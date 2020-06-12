Image source

The market has certainly picked some winners and losers in the past few months as an extreme amount of stock market volatility has created opportunities aplenty. One such opportunity has been in REITs, where market participants have largely discarded the group on fears of widespread non-payment from tenants. However, at least for the time being, there seems to be less of a disaster unfolding, and more of what is hopefully a blip on the long-term radar.

One such name that I believe has been unjustly punished is Whitestone REIT (WSR), which is still only at half of its pre-crash share price. While Whitestone has seen its outlook deteriorate thanks to COVID-19-related shutdowns, I believe it has favorable long-term characteristics that make it worth a look on the long side.

Investing for the long-term

The reason I like Whitestone is the trust isn't trying to be all things to all people; it knows what the best kinds of shopping properties are and goes after only those. The trust aims to own high-quality, e-commerce resistant shopping centers that are located in the fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the southwest US. The trust owns properties that serve daily needs of customers, meaning high levels of traffic and less reliance upon big box stores. Whitestone further narrows its markets down to those with the most educated and highest-income demographics to cushion its centers from spending downturns.

Source: Investor presentation

The trust is active in six US cities - Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Phoenix, San Antonio, Chicago, and Austin - with the largest exposures in Phoenix and Houston. Whitestone chose these cities very carefully and within those cities, chose the specific neighborhoods in which to purchase properties based upon income and population growth factors.

Source: Investor presentation

Whitestone aims to own real estate in the strongest neighborhoods, as we can see above. While Whitestone doesn't own the very highest income properties, on average, it is well above its peer and national averages. This is no mistake, as the trust has positioned itself in areas with strong current income and income growth prospects. This makes it more resilient to downturns, like the one we're in now, since its tenants' customers should be better able to withstand economic shocks.

In addition to high levels of income, Whitestone sets itself apart from other REITs in that it goes for areas with high levels of population growth, which not only means more potential customers for its tenants, but rising real estate values as well.

Source: Investor presentation

This virtuous combination of income and growth is what makes Whitestone different from other REITs, and a big part of why I like it.

The major risk I see for Whitestone given the unique COVID-19 situation is that it has specifically positioned itself against businesses that are easily translatable to online experiences. This works in normal circumstances, but with stay-at-home orders in varying degrees across the US, Whitestone's foot traffic reliant tenants may suffer more than other types of tenants.

Source: Investor presentation

When we get back to some sort of normal, Whitestone's strategy will be a positive once more, but until we do, its exposure to service businesses and non-essentials will hurt.

Long-term outlook remains strong

There is no mistaking that Whitestone will have a tough year in 2020. That is true for every REIT I've looked at and while there are varying degrees of pain, there is pain just about everywhere. However, if we look past 2020, I think Whitestone is trading with an extremely favorable valuation and prospects for a much higher yield.

Whitestone said a couple of weeks ago that it collected 83.6% of April rent, and that May rent was on pace to beat that number, indicating that doomsday scenarios simply weren't coming true. While you'd hope to collect 100%, that simply wasn't realistic in March, April, or May. However, with reopenings around the country beginning in June, I expect we've already seen the bottom in terms of rent collection for Whitestone. That's a big positive in my view for the short-term.

Longer-term, we can look at Whitestone's fundamentals over time, and it shows a favorable picture.

Source: Investor presentation

Occupancy has grown immensely in the past decade, rising from 80% to more than 90% in that time frame. While Whitestone certainly isn't best-in-class when it comes to occupancy, it has been able to make it work. In addition, same-store net operating income growth has been a strong characteristic of Whitestone, as we can see above, nearly doubling the trust's peer average. Much of this can be attributed to its built-in rent escalators, which has helped it boost its average base rent from $10.43 per square foot to $19.64 in the past decade. All of this adds up to a top-tier REIT that has the formula to win over the long-term, and I expect we'll continue to see Whitestone win at whatever point we in the US are back to some sort of normal.

The interesting thing is that while Whitestone will suffer some this year, I simply don't see cause for the share price to have been cut in half.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Estimates are for 96 cents in FFO-per-share for this year, which is a meaningful decline against last year, but only 11%. In addition, with shares at $6.63 as I write this, the stock is trading for just 6.9 times this year's FFO, and 6.4 times next year's projection. These are about half of where Whitestone has traded in recent years, which has generally ranged from 12 to 16 times FFO. Thus, Whitestone is being assigned a fire sale valuation when there seems to be absolutely no reason to do so.

The dividend was slashed by almost two-thirds earlier this year, and that isn't great for shareholders. However, the share price has declined enough that the annualized yield on the current monthly payout of 3.5 cents per share is still in excess of 6%. And given that the current annualized payout is just 42 cents per share, Whitestone should be able to cover it with FFO twice over, and then some, based upon current expectations.

The bottom line on Whitestone is that the valuation has come down far too much given the reality of the situation we're in. Rents are overwhelmingly being collected as they should, the yield is in excess of 6% with upside potential, and the valuation is pricing in an unreasonable doomsday scenario. All of this adds up to Whitestone being a strong buy in this environment for the yield and upside potential in the valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WSR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.