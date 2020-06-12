Also, if you actual read TrueCar's Q1 2020 earnings conference call, there is a lot innovation under the hood. The stock looks compelling at $2.89.

In anticipation of the IPO, I spent parts of last weekend, researching second level ways to "Draft Off" Vroom's valuation. TrueCar is my best risk/reward idea way to play it.

Online used car seller and disruptor, Vroom, Inc., has an auspicious IPO debut on Tuesday. VRM is now valued at $5.3 billion and loses a lot of money.

On Tuesday, June 9, 2020, online used car disruptor, Vroom Inc. (VRM) made its splashy IPO debut. Due to strong demand, the company was able to raise its IPO price from $18 per share to $22 per share. Despite yesterday's nasty 5.9% sell off for the S&P 500, we can safely say Vroom's IPO was auspicious, as the company sports a $5.3 billion market capitalization.

Source: CNBC

Incidentally, Vroom is losing a bunch of money, but growing fast. On Wall Street if you are labeled a 'disruptor' and have fast top line growth, large operating losses get regulated to 'pesky details' status and something that needs to be overlooked by the momentum traders.

Vroom's FY 2019 High Level Financials

Source: Vroom's S-1 (May 2020)

Anyway, I'm not writing about Vroom, Inc. instead I write to discuss the best way to play the Vroom IPO, at least if you are a second level thinker.

I would argue that TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) is the best way to draft off Vroom's $5.3 billion valuation (think Days of Thunder). This because of TrueCar's low valuation, strong balance sheet, and under the hood technological progress that the market hasn't considered.

Source: Insider.com

Let's briefly discuss the competitive landscape:

Also, per the company's 10-K, there is a ton of direct competition in this space:

Internet search engines and online automotive sites such as Google, Amazon Vehicles, Autotrader.com, eBay Motors, AutoWeb.com (formerly Autobytel.com), Edmunds.com, KBB.com, CarSaver.com, CarGurus.com and Cars.com.

The 10-K also mentions:

Sites operated by automobile manufacturers such as General Motors and Ford

Providers of offline, membership-based car-buying services, such as the Costco Auto Program

Offline automotive classified listings, such as trade periodicals and local newspapers

Catalyst

We know now that Vroom's IPO was auspicious and the company sports a $5.3 billion valuation. From its inception in 2012 through Q1 2020, Vroom has lost $616 million. The company's CEO, Paul Hennessy, was Chief of Priceline.com (later renamed Booking.com) and has been CEO since 2016.

Vroom is looking to take advantage of the euphoria and current bull market as strong investor sentiment for e-commerce, disruption, large addressable markets, and growth have fueled demand for this deal. Carvana Co (CVNA) was the first to introduce this online used car buying concept.

Source: Fidelity

For more information on the Vroom IPO, check out this MarketWatch story (see here). Here are some of the key bullets points from that article.

"The market is placing a high value on next-generation companies that can thrive in a post-COVID economy," said Matthew Kennedy, a senior IPO market strategist with Renaissance Capital, which manages IPO-focused ETFs. "Vroom falls into that category."

Vroom on Monday set IPO terms, with a proposed price range of $15 to $17. The company is offering about 18.8 million shares in the IPO and is expected to have a market capitalization of around $1.92 billion if it prices at the higher end of that range.

Vroom is led by Paul Hennessy, who previously was Priceline.com chief executive and chief marketing officer of Booking.com, both owned by Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG). Hennessy was named Vroom's CEO in 2016.

Vroom has not been profitable since its start in 2012 and deficits have piled on to about $616 million as of March 31, the company said. In addition, losses have widened this year and dividends are nowhere in sight.

The used-car industry "is highly fragmented with over 42,000 dealers and millions of peer-to-peer transactions ... it also is ripe for disruption as an industry that is notorious for consumer dissatisfaction and has one of the lowest levels of e-commerce penetration at only 0.9%," Vroom said.

What They Do

TrueCar, Inc. operates the website and app, TrueCar.com, where prospective vehicle buyers and sellers can go to ascertain information on the market prices and inventory of new and used cars in their zip code. Also, if you are interested in trading in your car, you can get a quote from a nearby dealer in TrueCar's network. Here is how it works:

You get a fast estimate by entering a consumer's information (VIN number, License Plate, or Make/Model).

You tell TrueCar about the features (like color and mileage)

Get A True Cash Offer (similar to CarMax) from one of TrueCar's network of dealership.

At the end of Q1 2020, March 31st, TrueCar had a dealer count of 15,549.

If readers have the time (or interest) check out the (Q1 2020 earnings transcript), where we learn that some dealers suspended instead of cancelled their TrueCar subscription as the pandemic severely impacted all auto dealerships.

