I have a hard time valuing high-growth tech stocks. One look at a company with negative earnings and a price to sales ratio of 20 and my eyes start to glaze over. I find it frustrating that discussions around these types of stocks are generally qualitative ("This company's product is amazing") rather than quantitative ("How much should we pay for shares of the company?"). I rarely see tech stock valuations done on an absolute basis; almost always the "valuation" section is "stock A trades at 30 times forward sales, stock B trades at only 20 times forward sales, so buy stock B." Sometimes valuations just value the company against itself at a previous point in time. Valuing stocks on an absolute basis makes more sense to me, so I put together a template to help translate qualitative factors into a quantitative evaluation of a company. I am familiar with Slack (WORK) and their application platform, so I am using WORK as my first trial valuation. I hope the template is useful tool to help readers think more quantitatively about the company.

A quick note for readability: in this article, I will use the ticker WORK to refer to the company and "Slack" for the company's product.

A Quick Overview of Slack

WORK has an exceptionally clear, jargon-free company description section in their 10-K that I would highly recommend to investors unfamiliar with the company. To briefly summarize, Slack is a channels-based messaging platform designed to facilitate workplace collaboration. As the company description states:

The most helpful explanation of Slack is often that it replaces the use of email inside the organization. Like email (or the Internet or electricity), Slack has very general and broad applicability. It is not aimed at any one specific purpose, but nearly anything that people do together at work. Slack is used to review job candidates, coordinate election coverage, diagnose network problems, negotiate budgets, plan marketing campaigns, approve menus, and organize disaster response teams, along with countless other tasks. "

(Company 10-K)

Slack is built to integrate with other applications. The platform allows users to program workflows to handle notifications and automated messaging. The platform is a true platform that can be built upon by developers; it is more than just a fancy chat client. I have used Slack in the workplace and in my personal life and I am a big fan of the product.

At the time of this writing, WORK has a market cap of $18 billion and had fiscal year 2020 revenue of $630 million (the company's fiscal year ends January 31st, so the bulk of "fiscal year 2020" is from calendar year 2019). WORK grew revenue by over 50% in the last year and has compounded revenue by over 80% annually since 2017. The company has a gross margin of 87% but is not profitable, reporting a GAAP net loss of $571 million for FY 2020. WORK did not generate operating cash flow in FY 2020 but did manage to do so in Q1 2021. The company has about $600 million in net cash on its balance sheet.

Overview of Estimates

My valuation framework requires estimates for five inputs: Total Addressable Market (TAM), the share of the total market that the company can reasonably hope to capture, the company's net margin once it has reached scale, the PE multiple the market will be willing to assign to the company once it has reached its peak market share, and the annual rate at which the company will compound revenue growth until it reaches peak market share. The goal is to estimate what the company's market cap will be by the time it stops growing and how long it will take the company to reach that point. The final result will be an estimated annual rate of return an investor can expect to receive if they invest in the company.

Let's break down each of these inputs in more detail and assign estimates for WORK. For each input, I will provide an aggressive, moderate, and conservative estimate to provide a range of possible outcomes.

TAM

Estimating TAM is difficult, but, fortunately, WORK provided their own estimate of $28 billion in their initial S-1 filing from April 2019. Companies have an incentive to inflate TAM in their S-1 filings, but their methodology is reasonable and I am willing to accept their estimate as a base case. Given the importance of technology in the workplace, I am willing to use a higher estimate in the aggressive scenario. I will use $28 billion in my conservative and moderate scenarios and an increase of 50% ($42 billion) for my aggressive scenario. If WORK chooses to move into other markets in the future, this estimate would need to be revised accordingly.

Market Share

Estimating a company's ability to take market share is a complex skill. It requires a deep knowledge of a company's products, an understanding of the dynamics of the marketplace, and extensive research into competitors. One must also consider the impact of future competitors in the marketplace that don't exist today. If a company needs 5-10 years of steady growth to reach peak profitability, what are the chances that a rival company is started in the interim? WORK itself is a great example; the company is less than a decade old and has already grown to over $600 million in revenue. What happens if there is another entrant into the platform communication market in 2025 that is as successful as WORK has been? Most of the disagreements I encounter around market share are based on qualitative factors, so this estimate is the most important when translating qualitative opinions into quantitative estimates.

Today, the most obvious competitor to Slack is Microsoft's Teams (NASDAQ:MSFT) product. There are at least a dozen articles on SA comparing the two products, so rather than rehashing those arguments here, I will propose three estimates that I think capture a wide range of opinions. I don't think it is realistic that either product will capture 100% of the market; for an aggressive scenario, I am willing to go as high as 75% estimated market share, which assumes Slack becomes much more popular than Teams and that there are no major new entrants to the market. A moderate scenario would be that Slack settles in as the market leader with around 50% market share and a conservative scenario would be that Teams captures the majority of the market, a small niche competitor emerges, and Slack ends up with something like 33% market share.

Net Margin

WORK is not currently profitable, but the unit economics of Slack are favorable. The marginal cost of adding new customers is far lower than the revenue they bring in, so once the company is able to grow beyond their fixed costs, the value of new business will be almost pure profit. WORK has gross margins of 87% and I think a 50% net margin is possible in an aggressive scenario if the company can grow large enough. In a moderate scenario, WORK's net margin settles around Microsoft's current net margin of 33%, and I will use a conservative but still attractive 20% net margin for the final scenario.

