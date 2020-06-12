Looking at the big picture, the Total Addressable Market (TAM) has increased during the pandemic and it will continue to do so.

Introduction

Recent sentiment on Uber (NYSE:UBER) stock seems to be quite negative (with 4 out the last 5 articles being bearish/very bearish), and in part rightly so. Uber is operating with a terrible business model that aims at squeezing out the competition before it can raise prices and improve economies of scale. However, the recently portrayed picture is far too negative, and it does not take into account next quarter's results and the several ways in which the business could succeed.

A Terrible Business Model

Uber's business model is still not mature. In its IPO filing, Uber itself admitted to being forced to run at a negative margin until it reached sufficient scale, and it still has not reached that level yet. Uber business model relies on consumer discounts to generate demand, and driver incentives, boosting drivers pay, to generate supply. Therefore, gross margin gets attacked from both sides and business profits end up inevitably eroded.

Uber is running a money-losing business model. It is not the only one since this practice is common amongst all the other ride-sharing and food delivery companies (Figure 1).

Figure 1) Quarterly Operating Income - Source: Seeking Alpha, Figure created by Author

Like Uber, competitors in the ride-sharing business like Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) are losing money every quarter. On the other main business segment, the food delivery, competitors are not doing very well either. European food delivery business Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCPK:TKAYY) is running the business at constant negative operating income ($10 million last quarter), Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) interrupted its streak of profits and it has now lost more money in the last two quarters than it has ever made in the last two years (Figure 1).

For this business model to work, Uber would have to establish a dominant market position, and consequently raise prices to the point that they can achieve profitability. In a recent interview, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi admitted just that, stating that he aims at achieving sufficient economy of scale to be able to increase Uber's fee for a ride from an average of 12% to 15%.

Next Quarter Is Not Going To Be As Bad As You Might Think

Last quarter, Uber reported a $2.9 billion net loss, both wider than the previous quarter ($1.1 billion net loss) and the same quarter of the previous year ($1.0 billion net loss). However, a close look at the report shows that Uber has written off an astonishing $1.873 billion in impairment charges. The pandemic and consequent markets collapse have led to a reduction in the valuation of Uber's shares in Grab, for a $173 million reduction and Didi, for a $1.7 billion reduction, which contributed to the net loss in the form of an impairment charge. Although impairment charges usually represent a sign of poor investment choice from management, I believe this moment of market turmoil represented the perfect time to take the loss. In this perspective, the impairment charge applied during the last quarter is setting the stage for a significant increase in other income and goodwill, as these valuations will likely be reversed now that the market rebounded.

And the Diminution of Total Addressable Market Is Not A Thing

I have seen reports on SA detailing Uber's inevitable death due to ever-decreasing market size, citing the end of office centricity and diminished travel to and from airports. Although some companies have opted to go fully remote, many others have stood on the opposite side of the argument. Generally speaking, people that use Uber to go to work would likely use the service to a certain extent even when working remote, unless lockdown restrictions are in place. In any way, should that reduction materialize, it would not affect Uber's market size in a significant way. Airport travel is also coming back. Optimism for global travel is growing with airlines starting to increase flights to meet the pent-up demand.

Looking at the big picture, the Total Addressable Market (TAM) has increased during the pandemic and it will continue to do so. Uber does not need flying cars to be successful, but it's taking steps in the right direction through strategic acquisitions. An important one is Cornershop, a grocery delivery business. The Chilean regulator has recently cleared Uber's purchase of the Santiago based company, and it's now waiting for the approval from the Mexican authorities. Uber getting into this market represents an exponential increase in TAM, with research showing that the online grocery market size could be worth $1.1 trillion by 2027.

Although a small part of the business, micro-mobility seems to have great potential too, with US market size set to reach 200-300 billion by 2030 (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - Source: McKinsey

And lastly, the food and essentials delivery business is an enormous market, and the market size achieved significant growth due to COVID-19. However, the Grubhub deal falling through has certainly placed another speed bump on the road to profitability.

The Good Side

The good side of Uber's business is a variable cost structure. The company's main costs such as marketing costs can be tuned down accordingly, and riders are not paid if they are not driving. CEO's estimates put costs at a ratio of 2/3 variable and 1/3 fixed, allowing the company to be able to withstand decreases in business volume. However, similar business model characteristics are shared by competitors as well.

In a business environment where everyone is losing money, the winner tends to be the one with the deepest pockets. Uber has recently raised $900 million at an interest rate of 7.5%. The rate is quite high in this environment, but Uber's ability to raise even more money shouldn't be questioned. Institutions backing Uber are in fact in a tough spot. On one side, the business is structured in a way that capital injections are not only inevitable at this point, but necessary, since the company needs capital for acquisitions and market consolidation. On the other hand, should original investors stop backing the company, Uber would lack the necessary ingredient for executing the strategic plan. The company would be destined to collapse together with the investors' stake in it. Due to the future increase in TAM outlined in the section above, Uber is likely to deliver growth for many years to come, and in turn, be able to attract the necessary capital to carry out operations until it reaches the sufficient economy of scale to turn a profit. It remains a terrible business model, but a careful execution could pull this off.

Conclusion

The terrible business model will continue to be terrible in the near future. However, the growth in TAM coming from the business expansion and series of acquisitions will generate enough growth to keep the company afloat, and economies of scale will eventually lead to profits. Being short Uber entails too much risk, but the future is too uncertain to rate the stock a strong buy. I maintain a HOLD rating on Uber, with a target price of $45.

