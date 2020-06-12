It is unclear how large the impact will actually be since the company did not disclose the capitalization rate.

The pandemic has apparently not slowed down the company's growth trajectory and it continues to do at least two acquisitions per quarter over the past year.

On Monday, June 8, 2020, Gladstone Land (LAND) (NASDAQ:LANDP) announced that it added some farmland to its portfolio. The property in question was a 590-acre pecan farm in California. This allows the company to continue on its historically strong growth trajectory despite the recent outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. This is something that should be at least partially expected because, as I discussed in a previous article, even in a pandemic people still need food. This is certainly something that investors in the company should appreciate as it positions Gladstone Land reasonably well to continue to grow its dividend on a per share basis, which is something that is always nice to see for those looking for income.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land occupies a somewhat unique niche in the real estate investment trust world. This is because it is one of only two trusts, along with Farmland Partners (FPI), that owns farmland that it leases out to farmers that actually operate the land. Unlike Farmland Partners though, Gladstone Land owns farms growing specialty crops such as nuts, fruits, and vegetables. This differs from Farmland Partners, whose properties grow mostly row crops like corn or wheat.

Source: Gladstone Land

As we can see above, there are certainly some reasons to favor an investment in this type of farmland compared to one in row crops. In particular, farms growing specialty crops tend to hold their value better than those growing row crops and could have more capital appreciation potential due to the fact that real estate developers may be more interested in developing it. This type of farmland also typically carries a higher rent per acre than row crops, which could allow the company to generate a higher funds from operations from a given acre than its counterparts.

This is in fact exactly how Gladstone Land targets its acquisitions of farms.

Source: Gladstone Land

As we can see, the company prefers to purchase farms in areas with good weather and long growing seasons. This is obvious by looking at its existing portfolio. The trust currently has a significant presence in California, Florida, North Carolina, and Arizona. With that said though, it also has farms in Michigan where the weather is not quite so good.

Source: Gladstone Land

With that said though, the overwhelming majority of its farms are in California or Florida, which are both areas with good weather, long growing seasons, and reasonably high property values.

Source: Gladstone Land

Overall though, this diversity is nice to see as it means that some event like a natural disaster will not completely devastate the trust's portfolio. For example, back in 2019, the Midwest suffered devastating floods that inundated approximately one million acres in more than nine states, greatly reducing farmers' grain harvests. As Gladstone Land's farms are located in several different states, this reduces the damage that a single event like this can do.

The Latest Acquisition and Growth

On June 8, 2020, Gladstone Land announced the acquisition of a 590-acre farm on which 554 acres of pecan trees are planted. The property is located in Kern County, California and cost the trust $14.2 million. As is often the case, the trust promptly leased the farm back to the original seller on a triple-net basis for a period of fifteen years. According to Bill Reiman, Managing Director of Gladstone Land,

We like sale-leaseback transactions, as it is a wonderful way for us to grow our portfolio, and it frees up cash for our tenants to further grow their businesses. This transaction is just that, and it gets us into a desirable farming region we have not entered before and forges a new relationship with a long-time farmer in the business. We are excited about this farm because of its good water, soil, and macroclimate. In addition, since we did not buy the trees but only the land, we view this as a lower risk investment, further diversifying our California portfolio.

A triple-net lease is a provision that is rarely seen in residential properties but is quite commonly seen in commercial ones. It requires the tenant to not only pay the rent but also all expenses associated with the property such as property taxes, insurance, maintenance, and operational charges. As the tenant is effectively paying all of the bills, it removes a great deal of property expenses from the landlord, allowing for a greater portion of the rental revenues to be converted into cash flow. In addition, it removes some of the risk associated with the property from the landlord.

While this acquisition will assist in producing growth for Gladstone Land going forward, we cannot calculate exactly how much. This is because Gladstone Land did not disclose the capitalization rate on this acquisition. The capitalization rate is a real estate valuation measure used to compare different real estate investments. This measure is usually calculated as the ratio between net operating income and the original capital costs. Thus, it essentially tells us what the return on investment is, excluding any appreciation. It admittedly would have been nice if Gladstone Land had disclosed this in its press release but it looks like we will have to wait until it announces its second quarter results to determine exactly what impact this acquisition will have on the company's results.

This acquisition will continue with Gladstone Land's long track record of growing its portfolio. As we can see here, the trust has generally made at least two acquisitions in every quarter over the last year, with most quarters having multiple ones:

Source: Gladstone Land

As might be expected, this has also grown the company's revenue and cash flow on an annual basis. As we can see here, essentially every measure of financial performance has increased on an annual basis:

Source: Gladstone Land

This consistent growth has driven the regular distribution growth that the company has become known for. Over the past 21 quarters, Gladstone Land has increased its distributions a total of eighteen times:

Source: Gladstone Land

This is something that will undoubtedly appeal to dividend growth investors, particularly those that seek to compound their dividends by reinvesting them.

Distribution Sustainability

In past articles on Gladstone, I have been asked about the company's ability to maintain its distribution. The best way to do this is to look at a metric known as adjusted funds from operations, which is the company's funds from operations adjusted to remove items that are not indicative of the performance of the underlying portfolio and straight-lining things like rents that fluctuate (for example, its participatory rent scheme). In the first quarter of 2020, the company had an adjusted funds from operations of $0.2525 per share but only paid out total distributions of $0.1340 per common share. Thus, it does appear that the company can easily afford the distributions that it pays out.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolio. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to ensure that we generate a sub-optimal return off of that asset. In the case of a company like this, the best way to value it may be by looking at a metric known as net asset value. This is the fair value of the company's farms minus any indebtedness against them. Ideally, we want to purchase Gladstone Land at a price below net asset value since this means that we are basically acquiring the company's farms for less than they are actually worth.

Unfortunately, this does now appear to be the case right now. As of March 31, 2020, Gladstone Land had a net asset value of $11.46 per share. However, the company currently sells for $14.46 per share. Thus, it is currently trading at a 26.18% premium to net asset value, which means that anyone purchasing the trust is overpaying for it based solely on the value of its farmland.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gladstone Land is continuing to execute on its growth ambitions with this new acquisition that adds to the company's portfolio of high quality specialty farms. Unfortunately, we cannot be completely certain how large of an impact that it will have on the company's cash flow since Gladstone Land has not disclosed the capitalization rate on the property. The acquisition should help the company deliver on its dividend growth streak though. Unfortunately, the trust may be somewhat overvalued at the its current level so investors may want to use caution here.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I am/we are long LAND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.