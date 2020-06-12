Dilution has reduced the risk-reward for the company substantially. Even if air travel were to return completely, there isn't much upside for Spirit.

Numbers from other countries show that domestic air travel may take longer than expected to fully recover or not recover at all.

Originally, I wanted to write this article when Spirit Airlines (SAVE) was trading at $20+, but I didn't have enough time to finish it and now Spirit has cratered back below $20. Nevertheless, my point still stands - If you're thinking of buying Spirit now, be cautious; if you're holding, consider selling and taking profits. Even though TSA numbers have continued to trend up, there is no evidence of a full recovery and with a second wave looming in some states, things could very well get worse before it gets better. In addition, with the recent capital raise, Spirit shares have been diluted considerably and the upside is now far lower than most people think.

Running up

It's quite amazing how quickly sentiment can change. In mid-May, you could pick up Spirit shares for less than $10 apiece, yet within a few weeks, shares had more than tripled from lows.

It's not clear what news helped to push Spirit up so quickly. To the best of my knowledge, there wasn't anything wildly positive that happened other than the overall stock market recovery. These kinds of rallies without much backing were bound to fail, so I sold half my shares at $20. Sure enough, Spirit collapsed a few days later. Currently, the shares are trading at $17 apiece, but considering what I know, I wouldn't recommend buying shares now.

Numbers haven't fully recovered

While TSA numbers have seen massive increases over the last few weeks, the numbers remain at less than 20% of last year's numbers. While there is clearly a steady trend of recovery, it's not clear how long this is going to last.

The optimistic scenario would be that air travel gradually goes back to last year's levels, but that's the optimistic scenario. It's also possible that the numbers stop rising at 70%, 50%, or even lower.

Source: arc

Here are the numbers from China. As you can see, domestic ticket sales more than tripled from lows, but over the past few weeks, there hasn't really been an improvement. Since China recovered before the US, this shows that the recovery may top out far below the 100% mark.

Source: TSA, WY Capital

Currently, the WoW TSA customer growth is still positive, and if you extrapolate it out, it shows that customer counts should fully recover to normal within 7 months. Of course, this assumes the current growth rate remains the same, which is unlikely, considering the recent news about the second wave of COVID-19 hitting the US.

Second wave: Coming soon?

With the rapid reopening of the country and the large crowds of protesters wandering the street, infection rates have started to trend up in many areas. Eleven states reached their highest seven-day rolling averages of new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to data tracked by The Washington Post. Many people believe the increasing case counts are a signal that the second wave of COVID-19 may soon be here. The rising cases in Florida are especially relevant to Spirit, considering its passengers are often leisure travelers traveling to destinations like Florida. Recently, soon after reopening, new daily cases hit a new high of close to 1700.

There's likely going to be some differences between the second wave and the first wave. It is unlikely that the entire US will go back into lockdown. Both Trump and Mnuchin have come out and said that there were no plans to shut down the economy yet again. I believe it makes sense to keep the economy open, considering the devastating economic toll brought on by the first wave.

While this means that the second wave wouldn't have too much economic impact, I believe this is also going to prolong the recovery. There are many people in the US who will not fly unless the situation starts to improve or unless a vaccine is announced. The lack of demand from this group will likely keep traffic low for a fairly long time.

Dilution and valuation

Even before the COVID-19 crisis, Spirit was trading at around 8x EV/normalized 2019 operating income. Even assuming Spirit got back the full multiple it got before the crisis and assuming it retained most of the cash it raised, the stock price should only be in the mid-$20s. If all of the cash is used up, the stock price should be around $16. The chart below shows my calculations:

Source: WY Capital

The reason for this is because Spirit diluted shareholders substantially when the stock was in the low teens, selling shares at $10 each and offering a convertible note for a conversion price of $13. Because of this, the number of shares, assuming full dilution, has increased from around 65mil to over 100mil. This substantially limits the upside, even if Spirit recovers to old net income levels.

Conclusion

Overall, everyone now seems to be prematurely cheering the full return of air travel even though we're just a fraction of the way there. As the data from China indicates, we may still be a long way off from a full recovery, especially with the threat of a second wave looming. At the current price, the risk-reward just isn't good enough, especially considering how much Spirit diluted shareholders at the lows.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAVE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.