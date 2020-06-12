The demand for seafood, and particularly for salmon, is expected to grow over the next decade, while the growth rate of salmon supply will diminish.

Article Thesis

Over the past month, I have been analyzing the salmon industry and the best companies to gain exposure to this sector given its high growth potential over the next decade. Since I wrote my first article, the stock price of most of these companies has been rising at a faster pace than the S&P 500. The demand for fish - and particularly, for salmon - is expected to increase over the next years as the global population continues to grow, middle-class income rises mainly in developing countries, and seafood continues to be promoted by global health authorities due to its health benefits. Moreover, analysts estimate that the supply growth rate of salmon will diminish in the years to come. This unbalance between supply and demand would increase salmon prices and benefit the best companies in this industry. Despite the impact of the coronavirus crisis and the prevailing uncertainty in the market, few salmon companies are still trading at an attractive valuation. One of them is Austevoll Seafood (OTCPK:ASTVF), a Norwegian company with investments in different seafood businesses around the globe and with particular exposure to the salmon industry through its ownership of Lerøy Seafood (OTCPK:LYSFF). Austevoll has a solid balance sheet, significant growth potential and is currently trading at a discount measured by trading multiples and by a discounted cash flow valuation.

Activity and description of the company

Austevoll Seafood is one of the largest seafood companies in Norway and a leading worldwide player in the salmon, white fish and pelagic industry. Over the last decade, Austevoll has acquired a significant number of companies in Europe - mainly in Norway - Peru and Chile. Nowadays, the company owns 52.69% of the outstanding shares of Lerøy, which is by far the most important segment for Austevoll. The participation in Lerøy accounted for more than 80% of Austevoll sales and operating income in 2019. The second most relevant operating segment in terms of revenue is the joint venture Pelagia Holding (Europe), followed by Austral Group (Peru), Foodcorp Chile (Chile), Br. Birkeland (Norway) and Br Birkeland Farming (Norway). Analyzing revenue by geography, Europe accounted for more than 70% of Austevoll sales in 2019, while the Pacific area and North America represented 20% and 4% respectively. Austevoll's total revenue in 2019 was USD 2,655 million (NOK 23,342 million).

(Source)

(Source: Austevoll Seafood annual report 2019)

Lerøy Seafood

Given the relevance of Lerøy on Austevoll's future performance, it is essential to understand this business. Lerøy had total sales of USD 2,327 million (NOK 20,427 million) in 2019. As mentioned before, Austevoll owns 52.69% of this company. More than 90% of Lerøy's operations are in Norway, and farming is its most relevant activity in terms of operating income. It accounted for more than 70% of Lerøy's EBIT in 2019, while the value-added processing, sales and distribution (VAPSD) segment and the wild catch segment represented 17% and 10% respectively. Salmon is the main product of the company, followed by whitefish, trout and shellfish.

(Source: Lerøy Seafood annual report 2019)

Pelagia Holding

Although far less important than Lerøy, Pelagia represents almost 10% of Austevoll sales. Pelagia is a joint venture between Austevoll and Kvefi AS with 50/50 ownership. The company's operations comprise the production of fishmeal, fish oil and frozen pelagic products for consumption. It is the leading exporter of pelagic fish products in the North Atlantic. Given Pelagia is a significant player in its segment, management expects this company to become a more relevant business for Austevoll in the upcoming years.

Significant growth opportunities for the salmon industry

Given approximately 85% of Austevoll's operating income comes from Lerøy, salmon continues to be the most relevant product for the company. This is good news for Austevoll. Salmon has proven to be a resilient product during the lockdown in most European countries. The huge drop in demand from the HORECA (Hotels, Restaurants and Catering) segment, was partially offset by an increase in demand from the retail channel. As most European governments start to reactivate their economy, demand is expected to increase in the second half of the year. However, volatility in the salmon price will persist in the short term. More importantly, salmon demand is expected to increase over the next decade as the global population continues to grow, middle-class income rises mainly in developing countries, and salmon continues to be promoted by global health authorities due to its health benefits. The FAO projected that over the period 2018-2027 per capita fish consumption will increase in all continents except Africa, and the average nominal world price for traded fish will increase by 24% approximately by 2027. Salmon represents only 4% of total seafood production and has a wide margin to continue growing outside of Europe.