As it relates to dealer count, we saw a drop-off in the second half of March. We ended the quarter with 15,549 total dealers, down 1,411 from last year-end. Franchise dealers accounted for the majority of the loss, with independent dealer countless impacted. It is important to note, however, that most of these dealers chose to suspend rather than cancel our services and we expect to see a number of them return to our business as the economy begins to reopen.

TrueCar's franchise dealer were 11,356 (with monthly average revenue of $1,634) and independent dealer count was 4,193 (with monthly average revenue of $854).

Source: (TrueCar Q1 2020 Investor Presentation)

If we get in the weeds, we also learn that: TrueCar discounted its April 2020 and May 2020 subscription fees as a measure of good faith to its dealerships. So we know and the market knows that Q2 2020 quarterly results will be really bad.

Second, recognizing the severe impact to automotive retail caused by government-mandated stay-at-home restrictions, we took quick action to financially support our dealer customers. For dealers in pay-per sale states, rates are automatically adjusted for the decline in unit volume. In states where pay-per-sale billing is not available, we extended a 50% discount on April and May subscription rates. Altogether, these actions saved our dealer community more than $15 million and demonstrated our superior commitment to helping our dealer partners navigate through these challenging circumstances.

Source: TRUE Q1 FY 2020 conference call

Exhibit A - 2/3 of TrueCar's business is subscription and 1/3 is pay per sale.

Source: TRUE Q1 FY 2020 conference call

Valuation And Balance Sheet

TRUE has 107.3 million shares outstanding x $2.89 per share (June 11th closing price) or a $310 million market capitalization. As of March 31, 2020, the company has $182 million in cash ($1.68 per share in cash) and no debt.

The company's FY 2019 Adjusted EBITDA was $18.9 million, down from $33.5 million in FY 2018.

Source: TRUE FY 2019 10-K

Prior to the pandemic, TrueCar guided the street that FY 2020 revenue would be $345 million and Adjusted EBITDA would be $17.5 million (using the midpoints on both).

Moreover, in February 2020, TrueCar announced that its partnership with USAA would be ending on September 30, 2020. 29% of the company's units were related to USAA.

In 2019, 293,142 units, representing 29% of all units purchased by users from TrueCar Certified Dealers during that period, were matched to users of the car-buying site we maintained for USAA.

Why I'm Interested in Buying Shares of TrueCar

So if you are following my thought process, you probably thinking that this is somewhat interesting but a "pass". You might be thinking the following:

Revenue has been stagnant, there is tons of competition, Q2 FY 2020 earnings will be awful, the stock is trading at 18X its Market Capitalization to FY 2020 Adjusted EBITDA guidance ($17.5 million at the midpoint) and that full year FY 2020 guidance was pulled due to Covid-19. Finally, you are thinking that losing the USAA contract in Q4 2020 and will be a major headwind for FY 2021.

At face value you are 100% correct and that is why TRUE's stock trades at such a low valuation, the sell side has written it off, and no cares about the stock.

That said, Vroom's successful IPO should enable the entire publicly traded technology related space, like TrueCar, to 'draft' off of Vroom's (think Days of Thunder) valuation and IPO limelight.

Moreover, when I looked under the hood, I really like management's commentary.

This is why I read conference calls

Check out these quotes:

Exhibit A - TrueCar has Buy From Home service

I'd like to spend the remainder of my time here highlighting the existing opportunities ahead of us. I think many of us would agree that COVID-19 will have a lasting impact on how consumers and retailers embrace digital shopping. In a recent April survey of 2,400 in-market car shoppers, two thirds have responded that they would be more likely to transact with a dealership that offers components of TrueCar's Buy From Home service, namely the ability to complete the entire purchase online and receive the vehicle in their driveway. And this change in sentiment is shared by retailer. Dealers, in particular, no longer need to be convinced that offering remote buying experience is an absolute necessity. In a recent NADA survey, 91% of dealers said they would now incorporate digital retailing into their sales process. Having been around this industry for quite some time, I'll be the first to acknowledge that change in our space can be slow. However, I believe what we're seeing now is different. I can sense an inflection point in the adoption of digital retailing solutions within automotive, and I'm excited about what that means for TrueCar. Fortunately, for us, many of the changes we've made to our consumer experience over the past 12 months has positioned us well, given the changing landscape.

Source: TRUE Q1 FY 2020 conference call

Exhibit B - TrueCar Has Adapted To Consumer

TrueCar consumer's contact information is no longer shared with the dealership and consumers are empowered with how they want to be contact. Check out the consumer preference towards "text" as opposed to email or phone calls. Most importantly, look at the consumer response rate of 45% compared to 20% for email and 9% for phone calls!

