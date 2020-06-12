When all is considered Adobe is not expensive, and very far from bubble territory.

Adobe is very free cash flow generative, and it continues to deploy large sums towards share repurchases.

Q3 2020 guidance points towards 11% year-over-year growth, but this slow down is very likely to be temporary.

Investment Thesis

Adobe's (ADBE) Q2 2020 results and guidance demonstrate that Adobe is performing very strongly despite COVID. Even though the stock has been on an astonishing run this past couple of months, I lay out my reasoning why I do not believe that stock to be fully priced, yet.

On the one hand, Adobe's Digital Experience segment is performing less strongly than I had been expecting. On the other hand, Adobe's Digital Media segment remains unstoppable.

On balance, paying 15 times forward sales for this strong free cash flow generating company is not exuberant. This stock is worthwhile considering, here's why:

Running Strong And Highly Cash Generative

Despite everything that has been happening in the world, Adobe still came out with relatively strong guidance for the quarter ahead. Of course, this market a dramatic slowdown from its performance in 2019, with Q3 2020 pointing towards an 11% revenue growth rate.

But given just how much uncertainty there is in the market right now, with many companies being disseminated, investors should be reassured that Adobe is still able to push out some revenue growth -- and double-digit growth is not shabby.

Furthermore, what I like the most about Adobe is that despite investing for growth, Adobe is still able to generate very strong free cash flow. Indeed, during Q2 2020, Adobe's $3.1 billion in revenues ended up as approximately $1.1 billion of free cash flow.

Fiscal Positions Don't Matter -- Until They Matter

Investors have become fully accustomed to volatility. I can see this throughout all my articles (there are many), seeing stocks soar and rapidly fall no longer raise eyebrows.

But these stocks certainly do reflect the underlying company's potential -- even if at times, things get slightly skewed. Here, with Adobe, we can see that its balance sheet is remarkable strong, with a net neutral cash position (where debt and cash fully offset each other).

However, we can see that its ability to be highly free cash flow generative, even during highly turbulent times, is a reminder that Adobe could easily be more leveraged.

But the fact that it is not, is certainly key here, because it adds to its flexibility and allows Adobe to be opportunistic, particularly when the share price is attractive, as it has been.

Indeed, we can see that in this quarter, Adobe deployed 13% more capital towards repurchases than it did in the same period a year ago.

Put another way, whereas most companies had to cut back on essentially all capital deployment, not only did Adobe match its shareholder returns from last year, when the economy was at peak strength, but it actually increased its shareholder returns.

Again, it appears that balance sheets are irrelevant until they actually matter.

Looking further ahead, we can see that Adobe asserts that it still has a further $3.4 billion it intends to deploy towards share repurchases into next year. What's more, my back of the envelope calculations implies that Adobe is committing itself to repurchase approximately $800 million to $900 million towards repurchases per quarter.

But it's not all rosy.

Some Negative Aspects

Below we can see how Adobe's segments break out into Q3 2020:

What we can see is that despite management's attempts to diversify and grow its Digital Experience segment, for now, Digital Media still has an overarching impact on Adobe's potential. Surely this doesn't matter? Growth is growth, right? Well not quite.

It demonstrates that despite Adobe having recently deployed $5 billion for Marketo and approximately $1.6 billion for Magento, this may have not been the most attractive return on investment.

Having said that, I don't blame management, but it is something to be mindful of. That Adobe remains hugely concentrated in its Digital Media segment, which includes Photoshop, Acrobat family of products, and Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects.

Nevertheless during Q2 2020 management declares that Creative Cloud and Document Cloud continue to be top performers, reinforcing the thesis that Adobe's ability to assist companies along their digital transformation is very well positioned and likely to succeed irrespective of COVID.

Valuation - Still Attractive For Now

Adobe is a highly divisive stock.

On the surface, many investors believe that paying 15 times forward sales, is simply too expensive.

However, compared with many other SaaS businesses, Adobe is quite attractively valued. Because in Adobe's case, it continues to deliver solid growth, even if it dips slightly into Q3 2020.

However, realistically, over the near-term to medium-term, we can reasonably expect Adobe to grow at approximately mid-teens. However, as pointed throughout, unlike many other SaaS players, Adobe is actually organically highly free cash flow generative -- meaning that it doesn't rely on frequent acquisition to supports its growth.

Put another way, Adobe's revenues are actually worth 'something'.

The Bottom Line

It would be unreasonable to contend that Adobe right now is a cheap as it was when I wrote, Adobe: Now At A Bargain Price, Finally; but that's looking in hindsight, as most stocks have rallied since March lows.

However, focusing on the past is beside the point. Adobe's near-term prospects remain strong, and I believe that investors are not fully pricing its growth prospects. Accordingly, I remain bullish this stock and believe it could be worth considering for readers.

