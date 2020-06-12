If we apply a 4x sales multiple to the 2020 estimated revenue number, we get a fair value estimate for ITW of $140 per share.

Even excellent, quality businesses can become bad investments if purchased at high valuations. We believe that is the case with Illinois Tool Works (ITW) right now. The company is trading at very high valuation levels even in the midst of an economic recession. ITW is arguably one of the best-in-class industrial stocks protected by competitive advantages operating in a highly cyclical industry.

It is hard to precisely pinpoint where ITW gets their “moat”. However, two very well-known characteristics of businesses enjoying competitive advantages can be represented by high returns on invested capital and high-profit margins. In both areas, ITW gets an A+. They have the highest profit margins in the various markets they operate on. Management states their 80-20 business model, first introduced in the ’80s and constantly improved upon, as their main competitive advantage.

The stock is already priced for perfection. That could be troublesome from an investment perspective. A disappointing quarterly report could be enough to send shares lower, re-rating their valuation multiples. In times such as these, and with a cloudy outlook, we believe the risk/reward opportunity is not enough to justify investment in ITW. However, this is a stock to keep watching, as any weakness could be an opportunity to start a position.

Their numbers show signs of a moat

Looking at only ITW’s top line would not do any justice to the quality of the firm. In a 10-year period, ITW’s revenues have been mostly stagnant, reaching its highest point in 2010 at $15.4B. What is impressive though, is the constant improvement in its gross and operating margins, which have been expanding at an impressive rate. Let’s not forget that ITW is a $56B company. Expanding margins when a company is that big, in our opinion, speaks volumes about the quality of management.

Gross profit margins have gone from 34% in 2009 to 42% in 2019. In that same time frame, revenues have increased by approximately $400M, while COGS have decreased by approximately $800M. The same can be said about its operating income margin, which has more than doubled in a 10-year period. A big contributor to such an impressive accomplishment is the reduction in SG&A. The SG&A trend analysis shows a clear downtrend in costs every single year including net acquisitions of $2.3B from 2009 to 2019. Usually, when companies acquire other businesses, SG&A raises as cost synergies are implemented or difficulties emerge in digesting the acquired businesses. That is not the case with ITW. Which leads us to the question: Why?

Management clearly believes their 80-20 business model is the key to their competitive advantages. It is even stated in their 10K:

The powerful and highly differentiated ITW Business Model is the Company’s core source of value creation. The ITW Business Model is the Company’s competitive advantage and defines how ITW creates value for its shareholders. – 2019 10K

At its core, the 80-20 business model focuses on the biggest and best opportunities while eliminating costs, complexities, and distractions from the less profitable ones in every market ITW decides to compete on. It relies on three simple principles: simplification, decentralization, and innovation.

A clear explanation of how this model operates was given in the 2018 Investor’s Day. The example comes from ITW’s acquisition of Instron all the way back in 2005, and the journey and process of transformation from the acquired company. Instron is part of ITW’s Test & Measurement and Electronics segment.

As someone who has been with the company 8 years before the acquisition and 12 years after, I can attest that 80/20 has had a profound impact on our business. It has delivered in spades both customer benefits and financial benefits. – 2018 Investor’s Day

When ITW acquired Instron, they first started simplifying Instron’s business model by reducing the amounts of SKU’s. With their 80-20 model, they began focusing on just the most profitable products, improving productivity and boosting sales.

We applied the 80/20 principle. We studied the data from those 40 models. We discovered a handful of those models were producing 80% of the revenues and the profits. So we looked at the long tail that we had on the 20, and we got rid of models where we were only selling a couple of them per year, and we consolidated others so that we had fewer 20 models left. Probably equally important, I would say, it really clarified for us what were our 80 models of frame, so that we could invest in them and direct our R&D resources in that place. So we were able to go from 40 models of load frames down to 21, and we cut the number of variants by a factor of 2/3. – 2018 Investor’s Day

As less SKU’s are available, their sales team can become more acquainted with their products, increasing their expertise, and targeting their sales pitch to match their customer’s needs. It also allows customers to become less confused by a wide range catalogue.

Equally important, is the innovation frame within their business model. As stated by ITW, they work from the customer back. This means ITW works closely with its customers to solve problems specific to their markets. We believe that creates two benefits: First, they are innovating from customer’s feedback. Fueling that innovation or product enhancement is the cost savings realized from the simplification of their product portfolio, which can be reinvested in R&D. Second, it creates barriers to entry by means of switching costs and search costs. For example, within ITW auto segment, the company operates as a niche supplier to OEM’s for highly engineered parts. Because of the complexities of their products and the high costs of failure, there is a deep relationship between ITW and its customers. This raises the barriers to entry from competitors trying to enter ITW’s markets. Protecting that manufacturing process is a patent portfolio of more than 18,000 granted and pending patents.

The example of the Instron integration into ITW by applying their 80-20 model is a strong reason to believe in the existence of competitive advantages. That claim is also backed by their numbers, with profits improving each year. Their strong competitive position allows them to have industry-leading margins in all their operating segments.

The Bottom Line

ITW is an excellent business. We believe the company will create economic value to shareholders (ROIC-WACC) for the foreseeable future, as the business is protected by competitive advantages.

However, we think at recent prices, ITW is overpriced. If we look at their 10-year historical EV/Sales multiple, the company is trading near the top:

We believe a fair sales multiple to pay for ITW is 4.0x. We based that multiple on the assumptions that ITW can sustain an EBITDA margins of 26%, ROIC’s of 14%, and can at least reinvest 10% back into its business. That would imply ITW can grow intrinsically at a 1.4% rate. We use a 6% cost of capital acknowledging the ability of the company to generate high amounts of FCF protected by a moat.

Analysts are currently expecting sales for 2020 of $11.3B, representing a drop of 20% demonstrating the highly cyclical nature of the company. If we apply a 4x sales multiple to the 2020 estimated revenue number, we get a fair value estimate for ITW of $140 per share. That puts the company in an overvalued territory with a recent share price of $174.

Although revenues are expected to be impacted by the economic recession, the competitive strength of ITW in the markets they operate in should allow them to rebound nicely once the economy recovers. Their healthy balance sheet reduces any financial risk and there is the possibility for ITW to come out stronger from this crisis, as they could take market share away from competitors affected by the economic slowdown.

We are keeping ITW in our watchlist, hoping for a better entry point in a very irrational market.