Terminal PE

My terminal PE ratio estimates are tied to the stability of the underlying business. If we are assuming no revenue growth once WORK reaches peak market share and a stable customer base, an aggressive scenario could assume a PE as high as 20, implying a 5% earnings yield. I will use a PE of 15 for the moderate scenario and a very conservative PE of 10 for the final case.

Compound Annual Growth Rate of Revenue

WORK has been putting up stellar growth numbers since going public and grew their top line by about 50% between 2019 and 2020. As a company gets larger, it is more difficult to grow as rapidly, but WORK proved it could grow 50% last year so we can use that for an aggressive estimate. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is a completely different type of company, but they have been able to maintain a 45% compound annual revenue growth rate since going public, despite their ever-increasing size. I'm comfortable using a slightly decelerated rate of 40% for a moderate scenario and a 25% rate for a conservative scenario (Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have been growing their revenue at this rate).

Three Scenarios

The range of outcomes for WORK is enormous, depending on the estimates fed into the model. Let's look at the most aggressive scenario first:

Revenue (M) Current Market Cap (M) $18,000.00 Year 1 $945.00 Current Revenue (M) $630.00 Year 2 $1,417.50 TAM (M) $42,000.00 Year 3 $2,126.25 Market Share 0.75 Year 4 $3,189.38 Terminal Revenue (M) $31,500.00 Year 5 $4,784.06 Terminal Net Margin 0.5 Year 6 $7,176.09 Terminal PE 20 Year 7 $10,764.14 CAGR, Revenue 1.5 Year 8 $16,146.21 Final Market Cap (M) $315,000.00 Year 9 $24,219.32 Years to Reach Terminal Revenue 9.5 Year 10 $36,328.97 Implied Annual Return (%) 35%

(Source: Author Created)

In the aggressive scenario, we assume WORK captures 75% of a $42 billion market, resulting in their terminal revenue being about $31.5 billion. Applying a 50% net margin gives us $15.75 billion in net income and a PE of 20 results in a final market cap of $315 billion. With our estimated revenue growth rate, it will take WORK about 9.5 years to reach $31.5 billion in annual revenue. Finally, if we model the market cap moving from $18 billion today to $315 billion over 9.5 years, a WORK investor would end up with a 35% CAGR on their investment, a phenomenal rate of return.

The moderate scenario results in satisfactory returns:

Revenue (M) Current Market Cap (M) $18,000.00 Year 1 $882.00 Current Revenue (M) $630.00 Year 2 $1,234.80 Size of market (M) $28,000.00 Year 3 $1,728.72 Market Share 0.5 Year 4 $2,420.21 Terminal Revenue (M) $14,000.00 Year 5 $3,388.29 Terminal Net Margin 0.33 Year 6 $4,743.61 Terminal PE 15 Year 7 $6,641.05 CAGR of Revenue 1.4 Year 8 $9,297.47 Final Market Cap (M) $69,300.00 Year 9 $13,016.46 Years to Reach Terminal Revenue 9 Year 10 $18,223.04 Implied Annual Return (%) 16%

(Source: Author Created)

When I look at potential investments, my goal is to target a compound annual return of at least 15%, so an implied annual return of 16% would be of moderate interest to me.

Finally, the conservative scenario does not offer favorable returns:

Revenue (M) Current Market Cap (M) $18,000.00 Year 1 $787.50 Current Revenue (M) $630.00 Year 2 $984.38 Size of market $28,000.00 Year 3 $1,230.47 Market Share 0.33 Year 4 $1,538.09 Terminal Revenue (M) $9,240.00 Year 5 $1,922.61 Terminal Net Margin 0.2 Year 6 $2,403.26 Terminal PE 10 Year 7 $3,004.07 CAGR of Revenue 1.25 Year 8 $3,755.09 Final Market Cap (M) $18,480.00 Year 9 $4,693.87 Years to Reach Terminal Revenue 12 Year 10 $5,867.33 Implied Annual Return (%) 0% Year 11 $7,334.17 Year 12 $9,167.71

Adopting conservative estimates results in 0% expected returns in the stock.

As a final caveat, I am sure there are some readers who think the aggressive scenario isn't aggressive enough and some that believe WORK will never reach sustainable profitability and will go bankrupt. I invite those readers to share their reasoning in the comments below in the context of the five estimates I use in the article.

Conclusion

When I started this article, I assumed there was no way to justify WORK's current market capitalization. After running multiple scenarios, I can see the appeal of the company if they are able to keep their growth rate high and grow their market share. I find the moderate scenario to be worthy of investment and even the conservative estimates justify WORK's current market cap. The risk/reward profile of these three scenarios makes me slightly bullish on the company. However, the valuation process also reminds me why I am not confident investing in high-growth companies; you need to make a lot of estimates and small differences between your estimates and reality will result in wildly different outcomes. I would never short a company like WORK for the same reason; there are realistic scenarios in which the company compounds shareholder value for a decade or more.

The major value I see in having a quantitative model is that it helps translate disagreements on qualitative factors into raw numbers. If you think Slack is far superior to Teams, you can use a high market share estimate. If you think WORK's top-line growth will slow dramatically as they get larger, use a lower estimate for CAGR of revenue. I acknowledge there are an endless number of permutations of model inputs, so I invite readers to share their estimates and valuations in the comments section.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is not financial advice, it is only an expression of my own opinions as an individual investor