aspects to their closest peer, Royal Dutch Shell and find that they have broadly improved to the same level, which is a positive development.

The ten-year anniversary of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill disaster has recently passed, which cost BP over $60b and thus it is worthwhile assessing whether their safety has improved.

Introduction

The ten-year anniversary of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill disaster has recently passed, which aside from the obvious environmental and social damage, ended up costing BP (BP) over $60b. To put this into perspective, their current market capitalization is only around $81b. Whilst there were many moving parts and long-term implications from this disaster, one was it sharpened the focus on safety in the oil and gas industry and thus I thought it would be worthwhile to assess whether this has produced a material difference to their safety and environmental records compared to their closest peer, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B).

Safety And Environmental Record

The first of the three main aspects to assess is their number of tier 1 and 2 process safety events, which as explained by Royal Dutch Shell are defined as follows:

“A Tier 1 process safety event is an unplanned or uncontrolled release of any material, including non-toxic and non-flammable materials, from a process with the greatest actual consequence resulting in harm to employees, contract staff, or a neighbouring community, damage to equipment, or exceeding a threshold quantity, as defined by the API Recommended Practice 754 and IOGP Standard 456. A Tier 2 process safety event is a release of lesser consequence.”

- Royal Dutch Shell 2019 Annual Report

Since the number of tier 1 and 2 process safety events are in absolute terms, they obviously cannot be directly compared as the two companies are of different sizes and thus to make them comparable, they were indexed to the first year. The earliest date whereby it was possible to get the results for both of their tier 2 process safety events was 2013. The graph included below clearly shows that whilst both companies have improved, the improvement by BP has lagged that of their peer.

Image Source: Author

Whilst this seems rather underwhelming on the surface, this is not the case after digging deeper and reviewing their starting positions and scaling by their company size as measured by their total number of employees. Once doing this it becomes apparent that in 2013, Royal Dutch Shell was actually having approximately twice as many tier 1 and 2 process safety events per employee as BP, whereas by 2019, it was approximately equal. This indicates that whilst Royal Dutch Shell has made more significant improvements to their safety record, it largely stems from them actually starting in a worse position and thus having more to achieve.

The second main aspect to assess is their injuries record, which is fairly straightforward and easily comparable between the two companies, as displayed by the graph included below. It can be seen that whilst BP had a notably higher injury record in 2010, this has decreased materially and now is broadly in line with that of their peer. It should be noted that the results for 2010 exclude those relating to the Deepwater Horizon disaster to provide a more accurate underlying comparison.

Image Source: Author

The third and final main aspect to assess is their environmental record as measured by their oil spills and whilst Royal Dutch Shell was once again utilized as a reference point, unfortunately, each company reports these metrics in different manners. BP reports their volume of oil spilled, whereas Royal Dutch Shell only reports the number of operational spills that were larger than 100kg. Given this discrepancy, to make the results comparable, they were indexed to 2010, which can be seen in the graph included below. Even though BP has made improvements, they have not been to as significant an extent as their peer, although due to the difference in reporting, I would argue this gap may not be overly problematic since they are still clearly showing improvements. Similar to the previous aspect, it should be noted that the results for 2010 exclude those relating to the Deepwater Horizon disaster.

Image Source: Author

Conclusion

Whilst disasters of this magnitude are thankfully uncommon, it nonetheless still pays periodically to review their safety record since even one that costs a mere tenth of Deepwater Horizon is a material impact to shareholders. Thankfully, the results in the graphs largely speak for themselves and when all of these results are compiled, it appears that BP has made solid progress increasing their safety and importantly, it now broadly equals that of their nearest peer, Royal Dutch Shell. Since publishing my previous rating, nothing material has changed and thus, I believe that maintaining my bullish rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from BP’s Annual Reports and Royal Dutch Shell’s Sustainability Reports, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP, RDS.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.