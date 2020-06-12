The company has an oversized debt load and pays only a minimal dividend. With US production that is two-thirds natural gas, Apache's road to recovery looks very steep for now.

Like other oil and gas companies, Apache made several strategic changes to cope with the pandemic shutdowns and low oil prices resulting from a mid-March price war.

Apache is a $6.2 billion market cap company that was ironically hobbled by its big Permian natural gas find, but has announced a South American oil discovery.

Apache Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) is perennially interesting, given its sizable U.S. and international operations, more so now with its Suriname oil discovery. However, the company continues to struggle with a heavy debt load-so heavy that, given the first-quarter asset write-downs, shareholder equity on the balance sheet is now actually negative. It has few easy options to profitably monetize its remote Alpine High natural gas, although it formed Altus Midstream to transport gas from the Permian to the Gulf Coast.

To respond to the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns and oil price war, Apache substantially reduced its capital budget, halted Permian drilling, and cut its dividend 90% to a nominal $0.10/share.

The company's production and reserves are located in the U.S. Permian Basin, U.S. offshore Gulf of Mexico, Egypt, the North Sea, and newly-delineated areas in Suriname (near oil-producing Venezuela and a recent discovery in Guyana) where Apache is a 50-50 partner with French oil company Total (NYSE:TOT).

While the company has access to $4 billion of liquidity in the form of a revolver, its liabilities outweigh its assets such that shareholder equity is a negative $1.25 billion. This suggests potential investors should wait until Apache gets its balance sheet in better shape.

Macro Environment

Government shutdowns around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic led to a temporary oil demand drop in April estimated at about 30%, or 30 million barrels per day (MMBPD). Not only did suppliers keep producing at the same higher pre-pandemic level, Russia and Saudi Arabia initiated a price war and overproduced further. This led to a May oil contract price that went negative the last day of the contract, to -$36/barrel. Oil prices have since recovered, inching up to $39/barrel.

Good news now includes an OPEC-Russia production cut agreement of 9.7 MMBPD. While the US is not a part of OPEC, US producers also shut in oil production, dropping volumes from 13.0 MMBPD to 11.1 MMBPD.

Also, May and June global demand began recovering to more than 80 MMBPD, up from the lowest point in April of 70 MMBPD.

First Quarter 2020 Results

In the first quarter of 2020, Apache reported a loss of -$4.5 billion, or -$11.86/share, due largely to -$4.5 billion of noncash impairments of its assets, particularly its vertical Permian Basin wells, a direct result of the March 2020 oil price collapse.

This compares to net income of $165 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Cash from operations in the first quarter of 2020 was $502 million.

Production was 468,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE). Excluding Egypt non-controlling interest and tax barrels, Apache's production was 423,000 BOE/D.

Of this, U.S. production was 283,000 BOE/D, most of which (273,000 BOE/D) was in the Permian. Slightly more than a third of U.S. production, or 102,000 BPD, was oil. In the Apache's Permian Basin Alpine High play specifically, production was 94,000 BOE/D with a 39% liquids (oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids) mix.

The profitability challenge, particularly for Delaware sub-basin gas, can be seen in the first-quarter prices Apache realized:

*$48.31/bbl for oil, with U.S. oil at $46.32/bbl

*$10.51/bbl for natural gas liquids with U.S. natural gas liquids at $9.59/bbl

*$1.47/thousand cubic feet (mcf) or $8.82/BOE for natural gas with U.S. natural gas at a mere $0.70/mcf or $4.20/BOE.

The graphs below show total production by region and oil production for the same regions, illustrating the significance of Apache's Permian natural gas in its total.

Suriname Discovery

Apache is a 50-50 partner with Total exploring offshore Suriname, near oil-producing countries Venezuela and Guyana. The partners announced their first significant oil discovery January 7, 2020, and a second one April 2, 2020. The discoveries are at Maka Central-1 and Sapakara West-1 in Block 58.

