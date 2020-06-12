In the six months since I last wrote about Himax Technologies (HIMX) with a bearish bias, this small-cap rose by nearly 40%, outpacing the S&P 500's ~4% decline. Himax's preliminary April quarterly earnings announcement followed with revenue in-line with estimates sent shares higher. But now that Himax stock is close to $3.00 again, what should investors expect next? The stock is not one of my weekly pick on stocks that may triple: it historically chased the future fad only to stumble.

About Himax Technologies

Himax describes itself as a leading image and human interfacing technology innovator. It specializes in display drivers, has thousands of patents, and by expanding in new markets, it is diversifying its customer base. Its new products include 3D sensing, AR/VR, Internet of Things ("IoT"), and structured light. WLO and CMOS are still their core strengths.

In 2013, Himax traded in the teens after Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) built up a~6.3% ownership in the company. Unfortunately, Google Glass failed in the consumer space and its pivot into the industrial markets has yet to bear fruit. Google also invested in competing for display solutions. Still, the $999 headset may renew consumer interest.

In the first quarter, Himax posted a solid two-fold increase in IFRS profit, to $3.3 million (1.9 cents a share):

Data courtesy of Himax Technologies

Outlook

Looking ahead to the rest of the year, CEO Jordan Wu said on the conference call that "we are looking right now is extraordinary growth in Q2 and another very strong growth year-over-year for Q3 and Q4." The monitor business will likely be flat or fall slightly sequentially but still, rise from last year. The company also believes that renewed interest in tablet sales, due to the stay-at-home and work-from-home order drove TDDI and traditional driver IC sales.

Himax is the only supplier for Android tablets, so investors should expect TDDI revenue to grow in the next three quarters. Higher penetration of TDDI in smartphones, tablets, and automotive will lift sales. In-cell TDDI is becoming mainstream for tablets. This will support sales growth for this year and continuing to next year. The company highlighted TDDI as its biggest growth driver in 2020.

Data courtesy of Himax

In the automotive display market, China's desire to catch up to Japan and Korea may give the company's market share a lift in the second half of the year. And in the television market, where 8K never took off, Himax is optimistic about its sequential growth. It forecasts growth in the double-digits year-on-year.

TV Display Driver Depends on China

Himax depends on China panel makers increasing panel shipments. 4K TV is now standard worldwide but 8K has yet to take off. The company has a modest forecast on display driver IC ("DDIC") market share:

Investors should not assign a premium to HIMX stock on expectations of 8K TV taking off in the near-term.

Opportunity

Over shipment of WLO ahead of the shutdown will favorably position Himax's inventory levels. WLO factory utilization is also at healthy levels. This lifted Himax's gross margin. New project engagements should also keep profits at higher-than-average levels.

The coronavirus outbreak seriously disrupted smartphone development. But with China re-opening and the rest of the world following, new product verification and a resumption in engineering work on devices will lift smartphone sales.

Fair Value and Your Takeaway

Based on its future cash flow value, Simplywall.st thinks the stock is 78% undervalued:

Conversely, based on enterprise value to sales, at a share price of $3.23 the stock is trading in-line to fair value.

Scores courtesy of Stockrover

On SA Premium, Himax also scores well on value. Its growth score, due to the strong EBITDA and EPS growth ahead:

Himax is a compelling stock to continue holding at current levels. A strong rally back to the $4.00 - $5.00 will require the company to report sustained revenue and profit growth for the next three quarters.

Please [+]Follow me for coverage on highly coveted technology stocks. Click on the "follow" button beside my name. Join DIY investing today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.