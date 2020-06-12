One of the effects of the Federal Reserve's announcement on Wednesday is that gold surged as the United States dollar declined. Gold has been one of the best investments in the market this year as it surged upward on investor fears that the actions of both the United States government and the Federal Reserve to combat the virus and prevent an economic collapse would result in inflation. In fact, we have already begun to see asset inflation in the broader stock market as it continues to surge upward despite the fact that the nation's economy has not been fully opened and there is still a troubling amount of weak economic data. While gold is certainly one way to play the current uncertainty, another way could be expanding into other real assets such as real estate, energy, and other precious metals. Fortunately, there is a closed-end fund that offers all of these things with one easy trade and provides a very solid yield while we are at it. That fund is the GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN).

The Federal Reserve and Inflation

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the United States government and the Federal Reserve unleashed an unprecedented wave of intervention into the economy in an attempt to lessen the pain of the economic shutdown as well as prevent an economic collapse. At this point, everybody reading this is no doubt aware of the CARES Act that was passed at the end of March. This law carried a price tag of more than $2 trillion, which makes this the most expensive single policy ever passed by the Federal government. As I discussed in a previous article, this was essentially financed entirely via the issuance of debt that was promptly monetized by the Federal Reserve. In effect, the central bank printed $2 trillion in new money and the United States government pumped it into the economy in a variety of different ways.

The central bank itself has been intervening in the economy via a variety of different methods. In addition to the bank's usual method of pushing money into the economy by purchasing U.S. Treasuries, it has also begun buying a variety of corporate and mortgage bond exchange-traded funds:

Source: Zero Hedge

This represents the first time in history that the central bank has purchased assets other than United States Treasuries, making this program truly unprecedented. We can already see the impact that all of this money printing has had on the central bank's balance sheet. As of May 20, the Federal Reserve had a total of $7.09 trillion on its balance sheet. Prior to the COVID-19 crisis, the highest level that its balance sheet ever had was $4.52 trillion in May 2016. The bank only had about $800 billion prior to the financial crisis ten years ago:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

We can already see the impact of all this new money entering the economy on the money supply. As we can see here, the M3 money supply in the United States has doubled over the past ten years:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

The basic definition of inflation is a general rise in prices caused by a growing amount of money chasing after the same quantity of goods and services. The same dynamic happens if the money supply grows faster than the supply of goods and services in the economy. This has been the case over the past ten years. Admittedly, thus far all of this newly-created money has not caused inflation outside of the capital and real estate markets (at least if you believe the official statistics) but it is reasonable to assume that at some point investors will want to spend their stock market wealth and once the money enters the real economy it could spark inflation.

About The Fund

As I have discussed in various past articles, such as this one, precious metals and other real assets have the ability to protect wealth against inflation. This is because the same thing that causes the price of goods and services to go up due to inflation also causes the price of precious metals to go up. This is because the supply of precious metals generally increases much more slowly than the money supply. Precious metals require actual labor to extract from the ground and cannot be printed out of thin air like fiat currency can. Thus, they should serve as a way to keep your purchasing power stable no matter what happens to prices.

While most gold funds invest directly in the precious metal, the GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Fund takes a different approach. According to the fund's website, the fund seeks to generate a high level of current income and capital appreciation by investing at least 80% of its assets in the equity securities of gold companies and other natural resources companies. A look at the fund's portfolio reveals that this is indeed largely what it is doing:

Source: Seeking Alpha

As we can see, the majority of the fund's largest positions are either gold mining firms like Newmont (NEM) or gold streaming companies like Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV). These companies can serve as proxies for gold when it comes to protecting your wealth against the problem of inflation. This is because these firms see their revenues and profits rise with gold prices, which usually results in their respective stock prices rising. This is similar to how the integrated energy companies typically see their stock prices rise or fall with oil prices. Of course, the gold mining and streaming companies are not a perfect play on gold like owning the precious metal would be as they still have other factors at play like the ability of the company to discover and open new mines, and the competence of management, and so on but this also works both ways because they can also manage to grow profits faster than just the increase in gold prices would allow. For the most part, by spreading assets across the various companies in the gold industry, we should be able to obtain a reasonable correlation to gold prices. This is what the fund appears to be doing.

We can also see that the fund includes some of the major energy companies like Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) in its portfolio. These companies make up a much smaller percentage of the portfolio though as energy companies currently account for 21.60% of assets while gold companies account for 56.94% of it. Many investors consider oil to also be a hedge against inflation because it would logically see its price go higher in an inflationary environment. Over the long term, this is generally the case but it can also be impacted by short-term problems like a global oversupply. We are seeing this in the market now due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We also saw this over the 2014-2016 period when Saudi Arabia was deliberately overproducing in an effort to attack the shale industry. Thus, these companies are not going to be as good of a hedge against inflation as the gold companies are but as the gold companies make up the majority of the fund, we can still see that the fund as a whole should be able to provide some decent protection against inflation.

Performance

Gold has delivered a strong performance this year as investors from around the world have fled into it due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus outbreak as well as the Federal Reserve's money printing that has accompanied it. We can see this quite strongly here:

Unfortunately, the GAMCO Natural Resources & Income Trust has not performed nearly as well. Here is the fund's one-year performance chart:

As we can see, despite gold being considerably higher than it was last year, the fund remains nearly 10% lower. This may be due to its allocation to energy. As anyone reading this is no doubt aware, oil prices fell considerably back in March when the coronavirus-derived economic shutdown worldwide resulted in a massive oversupply of oil. While prices have slowly been edging up, they remain substantially lower than they were at the start of the year. This has resulted in devastation of energy stock prices as these companies have been forced to cut back on capital spending and growth plans and in some cases even cut their dividends as they try to preserve their balance sheets. For example, Exxon Mobil is down 32% from last year's levels even given its recent recovery. With that said though, the presence of these companies in the portfolio does provide the fund with some much needed dividend income to help support the outsized distribution.

Distribution

One characteristic of closed-end funds is that they typically pay out very high distribution yields. The GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Fund for example currently boasts a 10.98% yield. One thing that will likely appeal to potential investors too is that none of these distributions are classified as return of capital. This is shown here:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why this is likely to be appealing is that a return of capital distribution means that the fund is not generating enough money off of its received dividends and realized capital gains to cover its distributions. Thus, it may be returning the investors' own money back to them, which is clearly not sustainable over any kind of extended period. While there are other things that can cause a distribution to be classified as return of capital, investors in this fund do not have to worry about this. As the fund is fully covering its distributions through dividends that it receives, investors will likely have some peace of mind here.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical to ensure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate sub-optimal returns off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like the GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust, the usual way to value it is by looking at the net asset value. The net asset value of a fund is the current market value of all of the fund's assets minus any outstanding debt. Ideally, we want to purchase the shares of the fund when we can get them at a price that is below net asset value because this means that we are essentially getting the assets of the fund for less than they are actually worth.

Fortunately, that is the case right now. As of June 10, 2020 (the latest date for which data was available as of the time of writing), the fund had a net asset value of $3.96 per share. However, it currently trades for a much lower price of $3.28 per share. This means that the fund is trading for a 17.17% discount to net asset value, which is a reasonable price to pay for the fund.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the recent actions of both the Federal Reserve and the U.S. government have the very real potential to spark inflation in the United States. Investors wishing to protect their wealth have been flocking to real assets in response, especially gold. The GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Fund offers one way to get exposure to gold while also generating significant income. While the energy stocks in it are likely holding the fund back somewhat, it does trade at a very attractive discount to net asset value and this is something that could make the fund appealing to both value and income investors.