Clearly, investors are interested in getting more information on these discoveries. While the map below emphasizes Venezuela and Brazil, it shows the proximity of Suriname to the hydrocarbon-rich "crown" of South America: Ecuador, Colombia, Venezuela, and Guyana.

Credit: kxly.com

Strategic Changes

To deal with the upheaval from the coronavirus pandemic demand contraction and the oil price collapse, Apache:

*sliced its 2020 capital budget to $1.0-$1.2 billion from a planned $1.6-$1.9 billion, thus slowing drilling throughout the company;

*released all Permian rigs by mid-May 2020;

*initiated methodical production shut-ins;

*cut its dividend 90% from $1.00/share to $0.10/share, saving $340 million/year;

*began listing exclusively on the less-expensive NASDAQ;

*noted liquidity with its $4 billion revolver and only small near-term debt maturities; and

*announced a larger target of $300 million for savings associated from organizational redesign.

Moreover, in 2019's revamp, the company sold gaseous Oklahoma properties in two transactions totaling $545 million.

Also, in 2019, the company addressed its gas surfeit from the Alpine High discovery by contracting with Cheniere (CQP) (LNG) to supply natural gas for LNG export. The map below shows one of the early delineations of the Alpine High play.

Oil and Gas Prices

The June 9, 2020, oil price was $38.75 per barrel for West Texas Intermediate crude oil at Cushing, Oklahoma, and the natural gas price was $1.77/MMBTU at Henry Hub, Louisiana. (Henry Hub-spec gas is dry, that is, 1000 British Thermal Units/cubic foot).

For oil, Apache's concerns are the same as those of all producers: demand recovery, especially in the transportation sector, and continuation of supply cutbacks in the U.S., OPEC, and Russia.

Gas prices may be more challenged for several reasons:

*a warm 2019-2020 winter left a lot of gas in storage;

*the U.S. has an incredibly large supply of natural gas in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia, as well as in other states;

*it is easy to drill and complete natural gas wells;

*exports of liquefied natural gas are temporarily down due to demand declines in Asia and elsewhere;

*U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas are less relatively bargain-priced than they had been: foreign LNG prices are tied to the price of oil, which has dropped;

*many state public utility commissions are advocating for reduced use of natural gas, either directly for heating or as a generation fuel for electricity - natural gas has taken a sizable chunk of the generation market from coal.

The overwhelming issue for Apache is that its Alpine High natural gas is far from markets and competes with "must-be-produced" associated gas in the Permian: gas is still produced with oil, even if the gas price is zero or negative and transport-limited. Thus, the West Texas gas price (at Waha) has actually gone negative several times. This is evident in the low $0.70/mcf price Apache received for its U.S. natural gas in the first quarter of 2020.

The bright side is these volumes of associated gas have recently declined as oil production has declined. Indeed, due to reduced Permian oil volumes and thus associated gas, the Waha gas price is within $0.08-$0.16/mcf of the Henry Hub reference price, a welcome change for Apache.

Nonetheless, producers are planning to bring back shut-in oil wells, so today's smaller associated gas volumes could be transitory.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), $/barrel

Left axis is $/bbl, Credit: Macrotrends.net

Henry Hub Natural Gas Prices ($/MMBTU) UPDATE

Apache's Reserves

At December 31, 2019, Apache's total estimated proved reserves were 551 million barrels of oil, 186 million barrels of natural gas liquids and 1.6 trillion cubic feet (or 267 million BOEs) of natural gas, totaling 1.0 billion BOEs, 55% oil. Of this, the proved developed portion is nearly 90%. The U.S. proved developed portion is 60%.

Proved developed reserves in Egypt and the U.K. are 17.6% and 12.2%, respectively, of total proved reserves.

The Securities and Exchange Commission present value at a 10% discount rate (PV-10), a standard measure of comparison for reserves, was $9.9 billion for year-end 2019.

