Spending management time and resource navigating all this will distract the bank from easier opportunities in the coming decade, for example southeast Asia.

Standard Chartered: Over Exposed Long-Term to Hong Kong and China

Standard Chartered (OTCPK:SCBFF) and HSBC (HSBC) have had their share prices depressed for reasons including their perceived heavy exposure to Hong Kong and China at a time of rising political pressures in the region which could affect their business.

As a long-term Standard Chartered shareholder thinking of adding to my position on recent price weakness, I assessed how exposed Standard Chartered is to these political currents.

Introduction: The Winds of Change in Hong Kong and China

The political pressures to which this article refers take a number of forms.

First is the ongoing civil dissent in Hong Kong. The risks include personal customers moving accounts if unhappy with the bank’s position and businesses relocating out of Hong Kong. This risk is already apparent and happening to some extent.

A second pressure is the longer-term melding of Hong Kong and China’s financial system. This risk is forming but not necessarily fully formed yet.

A third pressure is the impact on banks with exposure to China in the case of a prolonged economic downturn. This risk is speculative at this point.

Hong Kong and China in Standard Chartered’s Businesses

Hong Kong has long been seen as a jewel in the crown for Standard Chartered’s business, but less so than for HSBC (though Standard Chartered’s building in the city was built to be just a little taller than the neighbouring HSBC headquarters). It maintains a listing on the local stock exchange as well as in London.

In its reporting, the company includes Hong Kong and China in a segment called “Greater China & North Asia” which also includes Korea, Japan, China and Macau, so it is hard to know exactly what contributions HK and China make. Like a lot of elements of Standard Chartered’s prose style, there is often more jargon than hard, actionable insights.

However, we can see that the Greater China & North Asia segment is the bank’s biggest by revenue and by profit. Hong Kong and China would be the main drivers of this as they are substantially bigger than the bank’s businesses in other north Asian markets.

Source: Company annual report

Not only is it the biggest it is also consistently the highest margin business, by a long way (although the rounding used in the past two years makes exact comparison impossible):

Table: Standard Chartered Regional Income/Profit Summary (US$million)

2016 2017 2018 2019 China/North Asia – income 5190 5616 6200 6200 China/North Asia - profit pretax 1340 1942 2400 2400 Approximate margin 26% 35% 39% 39% ASEAN/South Asia - income 4052 3833 4000 4200 ASEAN/South Asia - profit pretax 629 492 1000 1000 Approximate margin 16% 13% 25% 24% Africa/Middle East - income 2742 2764 2600 2600 Africa/Middle East - profit pretax 431 642 500 700 Approximate margin 16% 23% 19% 27% Europe/Americas - income 1664 1601 1700 1700 Europe/Americas - profit pretax -148 71 200 200 Approximate margin -9% 4% 12% 12%

Table calculated and compiled by author using data from company annual presentations 2016-2019

Note that the bank also reports with some non-geographic business units which would also draw from the different regions, but the above table conveys clearly the importance of China and HK to the results and also their high profitability.

It is hard to access granular data on performance in HK versus China, but in short Standard Chartered’s local business in Hong Kong is dwarfed by HSBC. It is also smaller than that of Bank of China (Hong Kong), and perhaps other banks. A snapshot of loan activity paints the picture:

Source: KPMG The Future of Banking Hong Kong report 2019

So, in its current form, the long-term health of Standard Chartered requires the long-term health of its HK and China business. I do not think this is assured.

Political Risks in Hong Kong

The protests which started in Hong Kong one year ago against an extradition bill to China, which was later withdrawn, continue to impact the territory’s economy. Although the protests quieted down in recent months as COVID-19 came to the fore, they have now re-emerged albeit so far on a smaller scale than last year.

Protesters have formed “blue” and “yellow” economic blocs showing support to companies which oppose the protest movement or support them. This includes banks. By default, most Chinese banks in Hong Kong would be presumed to be pro-China, so there is a limited range of alternatives locally for anti-China protesters. In this sense, Standard Chartered (as with HSBC) just need to keep their head down not to attract protesters’ ire. For example, HSBC was specifically not targeted for vandalism but when allegations emerged that it had been working to close access to funds for protesters, their ATMs started to be vandalized. Standard Chartered has so far done a good job of staying out of the sights of either camp.

However, on balance these risks don’t seem material to the bank. People in Hong Kong will still have to bank for the most part, and Standard Chartered will inevitably be seen as less pro-China than the many Chinese banks in the territory, so the number of people who will actually close accounts and will do so at Standard Chartered is likely negligible.

However these protests have significantly impacted the HK economy. The Hong Kong government’s statistics show it dipping into recession after the start of the protests, some time before any coronavirus impact.

Source: HK Census and Statistics Department GDP Quarterly report Q12020

Businesses leaving HK is a different matter. I do believe that some businesses will relocate out of HK due to the atmosphere of political unrest. There is already evidence of this (source). However, HK has always seen an ebb and flow of people and businesses – half a million left between the Sino-Joint Agreement and the Handover, but there is a continuous influx of new residents from mainland China and elsewhere. While this isn’t the same as developed businesses, I don’t think that broad-based business activity in HK has or will fall dramatically because of the protests. Local businesses such as restaurants and shops near common protest sites have closed, but in broad terms the economy has limped on.

