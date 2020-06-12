It was the 4th worst daily return since the "coronacrisis" began. More notably, it was the 46th worst day for a domestic equity benchmark dating back to 1928.

The old saying goes you have "lies, damned lies, and statistics". The market had its fourth worst trading day in the past 67 trading sessions. The market also had its 21st worst day stretching back to the end of World War II, a period totaling almost 19,000 trading sessions. Both are true. Both frame the severity of yesterday's market sell-off very differently.

I think an interesting way to frame the severity of yesterday's sell-off is a graph that depicts the number of sessions for the S&P 500 (SPY) and its predecessor indices that have been this negative by calendar year.

As discussed, this was the fourth worst day of 2020. Only the 2008 crisis featured more down days of this magnitude outside of the Great Depression. The entire record economic expansion up to the recent start of this recession featured only 1 such day - August 8th, 2011 - the day after Standard and Poor's downgraded the sovereign debt of the United States due to the debt ceiling debacle caused by a fight over government spending cuts.

From May 1962 through Black Monday in October 1987, the market did not experience a down day as bad as yesterday. A period that stretched across the Cuban Missile Crisis, the Kennedy Assassination, the Vietnam War, the OPEC crisis and stagflationary recession of the mid-1970, and a double-dip recession in the early 1980s did not feature a day as bad as yesterday.

This crisis has reminded us once again that markets are forward-looking. Part of the recent volatility is driven by the market pricing and re-pricing what the future looks like for U.S. companies. Let's look forward. Drawing on our 90-plus market dataset, let's look at what has happened on the daily following the previous 45 trading days that were worse than yesterday.

On the 45 days with worse returns than yesterday, the market has averaged a 2.3% return the next day. It has risen about 78% of the time. Since World War II, the market has averaged 3.3% after down days this significant. It has risen on 17 of 20 observations (85%). For the three down days worse than yesterday already in 2020, each of the next 3 trading days featured a positive return of at least 4.9% the next day.

When sample sizes get this small, it can be tough to draw statistically significant inferences. Readers should take from this data that:

Returns this severely negative are rare, and they should not become numb to the moves;

Returns this negative have tended to see short-term bounce backs;

Volatility begets volatility and large market swings cluster; we may be in for more swings as the market reprices the likely outcomes for this current crisis.

Volatility creates opportunity.