As an aside, I appreciate the artist license here to get imaginative, look at how Domino's App (DPZ) and online order changed the trajectory of its revenue growth. The millennials and most people love their smartphones and they love the convenience of controlling the order process via an app!

As we announced in late January, the introduction of an entirely new personalized dealer connection experience, in which a consumers' contact information is no longer automatically passed to three dealers, marked a key turning point in our commitment to empower consumers with more control over how and when they connect with our dealers. In Q1, we lean further into this commitment by empowering consumers to connect with dealers when ready and on their terms through text messaging rather than receiving unwanted phone calls. We released this texting solution to 25% of truecar.com new car traffic in late March. And based on the positive initial response, ramped it up to 50% in early April, and are on track for planned 100% rollout in the coming weeks. As you might expect, the data we're seeing is very compelling. 85% of shoppers are choosing texting over phone calls as their preferred method of communication with dealers. Consumer response rate to dealer text messaging is 45%, well above industry averages of both e-mails and phone calls at 20% and 9%, respectively. And for the 45% of consumers who respond to a dealer text, 65% do so within an hour, a clear signal of consumer engagement. Most importantly, we're beginning to see signs of a positive impact on our core KPIs, including positive Net Promoter Scores and improved on-site conversion and close rates. Looking forward, the rollout of text -- of a texting platform in our new car experience is just the beginning on how we plan to evolve to meet the needs of the modern consumer. In the months ahead, we plan to begin integrating additional text-driven interaction points throughout the car-buying journey, including throughout our used car experience to better facilitate consumer and dealer touch points. You can imagine in the not-too-distant future, being able to ask a dealer a question, negotiate payment options or schedule a test drive, all through a preferred communication method that is manageable and efficient for both the consumer and the dealer.

Source: TRUE Q1 FY 2020 conference call

Exhibit C - Efforts underway to recapture its military audience

Finally, I'd like to provide a brief update on our initiative to recapture segments of the military community after the expiration of a transition services agreement with USAA later this year. As a reminder, we are leveraging our 13 years of experience serving the military market through our USAA affinity partner channel to branch out and offer a unique car-buying service to an even larger audience of more than 40 million active and retired military professionals and their immediate family.

Source: TRUE Q1 FY 2020 conference call

Exhibit D: Future Road Map for TrueCar

TrueCar's goal is to be the first online marketplace to support a fully remote car-buying process. This is a three step process:

Phase 1 is already complete, consumers can visit truecar.com, find the car they want, compare pricing across dealers, receive upfront guaranteed cash offers on their trade-in, and most importantly, connect with a dealer enrolled in our Buy From Home experience who can help them complete the rest of the process online or otherwise, without contact. I'd like to underscore, we believe we are now the only digital marketplace with fully integrated new car trade-in solution.

Phase 2, set to launch in a couple of weeks, goes 1 step further by creating a dynamic self-serve experience that enables consumers to configure personalized lease and loan payments from participating dealers. Since previewing this experience in early April, reactions from our dealer community has been strong. Nearly 3,000 dealers have opted in to date, and we expect the majority of them to be live on the launch date later this month.

And finally, before the end of the year, we plan to launch Phase 3, a complete checkout experience where after receiving a guaranteed trade offer in customizing the deal, consumers can proceed through scheduling a test drive, learning about and selecting warranties and add-ons, completing any necessary credit applications or document transfer and ultimately, scheduling a pickup or home delivery of the vehicle.

Source: TRUE Q1 FY 2020 conference call

Takeaway

We live in an 'algorithm world' and algo loves numbers and trends. Algo aren't good at reading conference calls and don't have active imaginations. The sell side has written off TrueCar and its rear view mirror valuation doesn't screen well. However, firstly, I would argue that the Vroom IPO will create a condition where TRUE shares should catch a bid over the next few weeks. Secondly, if you believe management's narrative then it doesn't take a rocket scientist to work out that if consumers' response rate to text is 45% (compared to 20% for email and 9% for phone call) then is something that could create an inflection point. Lastly, because TrueCar is really a technology business not just a company that earns a fee helping dealers generate car buying leads, they have a plausible pathway to be 'the first online marketplace to support a fully remote car-buying process'.

'If', the most dangerous word in value investing, this roadmap to morphing into the first online marketplace to support remote car-buying becomes a reality (by the year end timeline), then TRUE shares will be materially higher than $2.89 at year end.

Putting it all together and TRUE shares look compelling.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRUE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.