(Source: Bakkafrost annual report 2019)

On the other hand, analysts expect salmon supply growth to diminish from 6% during the period 2009-2018 to 4% from 2018 to 2022. The main reason for this slowdown is because the industry has reached a production level where biological boundaries are being pushed. The salmon is a cold blood animal that can only be farmed in specific locations around the world. This natural restriction limits the amounts that can be produced globally. Moreover, the salmon industry has high barriers to entry. It is a capital-intensive business and to increase capacity there are many regulations to fulfill - a license is a key prerequisite. This unbalance between supply and demand will push the salmon price higher, increasing salmon company margins.

Profitability and growth

Revenue, NOK Million 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 E 2021 E Austevoll 15,240 18,905 20,797 22,630 23,312 23,720 26,970 Growth 24% 10% 9% 3% 2% 14% Lerøy 13,451 17,269 18,624 19,838 20,427 20,900 23,320 Growth 28% 8% 7% 3% 2% 12%

(Source: Created by the author using data from Financial Times)

Because Lerøy accounts for more than 80% of Austevoll sales, most of its ratios and performance measures look alike. Both companies have been growing its sales at a very similar 5-year annual rate, - an average of 10.3% approximately - and analysts estimate a similar revenue growth for the next two years for both companies. Analysts are a little bit more optimistic about Austevoll's outlook. Revenue is expected to grow 2% for both companies in 2020 measured in NOK (Norwegian krone). But due to a depreciation of the NOK against the USD, sales will be lower than 2019 measured in dollars. 2021 is expected to be a year of a strong recovery.

Net Income Margin Net Income Margin (5 yr avg) Return on avg assets (5 yr avg) Return on investment (5 yr avg) Asset Turnover (NYSE:TTM) Austevoll 6.8% 13.1% 8.0% 13.2% 0.59 Lerøy 7.3% 13.4% 10.2% 12.7% 0.70

(Source: Created by the author using data from Financial Times)

In terms of profitability, the 5-year average net income margin is very similar too. A food company with a net income margin above 13% has a very profitable business. However, both companies have been affected by the recent drop in demand and decrease in the salmon price due to the coronavirus crisis, and its current net income margin is almost half its 5-year average. The volatility in earnings may continue in the second half of the year due to an expected increase of the global harvest of Atlantic salmon to around 2% to 4%, compared to 2019. If the salmon demand does not recover at the same pace in Q3 and Q4, the salmon price will continue to experience high volatility and Lerøy margins would be further hurt in 2020.

Like many other salmon companies, Lerøy's management aims to decrease the price volatility through contracts and achieved a contract share for salmon of 37% in 2019. Moreover, to improve the business, there has been a focus on developing a more efficient value chain for the distribution of seafood by building several distributions centers for seafood in a higher number of central seafood markets. Having facilities close to the markets allows Austevoll to provide a high level of service and improve interaction with customers.

Financial strength and dividend

Net Debt / EBITDA Quick Ratio Tot debt to capital Austevoll 1.26 1.46 0.30 Lerøy 1.12 1.44 0.28

(Source: Created by the author using data from Financial Times)

Given the strategy of the company to achieve growth is mainly through acquisitions and investments, management puts special emphasis on having a solid balance sheet to meet its objectives. As you can observe in the table above, both companies are in a strong financial position. Austevoll's current net debt is USD 507 million (NOK 4,696), and the company has an unutilized overdraft facility of USD 294 million (NOK 2,726). Moreover, management has the authority to increase the share capital by issuing 20 million shares in 2020, which may not be the best alternative for current shareholders since the stock could be face dilution. Despite the operating income decrease in Q1 and Q2, the quick ratio and the net debt/EBITDA ratio demonstrates that the company has high liquidity and is in an excellent solvency situation to carry out new investments.

Annual div yield Payout ratio Dividend (5 yr growth rate) 3.08% 63.7% 4.6%

(Source: Created by the author using data from Financial Times)

According to its dividend policy, management aims to pay out between 20% and 40% of its annual profit (excluding the fair value adjustment related to biological assets) as dividends. Many companies in the salmon industry decided this year to postpone, cut or cancel its dividend due to the uncertainty created by the coronavirus crisis. Austevoll is not an exception; its management decided in April to slash the dividend from NOK 4.50 to NOK 2.50. The dividend payment tends to be very volatile in this industry, and it is a common practice for Norwegian salmon companies to adjust it almost every year according to their possibilities. Austevoll has a good record of paying a generous dividend and the average estimate of analysts for 2021 and 2022 is NOK 3.06 and NOK 3.96 respectively.