The U.S. portion of this PV-10 value ($5.3 billion) was calculated on the basis of $52.80/barrel for oil, $0.98/mcf or $5.88/BOE for natural gas, and $14.93/barrel for natural gas liquids. Prices used to value Egyptian and UK reserves were higher.

None of these numbers includes the just-announced Suriname oil discoveries.

Competitors

Apache is a Permian basin and international producer headquartered in (surprise!) Houston, Texas.

Multinational competitors include Exxon Mobil (XOM), BP (BP), Chevron (CVX), ConocoPhillips (COP) and debt-heavy Occidental (OXY). Permian competitors include most U.S. upstream companies.

Governance

At December 2019 Institutional Shareholder Services ranked Apache's overall governance as a 6, with sub-scores of audit (1), board (3), shareholder rights (6), and compensation (9). In this ranking, a 1 indicates lower governance risk and a 10 indicates higher governance risk.

At May 15, 2020, shorts were 12.3% of floated stock. Insiders own only 0.46% of shares.

The company's beta is 4.65, far above the overall market, although in accord with recent paroxysms in oil prices.

Financial and Stock Highlights

Apache's market capitalization is $6.2 billion at a June 9, 2020, stock closing price of $16.53 per share. The company's 52-week price range is $3.80-$33.77 per share, so its June 9, 2020 closing price was 49% of its one-year high.

The average of analysts' expectations for 2020 EPS is negative at -$2.41, and for 2021, EPS is also negative at -$1.24.

Data by YCharts

At March 31, 2020, the company had $14.6 billion in liabilities and $13.4 billion in assets, giving Apache a worrisome liability-to-asset ratio of 109%. This means that shareholder equity is negative at -$1.25 billion.

These liabilities include $2.0 billion of current liabilities and $8.3 billion of long-term debt.

Current assets of $1.9 billion include $428 million of cash and cash equivalents.

In its first quarter report, Apache detailed its $4 billion revolving credit facility that matures March of 2024 and could, if needed, be used to pay down bonds maturing between February 2021 and January 2023.

Trailing twelve months' operating cash flow was $2.77 billion, and levered free cash flow was $1.45 billion.

The dividend of $0.10/share yields 0.6%.

Overall, the company's average analyst rating is 3.0, or "hold" from the 29 analysts who follow it.

Notes on Valuation

The company's book value is a rare negative of -$3.30/share.

The $6.2 billion market capitalization gives Apache a relatively small $14,500 per flowing BOE and (a better) $27,000 per flowing barrel of oil.

Positive and Negative Risks

While Saudi Arabia, other OPEC members, and Russia have agreed to continue production cuts through the end of July, it is possible cuts won't be extended, or various members may overproduce their quotas. The entire upstream sector remains vulnerable to another price war.

The timing of pandemic demand recovery - occurring unevenly worldwide - is the other primary factor in oil price formation.

It is not unusual for countries to unilaterally attempt to change the terms of their agreements with multinational producers; this is a risk in Suriname.

And finally, the expected eventual increase in Permian basin oil production will increase production of associated gas, risking over-supply again, as well as the possibility of environmentally-undesirable gas flaring.

Recommendations for Apache Corporation

I don't recommend Apache at this time. Its dividend is minimal, and its heavy load of liabilities makes its balance sheet a concern. In the future, with Suriname reserves producing higher long-term oil prices, a healthier balance sheet, and higher-value markets for Alpine High natural gas, oil and gas investors may find Apache of interest.

I hope you enjoyed this piece. I run a Marketplace service, Econ-Based Energy Investing, featuring my best ideas from the energy space, a group of over 400 public companies. Each month I offer: *3 different portfolios for your consideration, summarized in 2 articles, with portfolio tables available 24/7 to subscribers; *3 additional in-depth articles = 5 EBEI-only articles; *3 public SA articles, for a total of 8 energy-related articles monthly; *EBEI-only chat room; *my experience from decades in the industry. Econ-Based Energy Investing is designed to help investors deal with energy sector volatility. Interested? Start here with a 2-week free trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVX, BP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.