Long-Term Political Risks with the Demise of “One Country, Two Systems”

It is no coincidence in my opinion that the two international banks to do particularly well in Hong Kong over many decades are HSBC and Standard Chartered. They both have British colonial roots which gave them organizational structures and cultures which can succeed in politically murky or changing environments. It is a fine balance to be able to meet western regulatory standards and political pressure while at the same time developing frontier businesses in systems which have a different conception of key ides like the rule of law. That is why banks with operations in frontier markets tend to rack up sizeable fines for breaching sanctions, as this article illustrates. Last year it was fined $947m to American regulators for poor money laundering controls and sanction breaches (source). In this sense, Standard Chartered is perhaps even stronger than HSBC. Its roots in India and Africa, as well as China, mean that in its DNA it understands how to navigate the complexities of very foreign markets.

However, Hong Kong’s importance as a bridge between China and the world economy is a fraction of what it was. That emboldens Chinese policy makers to undermine the “one country, two systems” implemented for the 1997 handover from the United Kingdom, as the importance to China of HK being seen to maintain the rule of law, its own regulatory system and so forth has much diminished. The threat of capital flight is not nearly as concerning to China now as it was a decade or two ago, while political nationalism has increased versus the economic pragmatism of China’s recent previous administrations.

Source: EJ Insight

In the Chinese market, the long-term strategy for survival surely is that what the Chinese government wants, it ultimately gets. Standard Chartered is well aware like any other bank that the Chinese government could remove it from the country if it was so inclined, so ultimately I expect it to step into line with whatever core loyalty requirements the Chinese government throws at it from time to time.

A recent case in point is the recent passage of a national security law in Hong Kong. That was perceived as controversial because it amounted to further erosion of the one country, two systems principle (although it should be noted that a national security law was always envisaged in article 23 of Hong Kong’s mini-constitution the Basic Law). Along with HSBC, Standard Chartered announced its support for the controversial national security law (here). This came a week after HSBC had been publicly scolded by Hong Kong’s previous chief executive for not stating its public support, so it seems fair to infer that the bank would have preferred to remain silent on the issue.

We are starting to see clear evidence of the impact this will have on foreign-owned businesses in Hong Kong. Consider two headlines from Tuesday’s Financial Times: “Hong Kong hedge funds explore exit as national security law looms” and “Hong Kong Government to take stake in Cathay Pacific”. Cathay (OTCPK:CPCAY), part-owned by Air China already and obviously financially hit by recent events, is an easier target for state intervention than a bank like Standard Chartered or HSBC. But on one reading, the move to take equity in Cathay can be seen as a shot across the bows of a whole group of colonial era trading groups from Cathay part-owners Swire (OTCPK:SWRAY) to Jardine Mathesons (OTCPK:JMHLY), to HSBC and Standard Chartered.

We now need to start considering this as a real risk to the long-term plan for Standard Chartered. Since China began to open up, there has been a sense that the Chinese government will tolerate foreign businesses, which help to open up the market and train locals. Now China is more mature, it is much more confident and assertive under the present administration and it is willing to flex its muscles economically. In the long-term, there is some benefit to China having foreign banks operate there (e.g. reciprocal market access, getting help with less attractive work) but it’s hard to imagine that it will be possible for a foreign bank to make (and repatriate) large profits on a stable basis in China in, say, twenty years.

Singaporean sovereign fund Temasek has a sizeable stake in Standard Chartered, which might help its case politically but only marginally.

Exposure to China amid Economic Downturn

China has its own economic headwinds currently, with its first quarterly GDP retraction since opening up in the early 1980s (source). Standard Chartered’s exposure to China is significant but far less than HSBC’s. Indeed this chart of non-bank exposure shows the stark difference.

Source: KPMG The Future of Banking Hong Kong report 2019

Another difficulty from Standard Chartered’s China exposure at the moment is that China is not the growth story it was one or two decades ago.

The foreign share of Chinese banking assets is not just small (1.6% of banking assets in China) it is actually shrinking; it was 2.3% in 2007 (source). In a sustained economic downturn, it is easier to direct domestic opportunities to the state-owned or state-controlled banks rather than foreign banks and I would expect China’s companies and government to do so, even if discreetly.

At this point it is worth adding that Standard Chartered shareholders have a bit of double bad luck. As the bank is listed in the U.K., along with HSBC it suspended its last dividend following the intervention of the Bank of England, as a measure supposedly to help provide more economic resilience during coronavirus (a mistake by the Bank of England, in my view, which may lead some banks to reassess their London listings down the line). That means that shareholders had the dividend suspended on the basis of how strong the U.K. economy is, not their actual markets – unlike HSBC, Standard Chartered does little business in the U.K.

I don’t see immediate threats to Standard Chartered’s business in China such as may exist in HK, but long-term the treatment meted out to foreign companies is a taste of what may come in China.

Conclusion

The best thing you can say about Standard Chartered’s exposure to China and HK is that at least it’s not HSBC.

That’s hardly reassuring. HK and China are still a sizeable and growing profit driver for the bank. However, the political headwinds are strengthening and I don’t think those markets will be a lucrative use of management time or capital in the coming one to two decades. Yes, the bank has the political experience and clout to navigate its way through whatever comes. But I don’t think it will justify the enormous effort it requires, instead of focusing on easier opportunities in other markets where it does well. Its operations in other growth markets such as south east Asia look more navigable. Because of this political risk, long-term I lack confidence in the bank performing strongly versus just plodding along.

My holding remains underwater so I will wait for some price recovery in the coming year but will look for a suitable exit point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCBFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.