Risk factors

As I mentioned in my previous article, in the short term, the highest risk for seafood companies continues to be the disturbance caused by the COVID-19, which can still adversely affect Austevoll's operations, as well as its customers and suppliers. Moreover, given the drop in demand from the HORECA (Hotel, Restaurants and Catering) segment, the salmon price achieved in Q1 has not been the same in the retail segment. Although there are positive signs that the European market is reopening, over the second half of the year, the lower demand and the high salmon volumes available may decrease the salmon price further and increase the volatility in earnings. Over the long term, the main risk factors are:

Salmon diseases

Salmon companies are exposed to the biological risk in the seawater grow-out stage. Examples of such risks are direct threats to the fish, such as diseases, sea lice, and algae blooms. With the introduction of vaccines, a considerable number of bacterial and viral health issues have been effectively controlled. Even the best-managed farms may have to use medicines from time to time. For several viral diseases, no effective vaccines are currently available.

FX

Austevoll operates internationally and is exposed to foreign exchange risk arising from various currency exposures. The company is exposed to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates against the NOK, particularly in EUR, USD, Chilean Peso and Peruvian Soles.

Regulatory issues

Regulatory authorities may impose restrictions or sudden changes in the industry framework due to environmental or animal welfare concerns, which may affect the operations and financial condition of the company. As mentioned before, salmon farming is regulated by licenses

Valuation

Price (NYSEARCA:USD) Price (NYSE:NOK) EPS in NOK Price/ earnings (TTM) Price/ book value Price/ cash flow (TTM) Price/ sales (TTM) EV/ EBITDA Austevoll 8.69 80.9 4.26 19.1 1.3 5.5 0.7 12.9 Lerøy 6.08 58.7 2.57 22.8 2.0 13.5 1.7 16.3 Bakkafrost 65.97 613.5 12.54 48.7 3.2 31.4 5.4 30.1 Grieg Seafood 9.36 109.5 -0.67 -- 3.2 31.5 1.4 39.4 Mowi 21.15 195.3 4.06 47.9 3.7 19.0 2.4 25.4 Norway Royal Salmon 26.00 254.4 6.75 36.2 3.2 27.3 2.0 30.6 SalMar 44.50 451.4 19.23 23.2 5.2 17.6 3.9 15.4

(Source: Created by the author using data from Financial Times)

Austevoll's valuation is the main reason for my bullish thesis. Just four weeks ago, I wrote an article recommending a "Buy" for all companies trading in the Oslo Børs Seafood Index due to their low valuation, little debt, profitable business and significant growth opportunities. However, stocks have seen a significant appreciation during this brief period and the price of these businesses is far less appealing nowadays. Although Austevoll's current valuation is not a screaming buy, it is the single company that still trades at a reasonable price. Note that the current high P/E ratios of salmon companies are being affected by the low earnings in Q1 and Q2. Yet, all Austevoll valuation ratios are lower than its peers and for some reason that I haven't succeed in finding, investors are more cautious with this company. If you, reader, can provide additional color regarding the reasons for Austevoll's lower valuation I will appreciate it. Even compared with Lerøy, which is essentially the same company, Austevoll trades at a valuation considerably lower.

On the other hand, using a discounted cash flow valuation I got the same conclusion; that Austevoll still trades at an undervalued price. Considering that the company grew at an average growth rate of 10.4%, I took a more conservative approach and assumed revenue will grow at an average rate of 4.7% over the next decade. Using a discount rate of 9% and a Terminal Value of 13 times earnings I got a share price of USD 10.2 - 18% higher than the current price of USD 8.7.

(Source: Created by the author using data from Austevoll annual report 2019)

Conclusions

The salmon industry is expected to continue growing over the next decade and there are many Norwegian companies well-positioned to benefit from this situation due to its financial strength, natural conditions and expertise in the business. However, few of them still trade at an appealing valuation. Austevoll is trading at considerably lower ratios than its peers despite it has the same solid financial position and significant exposure to the salmon industry. My recommendation for Austevoll is a "Buy" at the current price of USD 8.69.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own the Norwegian tickers - not the ADRs - of the companies listed in the article.