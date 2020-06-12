Economic Reality Sets In: This Could Be The End Of The Ever-Popular Buy-The-Dip Strategy

Investors that had hoped for a continuation of the 11-year bull market, were whistling past the graveyard. The Great Bull Market is over. RIP.

Such a scenario would all but guarantee that we will revisit the March lows and that a new secular bear market will emerge. In that scenario, a BTD strategy will prove to be disastrous.

He also raised concerns that a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic could throw the economy back into another lock-down mode.

He indicated that it will take years for the economy to return to the recent levels of economic growth that we experienced just a mere four months ago.

Yesterday, Jerome Powell burst the stock market bubble by publicly acknowledging there will not likely be a "V"-shaped economic recovery.

Well, as we have been saying for a while now, it appeared highly unlikely that the economic collapse that ensued with the COVD-19 virus outbreak would quickly snap back along with a resumption of the 11-year bull market cycle.

That idea was quickly dismissed with yesterday's speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Not only does Chair Powell not see a "V"-shaped recovery taking place in 2020, but he envisions that it ill be a very long and arduous road back to the levels of economic growth that we saw just four months ago.

With stock valuations at levels even higher than they were at the peak of the dot-com bubble in 2000 that was all it took to unleash a wave of selling not seen since March 16, 2020 when it dropped by more than 2,000 points.

The Buy-The-Dip crowd is probably chomping at the bit to once again employ a strategy that has worked well the in past, but is unlikely to work again in the future.

What we are likely to see from here on out will be multiple attempts to rally the market back in order to regain some of the ground lost this week and re-instill confidence that the old bull is not dead, but simply taking a breather.

If past history is any indication of what may lie ahead, the possibility of returning to all-time highs on the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 will be met by a brick wall of resistance near the all-time highs reached on February 12, 2020.

The rally that ensued from the March 23, 2020 lows at the 18,591.93 level on the Dow and at 2,191.86 on the S&P 500 was a fierce rally within the context of a bear market.

That rally caught a lot of investors off-guard in terms of its magnitude and duration.

Those of us who rely on instinct, experience and common sense knew that the damage done to the global economy would not be undone in a matter of months. The stock market, usually a good leading indicator for the economy, failed to get it right this time.

We officially entered a recession in February, according to statistics, and it is now doubtful that we will exit the specter of low economic growth anytime in 2020.

The ramifications for this slow growth in 2020 extend far beyond just the economy; there are also major political implications.

If Donald Trump does not get re-elected in November of 2020, we can expect to see Wall Street mired in despondency.

President Donald J. Trump has built his entire political narrative around having the "greatest economy in the world" and wants to also be associated with a roaring stock market by virtue of his self-proclaimed title as the country's "Stock Market President."

Source: Market Watch

Well, Mr. President, it appears that your "greatest economy in the world" isn't so great anymore, and perhaps your legacy as the country's "Stock Market President" will be remembered by the massive losses that will be incurred between now and the November election by a new generation of investors who ventured into the high-risk financial markets, like sheep being led to the slaughter.

Ignoring the experience of those of us who as lifelong investors tried to sound the clarion call of temperance and caution when entering such a dangerous arena as the equity market unfortunately went unheeded, and were often laughed at by a new generation of retail investors who thought that they had found the golden goose.

Many of those new and hopeful faces to the capital markets are going to be tested, both psychologically and financially.

Our article earlier this week attempted to offer a word of caution that lazy investing has never and will never work on Wall Street. Financial success, as measured by consistently making money in the stock market, requires more than just an easy button and a computer.

Every education costs money, as many are now finding out.

For those BTD'ers, who are planning on taking advantage of the weakness in stock prices, we would offer the following for consideration.

After the great bursting of the technology bubble in March of 2000 (a.k.a the "tech wreck"), many investors took the approach that such a long and strong bull market could not be overcome by a mere hiccup in prices.

They, of course, went on to buy just about every dip that came along. The only problem was that instead of the higher highs and higher lows of an uptrend in stock prices, they were met with a series of lower highs and lower lows in the market.

This strategy proved financially devastating for many investors, and we fear that we are about to see the same thing play out all over again.

The following chart shows the folly of using a BTD investment strategy once the trend changes and we go from a bull market to a bear market.

Source: Juggling Dynamite Website

Notice that there were a number of strong bounces along the way from the Nasdaq peak on March 10, 2000 to the final bottom in October of 2002.

We would not be at all surprised if we saw a repeat of something similar to what we saw from 2000 to 2003 in the Nasdaq index as the stock market continues to head lower from here.

If you are among those who are thinking about deploying a BTD strategy in the coming weeks and months, we would caution you about using something that will no longer serve you well in a bear market, and as a result, may also have outlived its usefulness for stock market investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPXS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: We are not responsible for updating either our articles or our opinions on Seeking Alpha. We are not in the business of giving advice and ask that readers refrain from asking for it. Please do your own due diligence before investing. We are not responsible for any actions that you take based on the opinions that we express on Seeking Alpha.